New players signing up for the BetMGM site for the first time will receive a welcome bonus of $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses when they use the promo code NDBONUS when signing up. This welcome bonus is free to claim for all players who sign up for the first time. This offer is bound to be music to the ears of players and fans of the NFL alike. Especially those looking ahead to the NF encounter between the Bills and the Jets taking place on September 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Keep reading to learn more about this incredible offer.







How to claim the BetMGM Bonus Code

Follow these simple steps to claim this exceptional offer from BetMGM.

Click the link provided to be taken to the sign-up page for BetMGM. Create an account by filling in your personal info, such as your name, date of birth and address. Create a unique username and password combination. Sign in using these details and use BetMGM bonus code NDBONUS. Make your first deposit and place your first wager up to $1,500 on any Bills vs Jets market. If the bet wins, keep the cash. If it loses, receive 100% of your stake back up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

Bills vs Jets Preview

On September 11, at 8:15 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the New York Jets will take on the Buffalo Bills. The Jets come into this one, having gone 7-10 in the regular season last year. On the other hand, the Bills are coming off the back of a 14-3 season in 2022 and an AFC Divisional Round NFL Playoffs appearance. This should be a closely fought contest, but who will come out on top?

Bills vs Jets Odds

The following Bills vs Jets odds are provided by BetMGM.

Spread

Bills -2.5 (-110)

Jets +2.5 (-110)

Total Points

Over 46.5 (-110)

Under 46.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Bills (-140)

Jets (+115)

Which states is BetMGM legal in?

BetMGM is legal in each of the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming.

BetMGM Bonus Code Terms and Conditions

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER in CO, DC, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MS, NJ, NV, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). 21+ to wager. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions. US promotional offers not available in DC, Mississippi, Nevada, New York, Ontario or Puerto Rico.