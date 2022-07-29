The Truth About Blac Chyna’s Net Worth Will Surprise You

How much does Black Chyna really make with OnlyFans? Here's Blac Chyna's surprising net worth.

Who is Blac Chyna?

Blac Chyna is the professional name of American model and socialite Angela Renée White. She emerged in the media spotlight in 2010 and is now one of the world's most recognizable names and faces. In this piece, we'll tell you about her life, career, and how she came to have such an incredible net worth.

Early Life

There's not much information available about the earliest days of Blac Chyna's life – she's kept most of those details private – but we know some things.

She was born in Washington, D.C., in May 1988 to Shalana-Jones Hunter and Eric Holland. Her mother is now a social media personality and vlogger better known as Tokyo Toni.

Blac Chyna attended Henry E. Lackey High School in Charles County, Maryland, and later studied at Johnson and Wales University in Miami, Florida.

Early Career

She became a stripper at the King Of Diamonds club in Miami, naming herself “Cream.” Her unusual and exotic look made her a popular performer with visitors to the club; radio host Angela Yee described her as looking “like someone who was going to be famous.”

Soon after, she quickly made it in the modeling world. In 2010, after being namedropped by Drake in his track “Miss Me,” she appeared in Straight Stuntin' Magazine, Black Men's Magazine, and on the cover of Dimepiece.

Later that same year, she was cast as the stunt double for Nicki Minaj in the song “Monster” by Kanye West. She won Model of the Year at the Urban Model Awards the following year. In addition, she appeared in the video for Tyga's track “Rack City” in 2011.

More Recent Endeavors

In early 2013, Blac Chyna enrolled in JLS Professional Makeup Artist School, and in late 2013, she launched her online boutique, “88fin.” The boutique featured clothing and products from her clothing line of the same name.

At the same time, she launched her brand of adhesive eyelashes, “Lashed by Blac Chyna.” In early 2014, she acquired a beauty bar in Encino, Los Angeles, which offers makeup courses to aspiring makeup artists.

Since 2016, Blac Chyna has made appearances in several reality television shows, including Keeping Up with the Kardashians and her reality show with then-boyfriend Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna – both of which aired on the E! network.

She also appeared on the likes of RuPaul's Drag Race and Good Morning America in 2017, Black Card Revoked and Hip Hop Squares in 2018, and Tokyo Toni's Finding Love ASAP! and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood in 2019.

2019 was also the year she began starring in her reality show, The Real Blac Chyna, on Zeus Network. The show is still airing today.

OnlyFans

According to reports, Blac Chyna is one of the – if not the – highest-earning persons on the adult social media network OnlyFans.

She set her account up in April 2020, and some estimates suggest her earnings from the platform have reached more than $20 million U.S. dollars in a single calendar month.

She has a lot of fans who are willing to pay for her content, which includes photo shoots and videos. She's even posted pictures of herself topless on the network. There is also more timid content, such as footage of her eating cupcakes with her good friend Jonathan Cheban.

It's all available on OnlyFans for a monthly fee of $19.99.

Personal Life

After appearing in the “Rack City” video in 2011, Tyga asked Blac Chyna to accompany him on tour, but she refused. However, the pair began dating in December of that year. They had a son together, King Cairo Stevenson, in October 2012. Still, they went their separate ways in 2014 when Tyga began a relationship with Kylie Jenner.

Blac Chyna then had several social media spats with Jenner, ending in 2016 when she started dating Jenner's half-brother, Rob Kardashian. At that point, she also reportedly became good friends with Rob's sister Kim. In November that year, Blac Chyna gave birth to Rob's daughter, Dream Renée Kardashian.

Legal Drama

Just one month after their daughter's birth, Kardashian used his Instagram account to announce that he'd split with Blac Chyna. Although they reconciled a few days later, they separated permanently only two months later, in February 2017.

In July that year, Kardashian posted explicit photos of Blac Chyna on social media, which resulted in her obtaining a temporary restraining order against him. In October 2017, she filed a lawsuit of over $100 million for defamation against the Kardashian family. However, following the trial in April and May 2022, the jury ruled in favor of the Kardashians. Blac Chyna received absolutely no reward.

Throughout her career, Blac Chyna has undergone several buttock augmentations and breast enhancement surgeries but has also had surgery to reduce her chest size.

Net Worth

According to C Nation, Blac Chyna has a net worth of $5 million – although other sources suggest it could be $10 million or higher.

Either way, it's a heck of a lot of money. Still, it also forces us to question whether or not there's been some major exaggerating in the reports of her OnlyFans earnings.

Regardless, she's making bags of money, and her wealth will surely only increase in the years to come as her popularity continues to soar.

