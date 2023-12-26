Bipartisan Bill Calls for Dairy Alternatives in School Lunches

Experts estimate more than two-thirds 68% of the global population over the age of 10 years old is lactose intolerant, with specific ethnic and racial groups more prone to suffer than others.

For many American children, the school lunchroom hasn't changed much since the days of mystery meat and soggy vegetables. However, an out-of-date mandate that a carton of milk be placed on every tray could finally force an overhaul.

Since 1947, the federal National School Lunch Program (NSLP) has required milk to be part of the meal component for schools to receive reimbursement, even though nearly a third of cartons end up in the trash. According to a 2019 U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report, that amounts to $300 million worth of dumped milk annually, paid for by taxpayer dollars.

Chelsea Newbrough, RDN, school nutrition dietitian and founder of The Candid Carrot, says, “Most schools use the ‘offer vs. serve' provision that allows students to decline some meal components, including milk. Under the NSLP, the five meal components include grains, milk, fruits, vegetables, and meat/meat alternates. All five must be offered at every lunch, but students only have to choose three of them to make a reimbursable meal.”

Dairy industry supporters and their congressional allies have advocated for federal regulations to increase dairy milk in school lunches. Now, Reps. Troy Carter (D-LA) and Nancy Mase (R-SC) have introduced legislation along with Senators Cory Booker (D-NJ), John Kennedy (R-LA), John Fetterman (D-PA), and Roger Wicker (R-MS) calling for fortified soy options.

The Addressing Digestive Distress in Stomachs of Our Youth (ADD SOY) Act requires public schools to offer a nutritionally equivalent soy milk option to kids participating in the NSLP. It also allows the USDA to reimburse schools for those purchases, just as it does for cow's milk.

Various organizations, including the National Urban League, the National Action Network, and other civil rights, nutrition, government waste, and animal welfare groups, have also endorsed the legislation.

Some 550,000 soybean farmers in the United States tout soy as health-promoting. The 2020-2025 U.S. Dietary Guidelines recognized fortified soy milk as a nutritional equivalent to dairy cow milk.

“Fortified soy milk contains high-quality protein, with a nutritional profile comparable to cow's milk,” says Registered Dietitian Whitney English. “The prevalence of lactose intolerance and dairy allergies make soy milk a better-tolerated alternative for many children. By incorporating non-dairy options like soy into school meals, we can promote inclusion and reduce waste while still meeting nutritional standards.”

The Dairy Problem

Lactose intolerance is when someone lacks enough of the enzyme lactase to fully digest lactose, the natural sugar found in milk and other dairy products. Lactose intolerance develops because lactase production in the body typically diminishes after weaning off breastmilk, around the late toddler years.

In 2006, the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee determined that about 70% of infants children and adolescents have some degree of lactose malabsorption (intolerance), and onset and severity differ among ethnic lines. In Northern European groups, where dairy is a more prevalent part of the diet, people tend to retain higher lactase levels. In these populations, only around 2% struggle with lactose digestion.

About 50-80% of Hispanic, Black, Ashkenazi Jewish, Asian, and Native American ethnic groups cannot easily digest dairy. For these populations, symptoms of bloating, cramps, or diarrhea frequently occur when they consume milk products. About 20% of Hispanic, Asian, and Black children under age five already show signs of lactose issues. Providing alternatives in schools could help accommodate many students who inherit this common condition.

“The majority of children of color are lactose intolerant, and yet our school lunch program makes it difficult to access nutritious, non-dairy beverages,” said Sen. Booker, one of the quartet of bipartisan leaders of the bill. “We must ensure that all children have access to nutrient-rich drink options that do not make them sick. This bipartisan and bicameral legislation will bring greater equity to the lunchroom by giving students the option to choose a nutritious milk substitute that meets their dietary needs.”

Newbrough agrees. “Cow's milk is the number one allergy in young children and remains a common food allergy in older children and adults. It just makes sense to automatically offer a non-dairy alternative like soymilk for these students. A lot of people are moving to a more plant-forward diet too, so it would be great for a plant-based milk option to be accessible to all students who want it.”

Current Options

Opting out of the cow's milk option in the NSLP program is challenging. A child must present a “milk note” from a doctor or parent to get a healthy alternative drink. This onerous task has proved unworkable in practice.

In the marketplace, plant-based milk accounts for 16% of milk sales, but that percentage in schools covers just north of zero percent, reflecting the lack of availability of nutritious fluid-milk alternatives in the school, even with a note.

“We need to be doing whatever it takes to make sure our kids are fed, including eliminating red tape in our nutrition-assistance programs to expand students' access to more options. It is totally unacceptable that there are 30 million food insecure children in our country while a lack of milk alternatives creates $300 million of food waste a year,” said Senator Fetterman. “This bipartisan bill will create more equitable nutrition options to keep our kids happy and healthy.”

Newbourgh adds, “We offer a wide variety of the other meal components; fruits, vegetables, grains, and meats and meat alternates. Why should the milk component be any different?”

Gen Z Pushes Back

The Los Angeles Unified School District recently settled a lawsuit alleging the district violated a student's free speech by restricting her criticism of cow's milk. The plaintiff, 2023 Eagle Rock High School graduate Marielle Williamson, initially filed the suit alongside the non-profit Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM) against the school district and the USDA.

Their complaint centered around an incident barring Williamson from distributing literature that had a negative opinion of dairy milk because it could harm the dairy industry. Federal law says that any school participating in the NSLP “shall not directly or indirectly restrict the sale or marketing of fluid milk products by the school.”

The USDA interprets that language to mean that any cafeteria displays or material may not promote beverages other than dairy milk in a way that may reduce dairy milk sales. Even water may not be offered in a way that might interfere with a student taking milk.

As part of the legal settlement, Los Angeles schools agreed to provide free soy milk options for students upon request.

Williamson says, “The ADD SOY Act allows for a nutritionally equivalent alternative to be accessible to students — something that we desperately need. In high school, I would often see students prefer to throw their cow's milk away to avoid these issues, even if they were hungry or low-energy. Making soy milk accessible would prevent these so-common effects from happening to students, along with the multitude of other environmental concerns that stem from cow's milk.” The full text of the bill is available online.

