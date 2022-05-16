Your Biological Clock Limits Your Childbearing Years

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), fertility rates have declined annually since 2015, reaching a record low in 2020. While many factors contribute to these results, delaying childbirth is high on the list.

For both men and women, waiting too long may have negative consequences when they do try to get – or get their partner – pregnant. Even with advances in medicine, approximately 50% of women are running out of time – as their biological clock stops at age 41.

Just What is the Biological Clock?

The phrase ‘biological clock’ was originally coined by scientists to describe how our bodies regulate circadian rhythms – when we eat, sleep and wake up. Nowadays, however, those words conjure fear and stress in women over 30, as they consider the end of their body’s natural state of fertility.

When you hear the term biological clock, it almost always refers to “hearing” a looming alarm clock deadline after which a woman may not be able to achieve a natural pregnancy.

While those times, like our circadian rhythms, can vary from woman to woman, after puberty, the more time passes, the less likely a woman will be able to conceive.

Eventually, the time does run out, and natural conception becomes biologically impossible once a woman reaches menopause.

When Does the Biological Clock Start Ticking?

Every woman's ‘clock' starts ticking when she is still a fetus inside the womb. A female has six to seven million eggs – the highest number she will ever have – at 20 weeks gestation, in utero.

From there, the number of eggs begins to diminish. By the time a female infant is born, she has approximately 1-2 million eggs left.

When a female reaches puberty, her ovaries will begin releasing a mature egg every month. This process is called ovulation.

Technically, the “real ticking of the biological clock” starts at this point, as this is the true beginning of a woman's reproductive years.

At this point, there are approximately 300,000 – 500,000 eggs left.

A woman is most fertile when she is in her early to mid-20s.

Fertility declines gradually after that but begins to decline rapidly after 35. The drop is most dramatic after the age of 37.

At that point, the remaining eggs are more likely to accumulate genetic mutations and develop chromosomal abnormalities. Those abnormalities often lead to poor egg quality, decreasing the chances of fertilization and implantation while increasing the risk of miscarriage.

How Can You Tell When Your Biological Clock Will End?

Unfortunately, there's no way of knowing exactly when a woman's fertility window will end, but the clock is always ticking.

The average biological clock starts shortly after menarche (~12 years) and terminates at menopause (~50 years of age).

The exact timeline is different for each person, but age is the most significant factor impacting reproductive potential. The older the woman is, the more difficult it is to conceive. And pregnancy rates often decline much earlier – as early as the late 30s and early 40s.

No specific physical signs denote that your biological clock is ticking down. The timing varies across cultures, ethnicities, and even families, but the age at which your mother began menopause offers clues.

Symptoms do not start appearing until a woman is nearing menopause. Unfortunately, some women can experience premature ovarian insufficiency and go into menopause before age 40.

Peri-menopausal symptoms include:

Irregular periods

Hot flushes

Night sweats

Vaginal dryness

Any woman under 40 who has had difficulty conceiving for the past 6-12 months should seek consultation with a reproductive endocrinologist.

Can I Pause My Biological Clock?

While there is no way to stop or pause the biological clock, many women elect to freeze their eggs, a process known as oocyte cryopreservation or fertility preservation.

To freeze eggs, a woman would need to undergo an IVF cycle, minus the fertilization. An IVF cycle includes:

ovarian stimulation with nightly injections

morning monitoring with ultrasounds and bloodwork

egg retrieval

egg cryopreservation

While egg freezing is not a guarantee that you will achieve a live birth in the future, the likelihood is much higher based on the number of eggs frozen.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is the most important factor in maximizing natural fertility.

On average, women who smoke go into menopause one to four years sooner than nonsmoking women.

In addition, very thin or obese women have lower fertility rates than normal-weight women.

While BMI may not impact the biological clock, it can affect menstrual cycle regularity and, thus, your ability to conceive.

Finally, excessive alcohol intake may also decrease fertility.

Can You Predict Future Fertility?

Unfortunately, there are no blood tests that can predict future fertility.

There are, however, three ways to assess the state of your ovarian reserve (or the number of eggs remaining in your body).

Anti-mullerian hormone level (AMH blood test)

Antral follicle count on transvaginal ultrasound

Follicle-stimulating hormone level (FSH)

Anti-Mullerian Hormone

AMH is a blood test that can reliably predict your remaining egg supply. The lower the number, the lower the ovarian reserve.

However, AMH is a marker of egg quantity, not quality. Many women can have a healthy pregnancy and a healthy baby even with a low AMH.

Antral Follicle Count

The antral follicle count is performed by a transvaginal ultrasound on cycle day 2 or 3.

Women with a low ovarian reserve typically have fewer than 8-10 antral follicles.

Follicle Stimulating Hormone

The pituitary gland releases FSH to stimulate eggs to grow and mature. Higher levels early in the menstrual cycle indicate lower ovarian reserve.

But Don’t Some Women Conceive in Their 40s and 50s?

These individuals are most likely not getting pregnant with their own eggs.

The use of donor eggs is increasing and approximately 8-10% of all in vitro fertilization cycles performed are for egg donation.

Egg donation has become a viable option for older women or women with diminished ovarian reserve.

It is important to note that getting pregnant at an older age often means increased pregnancy complications: such as preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, preterm birth, and c-section risk.

Do Men Have a Biological Clock?

Fertility declines with age for both males and females; however, the consequences are far more significant in women.

In studies looking at semen samples of men, sperm parameters begin to decline after 35. Male-influenced miscarriages tend to spike after age 40. However, male fertility does not appear to be truly negatively impacted until age 50.

Unfortunately, the biological clock is a natural phenomenon that impacts everyone.

The gradual decline in fertility for women starts in the late 20s and becomes more significant after 35-37.

All women should know their fertility potential and take the necessary precautions to explore their options.

