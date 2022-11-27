10 Unbelievably Bizarre Movies and Documentaries About Cults

Are you searching for bizarre cult stories to binge? You've got company. Recently a Redditor asked, “Could you please suggest some movies or documentaries about cults or cult-like situations? They can be true stories or works of fiction.” The internet responded to deliver this list of top-voted cult films.

1. Jesus Camp (2006)

Jesus Camp is a documentary about a charismatic Christian summer camp that brainwashes children that they have “Prophetic gifts” and can “Take America back for Christ.” Becky Fischer, the camp's founder, discusses her mission to indoctrinate youths in the word of God.

2. Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011)

Martha Marcy May Marlene is a thriller film following a young woman (Elizabeth Olsen) who suffers from delusions and paranoia after returning to her family from an abusive cult. It stars John Hawkes, Sarah Paulson, and Hugh Dancy.

One user said, “Don't skip Martha Marcy May Marlene. It's considered one of the best cult movies ever made amongst cult deprogrammers and people with formal education on the subject.”

3. Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief (2015)

Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief is a documentary about Scientology. It presents a condensed history of Scientology and its founder, L. Ron Hubbard, deconstructing the church's claims. The film features various ex-members testifying to the abuse and exploitation.

4. The Master (2012)

The Master is a psychological drama film following a World War II Navy veteran (Joaquin Phoenix) struggling to adjust to a post-war society. He meets charismatic leader Lancaster Dodd (Philip Seymour Hoffman) in a religious movement called The Cause. It also stars Amy Adams.

5. Sins of the Amish (2022)

Sins Of The Amish is a two-part series on Peacock, examing the sexual abuse plaguing the Amish community and the broken criminal justice system failing to protect the victims.

6. The Endless (2017)

The Endless is a sci-fi horror drama following two brothers (Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead) who visit an alleged UFO death cult to which they formerly belonged. Hoping to discover closure, they reconsider the cult's beliefs after the confrontation with unexplainable phenomena surrounding the camp.

7. The Source Family (2012)

The Source Family is a documentary recounting the story of Father Yod, Ya Ho Wa 13, and the Source Family. A lot of the documentary was ascertained from Isis Aquarian's archives of diaries, photos, films, and cassette tapes, and input interviews of the Source family and people who knew Jim Baker (Father Yod).

8. The Ritual (2017)

The Ritual is a British horror movie following four college friends heading out to hike through the Scandinavian wilderness. However, a wrong turn leads them into a mysterious forest of Norse legend. There, an ancient evil stalks them. It stars Rafe Spall, Arsher Ali, Robert James-Collier, and Sam Troughton.

9. Charlie Says (2018)

Charlie Says is a biographical drama following fictional versions of the three women who killed people for Charlie Manson — Leslie Van Houten, Patricia Krenwinkel, and Susan Atkins. They are confined to a cell block with an empathetic graduate student attempting to rehabilitate them. It stars Hannah Murray, Sosie Bacon, Marianne Rendón, Merritt Wever, and Matt Smith playing Charlie Manson.

10. The Sacrament (2013)

The Sacrament is a found-footage horror thriller that follows VICE journalists (A. J. Bowen and Joe Swanberg). They document their co-worker's (Kentucker Audley) attempt at locating his sister (Amy Seimetz) after she joins a reclusive religious commune. It's based loosely on the real-life events of the 1978 Jonestown Massacre.

What do you think? Did Reddit get this list right, or is an essential cult film or documentary missing from this list? Check out these ten notorious cults.

