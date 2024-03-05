20 Old-Fashioned and Bizarre State Laws That Still Exist

If you think that antiquated laws from the days when the United States was still in its infancy have been rewritten for modern times, you’re mostly correct. However, there are still bizarre state laws that still exist. To add to the peculiarness, you can be charged with breaking them and given fines or even be put in jail. While they’re few and far between, they’re definitely worth noting.

1. Keep Your Horse at a Mosey, Partner.

First stop: The Hoosier State. Created to nix high-speed horse races, there is a law that states horses cannot be ridden faster than 10 miles per hour. We have to wonder if Indiana horse tracks are biting their proverbial nails with every race.

2. No Pizza Surprise

We’re not sure about you, but if someone delivered a pizza to our home, we’d be stoked. In Louisiana, however, it’s considered harassment to send a surprise pizza to someone’s home. If the person who receives the pizza considers it so, you’ll get a $500 fine.

3. Put That Seaweed Back Where It Came From

In Eastern Canada, dulse, better known as picked, harvested, and dried red seaweed, is a snack that’s well-loved but has an acquired taste. If you want to pick seaweed from a New Hampshire beach, however, you’ll have to resist as it’s not within the law.

4. Lured by Waffle Cone

Back in the day, when horses were all the transportation rage, horse thieves would lure them away with ice cream cones. To stop the creamy delight heists, a law was passed in Georgia, Alabama, and Kentucky, making it illegal to have an ice cream cone in your back pocket.

5. Touch, but Don’t Look

Still staying in the Midwest, our next stop is Ohio. It’s forbidden to make any kind of face at a dog, whether it’s a snarky one or kind. I guess we’ll have to pet them but not look at them when we do it.

6. One Brick Short of an Arrest

If you want to throw a brick onto a street in Iowa, you’ll need to get permission from the local city council. This law includes highways and small roads as well. Additionally, the same goes for dangerous items, including toys and instruments.

7. No Donkeys in the Tub!

While the tale sounds like a tall one, a donkey is carried down to an Arizona dam in a bathtub while sleeping, and it’s as true as can be. Compliments of his snooze and the effort the townspeople put in to rescue him, the state still has a law that includes no sleeping donkeys in your tub after 7 pm. Guess it’ll have to sleep in your bed, instead.

8. A Dirty Nuisance

Keeping your vehicle in tip-top shape is always a good idea, and that includes frequent car washes. The state of Minnesota goes to law extremes when it comes to vehicle cleanliness: if your tires are dirty and spread their filth on the road, you may get a ticket for being a public nuisance.

9. Keep Your Sleeves On

If you’re in a park in Baltimore, Maryland, you need to make sure you do so with a sleeved shirt. While we don’t know how strictly the rule is enforced, it’s real and still the law.

10. Eat With Your Hands, Not With Your Fork

In The South, there’s nothing like a home-cooked fried chicken meal, complete with its hearty side dishes. While forks and knives tend to go along with it, Gainesville, Georgia’s law maintains the exact opposite: no eating fried chicken with anything other than your hands. Created out of hilarity, it’s highly unlikely you’ll get arrested but rather mocked and laughed at instead.

11. Bite Your Nails, Not Your Landlord

Biting your nails is a nasty habit, but you won’t end up arrested for it. Bite your landlord in Rumford, Maine, however, and you may end up with a ticket or be sent to jail. Someone, please let Mike Tyson know.

12. Save the Blindfolds for Sleeping, Not Driving

While this makes complete sense, Alabama has an actual law that states that it’s illegal to drive while wearing a blindfold. Good thing we have that one written in stone.

13. Keep Your Crocs on Your Feet, Not on the Hydrants

If you have an urge to tie a crocodile to a fire hydrant, don’t do it in Michigan. The law still exists that it’s illegal to do so in the entire state. Actually, don’t do it anywhere and keep them in zoos and in the wild instead.

14. Eat, but Don’t Honk

We all want to enjoy our meals in peace, right? Happily, Arkansas drives the point home by creating a law that forbids us to honk our car horns near a sandwich shop after 9 pm.

15. Couches Are for Inside Only

To keep porch fires to a minimum, the state of Colorado has a law that forbids homeowners from keeping a couch on their porches. Thanks to the University of Colorado in Boulder, it’s still in effect.

16. A Pickle of a Bounce

In 1948, in Connecticut, men sold pickles that were not up to human consumption codes and were arrested. Thanks to the debacle, the quest for what makes a good pickle was one. The result: a pickle is good to go if it can bounce.

17. A Penny for Your Thoughts, but Not From the Ear

When Hawaii was made an official U.S. state in 1900, a bizarre law for its coins was enacted: it’s illegal to put a coin in one’s ear. We think that the law protects more than the money.

18. Marry Me Again. And Again. And Again.

Sadly, nearly 50 percent of first marriages end in divorce. Hit your third marriage, and the stat jumps up to 73 percent. We’re not sure if this is the reason why Kentucky has forbidden any woman from marrying the same name more than three times or not.

19. No Car Sales on Sunday

If you’re old enough, you’ll remember the days when stores were closed on Sundays so you could spend time with your family and friends or head to church services. In Michigan, while shopping is now a go on Sundays, car sales are not. Additionally, you can’t trade or buy a motor vehicle on the Sabbath, either.

20. A Bear of a Law

One of the funniest scenes in Semi-Pro starring Will Ferrell was when he wrestled the bear, Dewey, with trainer Kristin Wiig looking on. A running joke through the end of the movie, it’s a good thing he wasn’t in Missouri, or he’d have been arrested. The state law is in effect to protect the beautiful animal from cruel practices.