11 Black and White Classic Films That Still Hold Up The Test of Time

Since the inception of cinema, there have been films in a league all their own. As the years pass, filmmaking changes, but some stories stand the test of time. When thinking about black-and-white films that remain beloved, it's imperative to understand why. The answer is simple: these movies feature timeless stories and themes, characters and performances still engaging and intriguing, and direction and style of the utmost quality. Some films earn the term classic not just from their production era but because of their everlasting appeal.

1. The Philadelphia Story (1940)

George Cukor's endlessly humorous comedy is also one of supreme intelligence and poignancy thanks to its witty script and exceptional performances by Katharine Hepburn, Cary Grant, and James Stewart. The story follows socialite Tracy Lord on the eve of her wedding. She must deal with two reporters covering the nuptials, a conspicuously absent father, and her ex-husband, who still harbors strong feelings for her.

The Philadelphia Story is one of those films whose enduring appeal is easy to understand. At his heart, the story's themes are ever relatable. Love, marriage, commitment, and relationships can only thrive with honesty and acknowledgment of human frailty. These themes are at the core of humanity, told in this film through a comedic lens. The Philadelphia Story is as exceptional as they come.

2. The Maltese Falcon (1941)

Starring Humphrey Bogart, Mary Astor, Sydney Greenstreet, and Peter Lorre, The Maltese Falcon is the quintessential noir film. The movie is based on Dashiell Hammett's novel and follows hard-boiled detective Sam Spade. He is investigating the murder of his partner. He becomes tangled up in a web of deceit involving a seductive woman and a pair of criminals seeking the Maltese Falcon statue worth millions.

Every aspect that encapsulates a noir film is present: an intriguing plot, shadowy cinematography, and sharp dialogue. Bogart also dons his fedora and trench coat, which is synonymous with him and the genre. The Maltese Falcon's iconic quote is an apt description of this classic. It's “the stuff that dreams are made of.”

3. It Happened One Night (1934)

This timeless screwball comedy, directed by Frank Capra and starring Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert, is also one of the best and first romantic comedies of its kind. The story follows a spoiled heiress Ellie Andrews (Colbert), who marries in haste and runs away from her father to reunite with her new husband in New York.

After boarding a bus, she meets a down-on-his-luck reporter Peter Warne (Gable), who recognizes her and agrees to help reunite the young lovers if she gives him an exclusive story. Inevitably, much mayhem ensues, and romance blossoms for the pair on their journey. Engaging, influential, and very amusing, It Happened One Night laid the foundation and created the blueprint for which many romantic comedies have adapted since.

It Happened One Night is one of this era's most highly praised and awarded films and comedies. And that praise is very much deserved. It was the first film to be awarded the “Big Five” Academy Awards (Picture, Director, Original Screenplay, Actor, and Actress). The story and comedy feel timeless, and the chemistry between Gable and Colbert is natural and believable. The famous scenes such as hitchhiking with a flash of leg and the “Walls of Jericho” are unforgettable. This film is a winner in every regard.

4. All About Eve (1950)

Bette Davis, Ann Baxter, George Sanders, and Marilyn Monroe star in this captivating tale of deception and betrayal masking as innocence and admiration. Davis plays a Broadway legend named Margo Channing, while Baxter is the ingénue Eve Harrington, a seemingly sweet aspiring actress who claims to be Margo's biggest fan. As Eve ingratiates herself into Margo's life and circle of friends, it soon becomes apparent that her motivations are selfish and underhanded.

Although we wish it weren't so, stories like this are still commonplace in the backstage world of show business. All About Eve portrays this type of story in an engaging way thanks to the superb performances and insightful writing, showcasing this “bumpy” world in all its darkness and light.

5. Double Indemnity (1944)

Another iconic noir film, Double Indemnity, is a brilliant film that is still provocative, shocking, and alluring even by today's standards. Written and directed by Billy Wilder, the movie stars Barbara Stanwyck as the seductive femme fatale and Fred MacMurray as the insurance man she convinces to kill her husband. The dark tale of corruption contains the traditional noir elements but executes them in a class of their own. Any follower of true crime can recognize that this film's plot is ageless but told in a stylish, tense, and enthralling way.

