Birthday Freebies: 35 of the Best Places for (Mostly) Free Stuff

“Go Shorty; It's Your Birthday! It's the one day you get a freebie for your birthday from many retailers!” Thank you, 50 Cent, for inspiring the start of this blog.

Did you know that you can get something free from your favorite restaurant, makeup brand, OR clothing store on your birthday? We all know how special a birthday is, especially your own, and if you can get a fantastic freebie out of it, it makes it much more special!

Most will require you to sign up for their newsletter or rewards programs. However, signing up is generally free, so it's worth it, especially if you regularly shop at or eat at said establishment. You will get other benefits throughout the year such as rewards points, discount coupons, or even BOGO offers.

Your freebie is generally good the week of your birthday. Some allow the benefit to be available for the entire month of your birthday, so you don't necessarily have to rush to redeem your birthday appetizer, dessert, or 25% off coupon. Make sure always to read the fine print when you get that Happy Birthday message in your inbox!

Just like how you'd meal plan the week before so you can take advantage of savings and feel organized, you're going to want to do the same thing here and plan out your birthday with these stops. See just how many freebies you can grab.

I've compiled 35 places that celebrate your birthday with a freebie. And guess what, your pet can take advantage of offers on their birthday too!

1. Tim Hortons

A Canadian staple, Tim Horton's will give you a freebie when you sign up for their rewards app. It's a free app that allows you to collect points on every purchase. Tim's will send you an offer in and around your birthday, and you can redeem it at your nearest location.

2. Baskin Robbins

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream on your birthday! Baskin Robbins will give you a free 2.5 oz scoop on your special day just by signing up for their Birthday Club. Whenever I have gone in for my free scoop, I've always gotten a bigger scoop than expected.

3. Benihanas

Benihanas is a place for delicious food cooked right before you with chefs who make slicing shrimp mid-air look easy. When you register at Chef's Table on the Benihana site, you will get a $30 gift card for your birthday, and you have 29 days to redeem it.

4. Boston Pizza

Boston Pizza is a great family restaurant known for its pub-style food and incredible pizzas. Signing up for their rewards program via My Boston Pizza will get you a free appetizer right away and a free dessert on your birthday.

5. David's Tea

David's Tea is the go-to Tea place for an array of gourmet teas and beverage accessories. David's Tea offers a free cup of Tea on your birthday when you sign up for their frequent steeper club.

6. Dennys

Denny's is the home of the original Grand Slam breakfast platter that offers you a free Grand Slam on your birthday. All you have to do is show ID, and you will be on your way to eating an epic breakfast on your special day!

7. Harveys

A Canadian staple, Harvey's, give you a free burger on your birthday. Made to order, your burger is as unique as you are! All you need to do is sign up for their newsletter.

8.IHop

The International House of Pancakes, or IHOP for short, is THE place to get incredible pancakes. Join MYHOP and receive a free stack of pancakes.

9. Mandarin

For over 40 years, The Mandarin has been serving up Chinese-Canadian staples such as fried rice, beef with broccoli, and breaded torpedo shrimp. This restaurant is a family celebration staple, and on your birthday, you eat for free when you dine with three adults.

10. Medieval Times

Who doesn't love dinner and a show? Medieval Times has been entertaining people for over 30 years, and it's an experience! When you join the Queen's court, you will enjoy free admission to Medieval Times with the purchase of an adult ticket. The coupon is valid for your birthday month and the first seven days of the month after.

11. Starbucks

Signing up for Starbucks rewards will get you a complimentary hand-crafted beverage, ready-to-drink bottled beverage, or food item. I love that Starbucks gives you different options to choose from!

12. Jackastors

Jack Astor's has excellent wings, great nachos, and is a fun place to eat, drink and be merry! Also, becoming a Jack VVV.I.P will get you a free dessert on your birthday. Their desserts are mouth-watering!

13. Lonestar

The Lonestar is the place for sizzling fajitas! Join “the Sizzle, fajitas with benefits” will not only get you a free dessert on your birthday, but you can also enjoy unlimited chips and salsa at every visit!

14. Red Lobster

With so many delicious and flavorful items to choose from, it's the cheddar bay biscuits are my go-to at Red Lobster! Joining Red Lobster rewards, a tiered rewards program, has you earning 1 point for every $1 spent online or when you dine in at any location. On your birthday, you can receive a special gift.

15. MyPanera

Singing up at MyPanera will have you earning rewards and receiving a birthday gift on your special day. With so many delicious and hearty options, Panera is a great place to eat any time of day.

16. Cineplex

Cineplex will gift the birthday celebrant one complimentary admission, free order at the concession stands, and free reserved seating.

The only caveat is that you have to buy a standard or premium popcorn party package. That is a great option when planning a kid's birthday party or even if you are a kid at heart and want to celebrate your special day at the movies.

