24 Bizarre Food Festivals From Around the Globe

Get ready for a food journey that’s equal parts weird and wonderful! From cheese-rolling to tomato fights, some countries are way out there when celebrating the culinary arts. So, grab your fork and a sense of humor as we explore the quirkiest, tastiest, and downright eccentric food fests the world offers.

1. The World Testicle Cooking Championship in Serbia

This competition, held in Serbia, is a unique culinary event where participants showcase their creativity in preparing dishes using the male gonads from various animals. This festival gathers people worldwide willing to embrace unconventional ingredients and flavors.

2. The Yulin Dog Festival in China

The Yulin Dog Festival in China is an annual event where dog meat is traditionally consumed. Participants gather to eat dishes prepared with dog meat, believing it brings good luck and health. However, the festival has been widely criticized for its controversial nature, with animal rights activists condemning the practice of slaughtering and consuming dogs.

The festival has sparked global discussions about animal welfare, cultural differences, and ethical considerations surrounding the consumption of certain meats.

3. The Monkey Buffet Festival in Thailand

The Monkey Buffet Festival in Thailand is a whimsical event where the town of Lopburi treats its resident monkeys to a feast. Locals set up tables filled with various fruits, vegetables, and other treats for the monkeys. It’s a unique spectacle highlighting the harmonious relationship between the people and monkeys in this area.

4. The Cheese-Rolling Festival in England

The Cheese-Rolling Festival in Gloucestershire, England, is an adrenaline-packed event where participants chase a wheel of Double Gloucester cheese down a steep hill. The one who crosses the finish line first, cheese in hand or not, claims victory. This eccentric festival combines athleticism, laughter, and a love for cheese in a thrilling and chaotic manner.

5. The Battle of the Oranges in Italy

The Battle of the Oranges, held at the Carnival of Ivrea in Ivrea, Italy, is a lively festival that reenacts a historical battle against tyranny. Participants engage in spirited orange-throwing combat, symbolizing a revolt against authoritarian rule. This festival combines history and fun, attracting locals and visitors alike.

6. The Onion Market in Switzerland

The Onion Market, or Zibelemärit, in Bern, Switzerland, is an annual festival where the city’s streets come alive with stalls selling a variety of onions and garlic. Beyond the vegetable market, participants can enjoy traditional food, music, and a lively atmosphere as locals celebrate this aromatic tradition.

7. The Ugly Food Festival in Iceland

The ugly food festival in Iceland, also called “Þorrablót,” is a winter celebration in honor of Þór, the god of thunder in Norse mythology. It involves eating traditional Icelandic food, some considered unappealing or even disgusting by many people, such as boiled sheep head, pickled ram’s gonads, blood pudding, and rotten shark. The festival lasts for a whole month!

8. The Bugfest in North Carolina, USA

BugFest in Raleigh, North Carolina, is an educational and entertaining celebration of insects. Attendees can explore a variety of exhibits, taste culinary creations featuring edible bugs, and participate in activities that showcase the fascinating world of arthropods. It’s a family-friendly event that blends science, curiosity, and a sense of adventure.

9. The Night of the Radishes in Mexico

The Night of the Radishes, or Noche de Rábanos, is a unique Christmas tradition in Oaxaca, Mexico. Artisans carve intricate scenes and figures out of radishes, turning the humble vegetable into detailed works of art. The resulting radish sculptures are displayed in an exhibition, creating a colorful holiday atmosphere.

10. The Herring Festival in Denmark

Denmark’s Herring Festival celebrates the country’s rich maritime heritage, focusing on the beloved herring. Visitors can enjoy a variety of herring dishes, from jellied to pickled to smoked, and participate in cultural events and activities. This festival highlights the significance of herring in Danish cuisine and coastal traditions.

11. The Garlic Festival in California, USA

The Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California, is a pungent celebration of all things garlicky. Attendees can indulge in garlic-infused dishes, from ice cream to garlic-laden main courses. The festival features live music, cooking competitions, and an upbeat atmosphere that attracts garlic enthusiasts and foodies from around the country.

12. The Chinchilla Melon Festival in Australia

If you’re near, check out the Chinchilla Melon Festival in Queensland, Australia. This cool celebration pays homage to the delicious watermelon with entertaining events like seed-spitting competitions, melon skiing, and even a melon bungee catapult. It’s a fruity extravaganza that captures the essence of Australian festivities.

