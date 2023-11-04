Binge-Worthy Bliss: 15 TV Shows That Will Leave You Hungry for More

Looking for great TV shows to binge? Someone in a popular online forum asked for recommendations for shows that are immediately engaging — those that grab your attention right out of the gate, in the first or second episode. Here are 15 of the top responses.

1. Stranger Things (2016 – Present)

Stranger Things is a science fiction drama following a group of kids in the 1980s in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. When a young boy named Will disappears, his friends work together to find him, leading to the discovery of a parallel dimension called the Upside Down. A psychokinetic girl escapes from the local laboratory and helps her friends out.

2. Better Call Saul (2015 – 2022)

Better Call Saul is a prequel to Breaking Bad that follows the character Jimmy McGill, who goes by the persona Saul Goodman. Fans loved watching Saul’s character development, which included his complicated relationships with his brother Chuck and fellow lawyer and love interest Kim Wexler.

3. The Shield (2002 – 2008)

The Shield is a crime drama known for portraying corrupt police officers in an experimental Los Angeles Police Department division. It follows a Strike Team of unethical police who use criminal methods to cop shares of various drug busts through coercion and staged arrests.

4. The Boys (2019 – Present)

The Boys is not your typical superhero television series. Based on the comic book of the same name, The Boys follows the titular team of vigilantes combatting superpowered individuals who abuse their abilities. Unfortunately, most are arrogant and corrupt outside their perceived heroism.

5. Prison Break (2005 – 2017)

Prison Break tells the story of two brothers. One is accused wrongly of murder, found guilty, and sentenced to death row. The other concocts an elaborate plan to break his brother out but it requires him committing a crime to get sent to the same prison. There are several colorful characters and a building urgency.

6. Yellowjackets (2021 – Present)

Yellowjackets is a mystery/thriller about a girls' soccer team that gets stranded in the Canadian Rockies for 19 months and eventually resorts to cannibalism to survive. The story follows the adult survivors 25 years later.

7. Ozark (2017 – 2022)

Ozark is a crime drama that follows a financial advisor who must launder money to keep himself and his family alive. It follows their sudden move from Chicago to the Lake of the Ozarks in central Missouri. After arriving, they become entangled in the locals' crime and drama on top of their personal plight. The first episode will grab you instantly.

8. Lost (2004 – 2010)

Lost is a supernatural sci-fi drama following the survivors of a commercial jet airliner crash on a strange and remote island in the South Pacific Ocean. The survivors work toward finding a way out while maintaining their survival and uncovering many island mysteries.

9. The Last Kingdom (2015 – 2022)

The Last Kingdom is a British historical fiction series following Alfred the Great defending his kingdom from Norse invaders. Uhtred, born a Saxon but raised by Vikings, seeks to claim his ancestral birthright.

10. Twin Peaks (1990 – 1991)

Twin Peaks is a mystery serial drama and 90s phenomenon that had the world glued to their screens to find out who killed Laura Palmer. It follows the investigation led by an eccentric FBI Special Agent and local sheriff in the fictional town of Twin Peaks. In 2017, they revived the series, with plot lines often tied to the homecoming queen's death in 1989.

11. Euphoria (2019 – Present)

Euphoria is a teen drama following a recovering teenage drug addict struggling to find her place in the world. The show addresses various issues, including drug abuse, mental illness, social media, relapsing, codependency, domestic violence, and human trafficking.

12. Veep (2012 – 2019)

Veep is an American political satire comedy following a fictional Vice President of the United States, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The job is nothing like she imagined and everything for which everyone warned. It follows her and her team attempting to leave a good legacy while often involved in daily political games.

13. Power (2014 – 2020)

Power is a crime drama following the story of a ruthless but intelligent drug dealer. He wants to leave the criminal element and pursue a legitimate business opportunity as a nightclub owner. However, he's also navigating a failing marriage while avoiding getting caught by the police.

14. The Mandalorian (2019 – Present)

The Mandalorian is the first live-action series in the Star Wars franchise. It takes place five years after the events of Return of the Jedi (1983). The series follows a lone Mandalorian bounty hunter hired by remnant Imperial forces to retrieve the child Grogu, referred to as Baby Yoda. However, he chooses to protect Baby Yoda by going on the run.

15. Barry (2018 – 2023)

It's hard to hate anything Bill Hader is in, but the entire premise of Barry will have you hooked from the start. Barry is a hitman who is tired of his life in the Midwest, so when an opportunity to move to LA for a job comes up, he finds himself in a new city and with a new community of actors he really enjoys spending time with.

Source: Reddit.