6. Psycho (1960)

Alfred Hitchcock's most famous film also sets the standard for thriller and horror films. Its subject matter was shocking compared to today's cinema. And yet it holds up because Psycho is brilliant in its symbolic camera work and direction, haunting musical score, chilling performances and moments, and mind-bending twists. Psycho is not overly graphic, but the implications and how the plot unfolds keeps the viewer on the edge of their seat. Psycho is taut and frightening and can make anyone scared to shower after watching.

7. Roman Holiday (1953)

Some love stories are not about happily ever after but rather an unexpected love that irrevocably changes a person for the better. Roman Holiday is a sweet and thoughtful comedy portraying such a love story. Audrey Hepburn plays Princess Ann on a diplomatic world tour, fed up with every moment of her life planned out for her.

While in Rome, she runs away and meets a reporter, played by Gregory Peck. He recognizes her but does not let on, planning to write a story about her. Instead, he shows her the time of her life throughout the city. Romance blossoms changing their lives for the better. Roman Holiday is a beautiful film in every way with an ageless effervescence and poignancy.

8. Mr. Blandings Build His Dream House (1948)

There is something incredibly endearing about this understated and relatable comedy that stars Cary Grant, Myrna Loy, and Melvyn Douglas. With two growing daughters and little space in their apartment, the Blandings family decides to move into a large home in the suburbs. Of course, what is meant to be a simple move turns into anything but problems arising at every turn, and money quickly drying up.

Anyone who has ever gone through a significant move or home renovation or has dreamed of one will relate to this film immensely. The happenings may feel borderline absurd in sheer number, yet there is nothing ridiculous about this film. Indeed, the comedy is natural and realistic, guided by fine performances, script, and direction. They say the course to true love never did run smoothly. So too, is the journey to one's dream house.

9. Laura (1944)

One of the greatest, most stylish, and romantic noir films ever, Laura is directed by Otto Preminger and stars Gene Tierney, Dana Andrews, and Clifton Webb. Following a no-nonsense detective named Mark McPherson (Andrews) while investigating the death of the alluring Laura (Tierney), he clashes with the men in her life, including the controlling writer and radio host Waldo Lydecker (Webb), who reacts poorly to the detective. What's most unexpected is not that Mark becomes enthralled and enamored with Laura but that this case is not what it seems.

Like all films of the genre, Laura is evocative in feel with a sharp script and fast pace with many twists and turns. Everyone is a suspect, and the truth is very complicated. The characters hide literally and figuratively in and out of the shadows, making Laura an intriguing and alluring watch.

10. Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939)

Frank Capra's study of political corruption clashing with an inherently good man feels as timely as when it was released. James Stewart plays Jefferson Smith, an idealistic man who unexpectedly fills a newly vacant seat in Congress. Jefferson must fight for the kind of world he still believes in when his ideals and character are questioned by the very people in power he admires.

Today's political dramas are still rife with tales of back-door deals and corruption, which makes Mr. Smith Goes to Washington still relevant to a modern audience. Capra's story and the character of Jefferson may be romantic, but they are the kind we want to believe in.

11. To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)

In To Kill A Mockingbird, based on the novel by Harper Lee, Gregory Peck stars as one of the most heroic figures ever put to screen. Peck plays Atticus Finch, a father and attorney defending an African American man on trial. In this small town, racism is abundant, and the mob has already determined this man is guilty despite the evidence demonstrating his innocence.

Atticus does not let fear drive him. His morals and conscience lead him, as well as his determination to do what is right and help the persecuted. This movie is not a happy tale but a deeply important one. Atticus tells his daughter, Scout, “You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view.” If only we all could remember and live by these wise words, the world would be a more loving and tolerant place.

