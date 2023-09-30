Consumer Beware: How Biodegradable Bags Could Be Harming Your Health

The next time you visit the grocery store or your favorite retailer, you might reconsider using their plastic bags. The switch from paper to plastic happened in 1982 when Safeway and Kroger began using plastic grocery bags instead of paper in their chain stores. By the end of the 80s, plastic had almost completely wiped out the paper bag option across the globe.

Plastic Footprint

Major companies like PepsiCo, Nestle, and Bacardi are just a few brands adopting biodegradable packaging. From shopping bags to product packaging, companies switched to biodegradable plastics over time. Kroger hopes to use 100% recyclable and compostable plastic by 2030. Precycle, a grocery chain in Brooklyn, New York, is committed to offering food free from plastic packaging, and several countries worldwide have implemented bans on single-use plastic. But is this switch to compostable plastic as good as it sounds?

Not The Whole Story

Plastics, designed not to break down over time like paper or wood packaging, have been the center of debate for some time. In the 1980s, when plastic bags became popular, the lightweight option was favored by shoppers because they weren't as balky and offered handles, making transportation to cars and homes easier.

They also offered a nicer product for stores as plastic bags were far cheaper than their paper counterparts. They are more affordable to produce and more cost-effective to transport, as paper bags are sturdier and weigh more. This weight causes the use of more gasoline.

Plastic bags are also more effective to recycle, by 91%, and generate up to 70 times less pollutants.

First Do No Harm

The idea of using plastic bags caught on like wildfire for most of the world's population, and by 1990, most chain retailer stores and grocery outlets had switched, favoring plastic shopping bags, packaging, and waste collection options to paper.

Recently, however, studies have shown that those biodegradable options might do more harm than good, mainly because most plastics that claim to be biodegradable don't break down in composters without industrial processors to help decompose them.

In a study on chemical additives, the Spanish National Research Council found that biodegradable bags produced a higher level of toxicity than their regular plastic equivalents, as reported by The Telegraph.

Professor Cinta Porte, lead author of the study, said, “We were surprised that cells exposed to conventional plastic bags showed no traces of toxicity. However, we did detect it in the biodegradable ones, which decreased the viability of the cells.”

Study Components

Researchers studied eight single-use products, including water bottles, bags for carrying products, and garbage bags. They compared biodegradable products against their regular plastic counterparts. They found that “The toxicity derived from the chemical additives used for processing the materials, as bioplastics, in general, are more difficult to process than conventional plastics.”

The report added, “It is crucial to investigate the composition of newly developed formulations for compostable plastics as they may be more harmful than conventional ones.”

In 2021, Spain banned using all conventional plastic bags, requiring supermarkets to label degradable bags as “OK for compost.”

The study's co-author, Dr. Amparo López-Rubio, added, “More research is needed to guarantee that sustainable and safe formulations are put into the market.”

The Journal of Hazardous Materials originally published the report.

Source: Telegraph, Nationwide Plastics,