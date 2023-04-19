10 Black Friday Apps To Find the Best Sales and Deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the busiest shopping events during the already crazy Christmas shopping season in the U.S., with many great deals going live. However, tracking these deals and discounts can take time and effort.

That's where a good Black Friday app comes into play, helping you find the best Black Friday deals and deep discounts quickly. Some of the best options even have location-based capabilities to help you find personalized deals and discounts as you shop at your favorite local stores.

10 Best Black Friday Shopping Apps

Download these ten apps to get the best experience navigating the Black Friday sales and Cyber Monday shopping events throughout this year's shopping season.

1. Rakuten

Rakuten is known for its cashback offers on purchases from its 3,500+ retail partners. Businesses pay Rakuten to send them shoppers. In turn, Rakuten shares this revenue in the form of cashback with you, the customer.

You can use Rakuten on multiple platforms, including:

Rakuten mobile app (Android and iOS)

Browser extension

Rakuten.com

In addition to cashback deals, you can also find great discounts and promo codes for maximum cashback, which can help you save as much money as possible with your favorite online retailers. Earn regular cashback rewards when shopping online and get paid via PayPal every three months. Download the Rakuten app and find yourself a bargain every day of the year.

Best Feature: Ease of use and ability to access across multiple devices and online platforms.

Availability: iOS App Store (4.8/5) and Google Play (3.9/5).

2. Shopkick

ShopKick rewards you with points (known as Kicks) to walk into a brick-and-mortar retail store, scan participating barcodes, and make purchases. You can also earn kicks for shopping online, watching videos, and learning about new products within the Shopkick app.

Redeem your kicks for gift cards to popular stores like Target, Sephora, Uber, BestBuy, Home Depot, Starbucks, Amazon, Apple, and many more. Using the free gift cards you earn to purchase Christmas gifts is another great way to save money during the holidays.

Best Feature: This free app can find the best offline and online deals.

Availability: iOS App Store (4.6/5) and Google Play (3.9/5).

3. ShopSavvy

Don’t miss out on this app. The ShopSavvy app is a must-have for your annual Black Friday shopping done right.

​This great tool helps you:

Compare prices

Track prices

Price drop alerts

Get deal alerts

Back-in-store alerts

Download ShopSavvy to your mobile device to quickly scan product barcodes to track and compare prices across thousands of local and online retailers.

Receive instant notifications on price drops, back-in-stock alerts, deal search alerts, and more. The ShopSavvy browser extension also helps find the best bargains and displays the price change of an item.

Best feature: Scans barcodes on any product and compares the prices online or at nearby stores.

Availability: iOS App Store (3.7/5) and Google Play (4.7/5).

4. Santa’s Bag

If you plan to shop for Christmas on Black Friday, Santa's Bag is one of the best apps for you.

This app helps you to create checkable lists, wish lists, planning lists, and more. It enables you to set and manage budgets for everyone on your list.

It also has a countdown timer to track how much time is left to complete your shopping before Christmas. Another useful feature of this app is the gift-buying progress bar, where you can view how much you have spent and what is left to spend.

You can also get gift ideas, select your favorite merchants, and save links to other deals for easy access, etc.

Best Feature: Gift buying progress bar and mechanism to track spending.

Availability: iOS App Store (4.4/5).

5. The Coupons App

If you've had difficulty keeping track of the amazing deals and coupons in past years, you need to try The Coupons App.

This shopping assistant helps you find the best deals, coupons, and online promo codes from over 100,000 restaurants and stores.

Not only will it alert you to new deals in your local area, but it also sends you push notifications when your coupons are about to expire. In addition, it lists gas prices at nearby gas stations so you can quickly identify the best price.

The Black Friday section in the app highlights the best sales and discounts for you.

Other helpful features include:

Amazon promo codes

Local Groupon daily deals

Cashback offers

Best Feature: This Black Friday app gives you specials for restaurants and stores.

Availability: iOS App Store (4.3/5) and Google Play (4/5).

6. Brad’s Deals

If you get overwhelmed searching the huge pool of Black Friday ads for a good deal, Brad’s Deals shares the latest deals and best offers as soon as they are announced.

According to their site, their staff sorts through thousands of promotions, coupons, and the latest shopping deals daily and publishes a list of deals with the top 100 best deals for their readers. The app also allows you to set alerts for your items and prepare for the holiday season.

Best Feature: Search your favorite stores for exclusive deals from all holiday shopping deals.

Availability: iOS App Store (4.9/5) and Google Play (4.3/5).

7. DealNews

“Never miss a deal” is the tagline of this app, and it lives up to its name. Download the DealNews app and discover the best holiday deals.

Beginning in November, you'll receive a daily newsletter that lets you keep track of the latest ads from your favorite stores leading up to Black Friday. Select the store where you want to shop, and the app will show you the available deals.

Best Feature: Filter the top deals by store.

Availability: iOS App Store (4.7/5) and Google Play (4.4/5).

8. Flipp

Flipp is a well-designed, easy-to-use app that displays the sales circulars for over 2000 stores. Begin by browsing the available flyers from retailers near you or searching for the particular product you want to purchase.

The app will automatically add the item to your shopping list and send you hot deals for each of your shopping items to shop online or offline.

In addition, you can add your loyalty cards to the Flipp app and clip digital coupons. This app offers deals from retailers like Target, Costco, Walmart, and Walgreens.

Best feature: Finds the best deals for products on your wish list.

Availability: iOS App Store (4.7/5) and Google Play (4.7/5).

9. Price Cruncher

Shoppers often assume they get a better deal when shopping in bulk, especially with groceries and everyday items. However, this isn't always the case.

Use the Price Cruncher app to determine the best Black Friday deals by using the per-unit price calculator to find the price per product of bulk purchases. This feature allows you to compare two deals and choose the one that provides the best value.

You can also view the price history of the items you buy, create a shopping list, and compare prices directly from the list.

Best Feature: Calculates price per product for bulk purchases and enables you to grab the deals of the year.

Availability: Google Play (4.6/5).

10. Black Friday 2023 Ads

This app is a must-have for your Black Friday shopping as it helps you find the best deals to buy on products from leading stores, both online and offline.

You can select the products you like, and the app will send you personalized alerts when those products go on sale.

Best Feature: Informs you of the best deals online and offline.

Availability: iOS App Store (4.6/5).

Bonus – Store Apps

If you have identified the desired product and store, download that store or retailer’s app to look for deals. For example, Amazon and Target announce big sales in October every year to mark the beginning of the festival season.

Walmart, H&M, JCPenny, and Best Buy also offer coupons and deals. Download their apps, add the products you want to their virtual carts, and look for price drops.

Are You Ready for the Black Friday Sale?

We hope this list of the best Black Friday apps has helped you identify the apps you want to download on your mobile. It will help you find great deals on all the items you want to buy and prepare for the day of shopping.

We recommend you download at least two apps to find your favorite deals on products and get the best bang for your buck.

The holidays are approaching, so don’t delay and pick the app that suits your needs and style and start your holiday shopping list.

Consider yourself prepped and ready for the shopping madness!