17. Old Navy

Freebies aren't just available at your favorite coffee places and restaurants. Some of your favorite retailers also offer great rewards, discounts, or freebies.

Join the Old Navy email club, and you get a gift coupon on your birthday. Whenever I can get a discount on clothing, I jump at the chance. And with such great prices, your Birthday Coupon will go a long way at Old Navy.

18. Reitmans

Reitman's is one-stop shopping for stylish, affordable women's clothing. And on your birthday, you can get up to 25% off just by signing up for their newsletter.

19. RW&CO

R.W. & C.O. offers great styles for both men and women. Signing up for the R.W. insider unlock perks on a tiered basis. For example, you can receive between $15-$25 off on your next purchase on your birthday.

20. Banana Republic

Banana Republic, synonymous with a very relaxed safari esthetic, will surprise you with a birthday gift when you sign up for their rewards program.

21. DSW

DSW is known for fashionably fabulous, discount name brand shoes are. DSW will give you $5 off your purchase on your birthday when you sign up for the DSW VIP rewards program.

22. American Eagle

American Eagle is known for its comfy, casual, fun tees and sweatshirts. When you join their rewards program, you will receive coupons for your birthday. The A.E. rewards program is also tiered so that you can receive anywhere from 15-25% off on your special day.

23. Applebee's

Applebees is a great family restaurant that offers fun cocktails for Mum and Dad. In addition, when you sign up for club Applebees, you'll get a free dessert on your birthday.

24. Chili's

A fun tex-mex restaurant, Chili's has options to satisfy even the pickiest eater. My Chili's rewards program is free and offers great perks, such as a free dessert on your birthday.

25. Krispy Kreme

Who doesn't love a Krispy Kreme donut? They melt in your mouth! Earn and redeem rewards just by purchasing Krispy Kreme treats. For example, your birthday gets you free donuts!

26. Olive Garde

Home of endless salad and breadsticks, Olive Garden, will offer you a free dessert on your birthday. Their Chocolate Brownie Lasagna is the perfect treat!

27. PF Chang's

P.F. Chang's reward program has you earning 10 points for every $1 spent. During your birthday month, you can receive a free dessert or appetizer. Their signature lettuce wraps are calling my name as I write!

Makeup can be pretty pricey, so the chance to get a freebie from a favorite makeup brand on your birthday is the ultimate treat!

28. Aveda

Aveda has been in the beauty business for decades. They are one of the most recognizable brands out there. On your birthday, you receive a 30ml bottle of their nourishing oil. By signing up, you also receive 15% off your first purchase.

29. Smashbox

Smashbox has been a staple of many a makeup artist, and their famous primer has smoothed the skin of your favorite celebrity!

When you register for the Smashbox rewards program, you can receive a free makeup gift on your special day.

30. Sephora

Sephora is the place to go for all lux cosmetics! Sephora's beauty insider benefits is a free, tiered rewards program. You will receive a gift for your birthday, as long as you are within the VIB and Rouge tiers.

31. Ulta

Ulta Beauty is like Sephora, except it offers more affordably priced products. In addition, signing up for Ulta beauty emails will get you a pretty gift during your birthday month.

32. Bare Minerals

Bare Minerals are mineral makeup that acts like skincare and is excellent for sensitive and acne-prone skin. Their rewards program offers full-sized products for your birthday.

33. Clinique

Clinique is a very well-known name in the cosmetic industry. One of the first brands that strayed from using ingredients that irritate the skin. On your birthday, Clinique will send you an offer that you can redeem online.

34. Lancome

Lancome is a high-end, luxurious makeup and skincare band. Signing up for the reward program gets you an offer code to redeem on your birthday. It can only be redeemed online and may require you to purchase first.

35. Petsmart

Birthday freebies are not just for us fabulous humans. Our pets can get in on the perks too!

Petsmart's treat program is free, and you earn points for every 1$ spent in-store or online. On your favorite companion's birthday, a free surprise is offered.

Have the Best Birthday Ever

That is just a shortlist of great vendors offering awesome birthday perks. An excellent tip for signing up for rewards programs and newsletters is to have a secondary email that you can use to have the newsletter and offer emails flow through. That way, they aren't clogging up the inbox where you receive emails from friends, family, or even work.

These benefits are yours to take advantage of whether you live in Canada or the U.S. Although some of these offers aren't 100% free, the discounted offers are too good not to redeem. You probably won't hit up all the places on the list, but at the very least, it can help you plan an epic Birthday where you can shop till you drop or eat until you bust!

Happy birthday to you, and I hope all your dreams come true.

More Articles by Wealth of Geeks

How To Shop for Free: 7 Easy Ways That Work

The Best Ways To Get Free Phones

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image Credit: Wealth of Geeks.