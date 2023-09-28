Prepare to Binge: 14 Greatest Animated Series of All Time

You can't beat a good animated series, but which ones are worthy of a dedicated binge-fest? Someone on a popular online forum asked, “What is the single greatest animated series of all time?” Here are the top 14 responses.

1. Gravity Falls

Gravity Falls got a lot of praise, with one fan calling it a “perfect show.” Others pointed out how it's infinitely rewatchable and one person called it a “satisfying epic” that “doesn't overstay its welcome.”

2. Over the Garden Wall

Over the Garden Wall was mentioned a number of times. Though it's short — just 10 episodes — it's pure perfection. Fans love the soundtrack and the voice actors, with one calling it “true art” and “a love letter to the history of animation.”

3. Cowboy Bebop

Many animation fans praised the writing, direction, and story of this show. Don't forget Cowboy Bebop‘s beautiful music!

4. X-Men: The Animated Series

One TV fan said they have watched this series so much that they can close their eyes and picture the opening credits and song. Another recalled how watching the intro gave them a feeling that cartoons had become “more advanced.”

5. Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars was another popular mention. People praised the show, noting how each season was better than the one that came before. And can we talk about that final season? Incredible.

6. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

People praised the “genius” writing of this show. The storyline and characters are absolutely brilliant. One fan credited Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood as the show that started their interest in watching anime.

7. Archer

Several fans named Archer as a top-notch animated series, noting it has “some of the best quotable content known to man.” Some people pointed out that the seasons after season eight weren't as good as the first few, however.

8. The Simpsons (Early Seasons)

This list wouldn't be complete without talking about The Simpsons. And does the show need an introduction? Nope. Fans specifically praised the first 10 seasons.

9. Batman: The Animated Series

Batman: The Animated Series created Harley Quinn, revitalized Mr. Freeze, and had more mature themes than most regular shows. It set the stage for the Batman we know and love today.

10. Futurama

Futurama was mentioned more than once. People loved the continuity of the show and praised it for its storyline, brilliant writing, and overall themes.

11. Avatar: The Last Airbender

This series is listed in the top 10 on the all-time greatest TV shows list on IMDb. And it was originally made for children. ATLA‘s legacy continues to endure, with a Netflix show and several spin-off movies planned for the mid-2020s.

12. Looney Tunes

Looney Tunes was one of the first animated shows to really take off. Beloved by kids and adults alike, reruns of this classic can still be seen on TV today.

13. SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants is definitely up there among the best animated shows of all time. This immensely popular cartoon has only gained in popularity since its debut in 1999.

14. King of the Hill

Also coming in hot for its iconic animation and humor is King of the Hill. One fan said they quote the show daily, and another said the show was a formative part of their adult life.

