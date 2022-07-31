2020 Was Profitable For These Select Billionaires

2020 was a rough year for us mere mortals. But for the society's elites, 2020 provided them with enough wealth to pay off the United States debt and then some. Here are the top 10 billionaires that benefited the most from the pandemic lockdowns in 2020.

1. Elon Musk

Wealth Source: SpaceX, Tesla

Wealth Gain Since Jan. 1, 2020: +$144 billion

2. Jeff Bezos

Wealth Source: Amazon

Wealth Gain Since Jan. 1, 2020: +$86 billion

3. Larry Page

Wealth Source: Google

Wealth Gain Since Jan. 1, 2020: +$42 billion

4. Sergey Brin

Wealth Source: Google

Wealth Gain Since Jan.1, 2020: +$41 billion

5. Daniel Gilbert

Wealth Source: Quicken Loans

Wealth Gain Since Jan. 1, 2020: +$40 billion

6. Mark Zuckerberg

Wealth Source: Facebook

Wealth Gain Since Jan. 1, 2020: +$35 billion

7. Larry Ellison

Wealth Source: Oracle

Wealth Gain Since Jan. 1, 2020: +$34 billion

8. MacKenzie Scott

Wealth Source: Amazon

Wealth Gain Since Jan. 1, 2020: +$25 billion

9. Bill Gates

Wealth Source: Microsoft

Wealth Gain Since Jan. 1, 2020: +$22 billion

10. Michael Dell

Wealth Source: Dell Technologies

Wealth Gain Since Jan. 1, 2020: +$19 billion

Featured Image Credit: Jae C Hong.