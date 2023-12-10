From Cronuts to Burgerritos: 25 Bizarre and Intriguing Food Hybrids

Nowadays, fusion cuisine and food hybrids are all the rage, allowing professional chefs and home cooks alike to get creative in the kitchen. People combine classic pastries, cuisine staples, and our favorite comfort foods to create funky dishes that excite some and confuse others. When it comes to food hybrids, the inventions and possibilities are wild and tasty.

1. Cronuts

Cronuts are one of the most successful food hybrids. They combine the buttery, flakey croissant dough we all know and love with the recognizable donut shape. These were invented by Dominique Ansel in 2013 and have paved the way for many other crazy food hybrids.

2. Brookies

Brookies are a sweet treat that combines the crunch of a chocolate chip cookie with the fudgy decadence of a brownie. There are a few variations, but they're commonly a traditional brownie base topped with a layer of cookie batter, so you get the best of both worlds in every bite.

3. Sushi Burritos

Sushi burritos, or sushirritos, take all the traditional sushi ingredients — raw fish, sticky rice, vegetables, and Japanese sauces — and serve them in burrito form. So, they're wrapped in nori, rather than a tortilla, and taste like sushi but are hearty and messy like burritos.

4. Birizza

This inventive dish has not yet caught on as much as other food hybrids, but it's a delicious idea. It combines biryani's spicy and rich flavors with a convenient pizza shape. Some Birizzas are more like biryani calzones, but close enough!

5. Tacato Salad

A tacato salad isn't a popular hybrid, but it's definitely intriguing. It's a combination of taco ingredients and potato salad, making for a unique and flavorful side dish that has the creamy comfort of potato salad and the zesty flavors of Mexico. There are many ways to make this vibrant and cozy hybrid food.

6. Flagels

Flagels are a strange cross between a bagel and a flatbread, creating a flatter, lighter bagel with a soft texture. The bagel flavor remains, but the texture and shape are closer to pita bread. One of the best parts of a flagel is they're often much larger than a typical bagel, so more to eat!

7. Cruffins

For some reason, people love to use croissant dough to make different hybrid foods. A cruffin is a croissant-shaped muffin, sometimes filled with pastry cream for added sweetness. Add cinnamon sugar, cinnamon butter, and icing to make croissant cinnamon rolls.

8. Eclair Hot Dogs

Eclair hot dogs aren't quite as bizarre as they sound. They're normal hot dogs, but instead of a traditional bread bun, they're nestled into eclair dough, which is pate a choux, the same dough for cream puffs, too. They have a more delicate texture and slightly sweet flavor that elevates the dog.

9. Pizzaburgers

Pizzaburgers are one of the more logical food hybrids, as it's just infusing a typical burger with the pizza flavors we all adore. They're almost like meatball patties and are often served open-face and eaten with a fork and knife. If you like Italian, this is the burger for you.

10. Ramen Burgers

Burgers also get the Asian treatment with the ramen burger. This is a traditional burger with all the normal toppings — lettuce, tomato, onion, etc. — but it's fried ramen noodles instead of a bun. The noodles form a crunchy disk that brings more texture to the burger.

11. Sm'Oreos

Sm'Oreos have mainly been made two ways: standard s'mores made with Oreo cookies instead of graham crackers or s'more-flavored Oreos. Either way, you get the heavenly flavor of marshmallows, rich chocolate, and a crunch of cookies. We recommend the former version!

12. Pizzabons

You've heard of Cinnabon, but what about pizzabons? These are twisted knots of pizza dough stuffed with tomato sauce, Italian seasoning, and all your favorite pizza toppings. They're pizzas you can pop into your mouth and eat whole, making for a brilliant appetizer.

13. Townies

No, we're not talking about people who live in their hometowns. A townie or bart is a crossover between a brownie and a tart or tartlet. This one sounds odd because brownies are heavy, while tarts are delicate and light. However, the gooey chocolate tastes marvelous with the tender tart crust.

14. Donut Burgers

These are not ideal for someone on a diet, but they are devilishly delicious. They're also one of the simplest food hybrids to make! Just make a typical burger and smush it between two fresh donuts. People recommend using glazed donuts and adding bacon and/or cheese to the burger.

15. Burgerritos

Burgerritos have the build of a burrito but the heart of a burger. This is one of the more reserved food hybrids, but still fun. Just take all your favorite burger ingredients, mix them together, and wrap them up in a soft, warm flour tortilla. Extra points for dipping it in ketchup!

16. Muffinuts

Muffinuts are the sweet child of muffins and donuts. They're donut dough formed into an adorable muffin shape and filled with your favorite donut flavors, like jelly or chocolate cream. These put muffins to shame, offering a supremely sugary flavor that is addictive.

17. Spaghetti Tacos

Spaghetti tacos sound off-putting to some people, but others find them delightful. A spaghetti taco is simply a hard shell taco shell loaded with traditional spaghetti and finished with an extra sprinkle of parmesan or mozzarella cheese. Be warned: these are super messy but worth it.

18. Poutine Pizza

People love to play around with pizza toppings, and this is one of the most sensational ideas. Use a robust gravy for the pizza sauce and cover the pizza with French fries and cheese curds. A poutine pizza is the ultimate comfort meal, combining a Canadian classic with Italian techniques.

19. Pop-Tarts Cereal

Pop-Tarts cereal is one of the most adorable food hybrids. Kellogg's created tiny versions of their beloved tarts to put into a bowl of milk and enjoy for breakfast, or dessert, or lunch. There's never a wrong time to eat Pop-Tarts cereal, and it comes in all flavors. You can also try to make them at home if you're a talented baker.

20. Croissant Sticks

As you can see, people really like to experiment with croissant dough! Croissant sticks are croissants that are long and thin, like breadsticks, and can be seasoned with garlic salt and Italian herbs. They have a more delicate buttery texture than breadsticks but the same warm flavor.

21. Pizza Cake

This one is intense; it's essentially several deep-dish pizzas layered on top of one another, creating a cake-like dish. If you've ever seen someone stack two pizza slices and then chow down gleefully, make them a pizza cake for their next birthday, and they'll be over the moon.

22. Milkshake Sundaes

This food hybrid sounds delicious, but it begs the question, why does it need to exist? These sundaes are milkshakes topped with ice cream scoops and classic sundae toppings. So, it's like a sundae submerged in a pool of milkshake. It's ideal if you can't decide between ice cream or a shake.

23. Mac and Cheese Bagels

Some go nuts with bagel toppings, from lox to bacon to pickles to salsa, but mac and cheese is next-level. The mac and cheese can be a topping baked onto the bagel or a filling in the middle of your bagel. This gives you an excuse to have mac and cheese for breakfast!

24. Yorkshire Pudding Pizza

Yorkshire pudding, or popovers, is buttery, eggy, and wonderfully moist. They're like biscuits or dinner rolls. A Yorkshire pudding pizza replaces the pizza dough with the pudding for a richer dish and a comfy flavor that works with every pizza topping.

25. Tiramisu Sushi

Tiramisu is traditionally served in perfectly layered square or rectangular slices. For a fun twist on this delectable Italian dessert, you can make tiramisu in the shape of sushi by rolling the layers together and slicing them into tiny pieces. The tiramisu flavors are still there but in bite-sized pieces.