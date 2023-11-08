BJ’s Wholesale Club Is Giving Away Free Turkeys — Here’s How To Get Yours

As the leaves turn golden and the chill of autumn sets in, thoughts turn to Thanksgiving preparations and the inevitable feast. For many, the centerpiece of this festive meal is the turkey, and BJ's Wholesale Club is stepping in to offer a helping hand with the budget. In line with its yearly custom, BJ's is giving away free Butterball turkeys to members — a gesture especially welcome when everyone's looking for ways to stretch their holiday dollars.

Secure Your Thanksgiving Turkey Early at BJ'S

From November 1 through November 9, BJ's members can snatch up a digital coupon for a free fresh or frozen Butterball turkey after spending $150 in a single transaction, whether shopping in-club or online. This initiative supports Thanksgiving traditions and offers considerable savings, especially given the premium quality of Butterball turkeys.

For those concerned about their Thanksgiving turkey's readiness, note that frozen turkeys require ample thawing time — about a day for every 4 pounds. Therefore, shoppers are advised to redeem their free turkey coupon well before Thanksgiving Day, ideally by the preceding weekend, to avoid the last-minute thawing dilemma.

In addition to the turkey giveaway, BJ's adds value with the Butterball hotline (1-800-Butterball) and text service (844-877-3456), offering customers turkey preparation tips and on-the-day troubleshooting support. This is part of a larger effort by BJ's to ensure that all members can enjoy a stress-free Thanksgiving dinner.

To participate in the promotion, BJ's members are reminded to set up a digital account to add the free turkey offer online or via the BJ's app before shopping. The strategic shopper will use this opportunity to stock up on holiday staples and other essentials, maximizing the value of their $150 purchase.

Substantial Savings on Thanksgiving Turkeys at BJ'S

Price-wise, shoppers can save significantly. A hefty 16-24 lb Butterball Premium Whole Frozen Turkey typically costs around $.99 per pound at BJ's, which translates to a substantial saving, especially for larger gatherings. Although a BJ's membership begins at $55 annually, the potential savings and convenience of bulk shopping for the holiday can justify the cost for many households.

In a news statement, David Rajkovich, BJ's Vice President of Food Merchandising, expressed pride in continuing the free turkey tradition, emphasizing the company's commitment to providing unbeatable value and helping families celebrate Thanksgiving without straining their budgets. Rajkovich says, “We are proud to continue our tradition of free Thanksgiving turkeys; we always provide unbeatable value, and our free turkeys provide another way for families to save on their Thanksgiving celebrations.”

The offer is timely but limited, so plan your grocery list, get your digital account ready, and head to BJ's before November 9 to secure your free Butterball turkey and tick one more thing off your Thanksgiving checklist. With the free turkey in the bag, shoppers can focus on the many other aspects of holiday hosting, assured that BJ's has them covered — from napkins to decor.

A Tradition of Value and Support

BJ's Wholesale Club once again proves that it's not just about offering products in bulk — it's about delivering value, tradition, and support to families this Thanksgiving season. Alongside their generous free turkey promotion, BJ's is showcasing various products from their exclusive Wellsley Farms and Berkley Jensen brands. This curated selection spans different categories to complement any Thanksgiving table, featuring fresh foods, delicious desserts, elegant entertaining sets, delectable deli selections, essential pantry items, and practical homeware — all designed to enhance the festive experience and provide everything shoppers need in one convenient place.

