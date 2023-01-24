It has been a challenging year for the global cryptocurrency market. This has resulted in investors actively seeking potentially lucrative coins.

HedgeUp (HDUP) is a new crypto alternative investment platform that, even before launch, had gathered a mass of significant community members and supporters behind it due to its positive prospects in the crypto space.

HedgeUp intends to be the first alternative investment platform within the cryptocurrency sphere to provide access to a wide range of products for everyone. The aim is to bridge the gap between ‘Traditional' and ‘Cryptocurrency' investors.

Many Bitcoin (BTC) investors are selling their stake in the platform to invest in HedgeUp (HDUP). In this article, we are going to show you the reason why they are doing so.

HedgeUp (HDUP)

HedgeUp is the first alternative investment platform within the cryptocurrency sphere to provide access to a wide range of products, such as wine, diamonds, aviation, gold, fine art, luxury watches, etc., for the everyday person.

HedgeUp is set to disrupt traditional alternative investment by using blockchain technology to connect investors to premium assets.

3 Reasons Bitcoin (BTC) Holders Are Switching to HedgeUp (HDUP)

1: The company is creating NFTs that serve as equity for investors. Users can purchase the assets as fractionalized NFTs, allowing them to invest in alternative assets of their choice with as little as $1 in HDUP tokens. Those purchasing the entire NFT can have their assets delivered to their destination.

2: HedgeUp enables community members to have access to governance and voting rights, priority access to access to equity NFT releases, staking bonuses, and access to online master classes, creating a genuinely unique crypto alternative investment that benefits all members of HedgeUp's community.

3: HedgeUp has a long-term vision to evolve into an ecosystem consisting of an NFT marketplace, launchpad, wallet & banking DAO, online master class, investment basket, and the metaverse.

Users who hold the $HDUP tokens can also make a passive income by staking and locking their $HDUP tokens in the treasury via staking events.

The platform is 100% secured as it has already achieved remarkable scores on all its audits by two top auditing networks, SolidProof and CoinSniper; this is to protect investors' assets and make the platform more reliable to new and experienced investors.

According to the experts, HedgeUp will likely become the next prominent cryptocurrency. Token’s price is expected to grow massively in 2023. With the new and cutting-edge HedgeUp platform, it is now possible for anyone to buy, sell, and trade real-world assets.

The presale is now underway and will likely sell out much faster than expected. It is an excellent opportunity for crypto investors to tap into one of the fastest-growing markets in the crypto market – alternative investment.