13. The Roadkill Cook-off in West Virginia, USA

The Roadkill Cook-Off in Marlinton, West Virginia, takes a humorous approach to culinary creativity. Participants showcase their cooking skills by preparing dishes using “roadkill” meats – not actual roadkill – like deer, venison, and chicken. With these come some uncommon options, like opossums, turtles, among others. This vast celebration is unappetizing by name, but the dishes created are nothing short of amazing.

14. La Pourcailhade in France

La Pourcailhade is a pig festival held in the town of Trie-sur-Baïse in the Midi-Pyrénées region of France. You'll celebrate all things porcine, including various events and activities such as pig races, a piglet beauty contest, and, of course, opportunities to savor various pork dishes.

15. Spam Jam in Hawaii

Immerse yourself in Spam's quirky and delicious world at Hawaii’s Spam Jam. Held in Waikiki, the Spam Jam celebrates the iconic canned meat with various creative and mouth-watering Spam-infused dishes. This event showcases the beloved and sometimes unexpected ways to enjoy Spam, from Spam musubi to Spam-flavored desserts.

16. La Tomatina in Spain

La Tomatina, held in Buñol, Spain, is a vibrant and chaotic festival where participants engage in a massive tomato fight. Thousands of people come together to throw ripe tomatoes at each other, turning the streets into a sea of red. It’s a playful and fun event that attracts thrill-seekers who don't mind getting pelted.

17. Mooncake Festival in China

The Chinese Mooncake Festival, also known as the Mid-Autumn Festival, occurs on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month. These round pastries, filled with diverse ingredients like lotus seed paste and salted egg yolks, symbolize unity and completeness. Families exchange these symbolic treats during the festival, emphasizing gratitude for the harvest and fostering a sense of togetherness. During the festival, people also participate in various activities such as lantern processions, dragon and lion dances, and the carrying of brightly lit lanterns.

18. World Grits Festival in South Carolina, USA

The World Grits Festival in St. George, South Carolina, celebrates Southern staple grits. Festival-goers can enjoy a variety of grits-based dishes, participate in cooking competitions, and revel in the charming Southern atmosphere. It’s an event that honors an adored regional food, creativity, and community spirit.

19. Barnesville Potato Festival in Minnesota, USA

The Barnesville Potato Festival in Minnesota is an annual gathering of all things potato. From mashed to fried, the festival features an array of potato dishes and potato-themed games and activities. It’s a spud-tacular event that brings together locals and visitors to participate in this humble tuber's versatility and deliciousness.

20. Oyster Festival in Ireland

Ireland’s Oyster Festival pays homage to the country’s rich oyster heritage. Held in coastal towns, the festival features oyster shucking competitions, tastings of fresh oysters, and an upbeat atmosphere by the sea. It’s an event that captures the essence of Ireland’s maritime traditions and culinary delicacies.

21. Fellsmere Frog Leg Festival in Florida, USA

The Fellsmere Frog Leg Festival in Florida is a quirky event celebrating frog legs as a culinary delicacy. Attendees can indulge in frog leg dishes, enjoy live entertainment, and participate in frog jumping competitions. It’s a playful and unique festival that attracts frog leg enthusiasts and those looking for a fun and flavorful experience.

22. Giant Omelet Festival in Louisiana, USA

The Giant Omelet Festival in Abbeville, Louisiana, is a delightful get-together where guests can enjoy this classic breakfast staple. During the festival, chefs create an enormous omelet using more than 5,000 eggs! It’s a community-driven event that blends skill with a sense of camaraderie.

23. Fête du Citron in France

The Fête du Citron, or Lemon Festival, in Menton, France, is a vibrant spectacle transforming the town into a citrus wonderland. This day is characterized by elaborate sculptures made from lemons and oranges, citrus parades, and upbeat performances. It’s a sensory delight that attracts visitors worldwide to experience the zesty festivities.

24. Olney Pancake Race in England

The Olney Pancake Race in England is a centuries-old tradition where participants, clad in aprons and headscarves, race through the town, flipping pancakes. This quirky race is held annually on Shrove Tuesday and is a lighthearted and fun-filled event that combines athleticism with the simple joy of pancake flipping. It’s a cherished tradition that adds a delicious twist to the festivities leading up to Lent.