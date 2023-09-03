20 Birthday Freebies and Deals to Help You Celebrate Your Special Day

Your birthday is an opportunity to indulge, to let time slow down, and to receive gifts and affection. It’s one of the days of the year when many of us want to feel special and loved.

It's not necessary to spend a lot of money to have a special birthday. In fact, wouldn’t the ideal birthday be one where you spend little or no money at all? We definitely think so. That’s why we investigated some of the best birthday freebies and deals out there. With some planning, you can have a fantastic birthday filled with free treats, gifts, samples, and major discounts.

Keep reading to see the best birthday treats that we found! We'll start off with some food freebies.

1. Starbucks

Sign up for Starbucks Rewards, and on your birthday, you’ll receive a free drink or food item of your choice. If you’re a regular Starbucks drinker, then you can reap the rewards of free drinks throughout the entire year. Every purchase you make will earn you stars that you can use toward specific items. You can also save them for bigger rewards.

2. Baskin Robbins

Baskin Robbins has a Birthday Club that will provide you with a free small scoop of ice cream on your birthday. Sign up online, and you will not only receive your birthday freebie, but you’ll also hear about discounts throughout the year. Make sure you sign your friends and family up, too. Everyone deserves free ice cream on their birthday.

4. Chik-Fil-A

Join Chik-fil-A One, and they will provide you with a free treat on your birthday. You can also benefit from this reward program throughout the year by earning points toward rewards when you eat here. You can indulge in a free treat whenever your total points earned accumulate to the magic amount!

5. Moe’s

Moe’s Rewards provides those celebrating their birthday with a free burrito. You read that right – a FREE burrito. You get to enjoy a good Moe’s lunch accompanied by an enthusiastic “Welcome to Moe’s!” Plus, the program is a great way to save money when you dine out.

6. Panera Bread

If you sign up for MyPanera online, you’ll receive a free treat on your birthday. Take advantage and have an afternoon cup of coffee and pastry at Panera.

7. IHOP

IHOP provides a free stack of pancakes on your birthday just by signing up for the IHOP Rewards Program. You can redeem your birthday rewards on your actual birthday or seven days before or after.

8. Applebee’s

One of the better ways to celebrate your birthday is to enjoy a free dessert, entrée, or appetizer. You get to choose one of these when you sign up for Club Applebee’s. Though this birthday offer is only valid at participating Applebee’s outlets, you will surely have a day to remember with this bargain.

9. Chili’s

Be a member of My Chili’s Rewards and cap off your birthday meal with a free dessert. This will surely put a cherry on top of your celebration.

Now, onto some birthday shopping deals!

10. American Eagle

American Eagle has a Real Rewards online reward program that you can register for. This will not only provide you with a discount coupon on your birthday but incentives throughout the year. We know what you’re thinking- wasn’t American Eagle where teenagers shopped in the '90s? You’re not wrong- it was! The retailer has recently made a comeback with a more sophisticated line accommodating a mature audience. Even if American Eagle isn’t for you, you can always use the coupon for a friend or family member.

11. DSW

We all need shoes. Wouldn’t it be convenient if we could purchase a pair at a discount? DSW offers a $5 off coupon on your birthday if you sign up with their DSW VIP program. You can use the coupon online or in-store and it may be combined with other offers. So you can get multiple discounts on some new kicks to rock on your birthday. What’s better than that?

12. The Body Shop

Are you looking for a way to treat yourself? The Body Shop offers a $10% voucher for your birthday through the Love Your Body Club. It’s a great opportunity to stock up on your favorite lotions, candles, or body mists so you can smell your best on your special day.

13. Aveda

Aveda’s Plus Rewards program offers members a free gift on their birthday and 2x points. If you elect to join Plus Rewards, there is a one-time $10 initiation fee. Over time, you’ll receive many discounts and gifts that make that $10 well worth your initial investment.

14. Kohl’s

Kohl’s incentive reward program earns you points on every purchase, and you'll get a special gift on your birthday as long as you made “any purchase” during the previous month.

15. CVS

Join the ExtraCare Beauty Club and receive $3 in ExtraBucks Rewards on your birthday. You can apply those bucks to anything you wish in the store!

16. Sephora

Sephora’s birthday freebie is an incentive with their Beauty Insider reward program. If you sign up for the program, you’ll receive generous product samples for your birthday each year. You're sure to end up with some new beauty favorites after trying their fun samples.

17. World Market

The very thought of a birthday discount from World Market makes our heart skip a beat. If you’ve shopped at this well-known retailer, you know that they offer a delightful selection of home goods, including an amazing stock of food and beverages. On your birthday, you'll receive a “surprise offer” if you're signed up for their reward program.

Next up: fun birthday experiences for free.

18. AMC Theaters

AMC offers two rewards programs with free birthday treats. The Stubs Insider Program offers those who participate free large popcorn with the purchase of a movie ticket, while Stubs Premiere & A-List Program members get a large popcorn plus a large fountain drink. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to see the newest season’s hit, this is your chance.

19. Medieval Times

If you love Medieval Times as much as we do, this is a deal for you. Medieval Times offers a Birthday Fellowship club that gives participants a special coupon code they can use all month long. Make it your new tradition and enjoy an annual evening of royal treatment.

20. Redbox

If you want to keep your celebration low-key, sign up for Redbox Perks. This will entitle you to a complimentary one-night rental. You can stay home, relax, and enjoy a chill movie night with your nearest and dearest. The best part is you won’t spend a dime and can be a thoughtful host on your special day.

Now that you have 24 different ways to score birthday freebies, you have no excuse not to celebrate. Go out on the town, or stay in and do online shopping until your heart's content. In either circumstance, you’re able to indulge and enjoy the best holiday of the year – the one that celebrates you!