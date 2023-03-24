Black Friday Sales and Smart Money Prep

The biggest shopping event of the year is fast approaching: Thanksgiving weekend.

Whether it’s Black Friday sales, the Saturday and Sunday afterward, or the “Cyber Monday” sales that are the big internet shopping days, they are the markers for most retailers that take them from being in the “red” each year to bringing into the “black” and profitable!

They should call the entire weekend “green weekend” for that reason!

Black Friday weekend kicks off the first of the four weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas that will determine a retailer’s fate for a successful holiday season. One thing for sure is that saving money and getting a great deal is possible. But also possible is that you can get caught up in the whole crazy shopping experience and make some purchases you regret or, even worse, assets that you can’t afford! That’s why the phrase “buyer beware” is so appropriate even during this time when you are most involved with shopping and saving glee!

Why You Might Want To Listen to My Advice

I have been through Black Friday sales for almost 50 years in my retail career and have seen it all, from the bargains of a lifetime to sometimes downright foolish offerings purchased by a frantic public. Now in my retirement, I write about this event and have been since I started in 2014.

While it’s undoubtedly true that the shopping experience has changed dramatically over the last 50 years, the one thing that has never changed is the excitement of bargain hunting and the goal of saving the most money.

What Has Changed Since 1972

I went through my first Black Friday as a retailer in 1972 while with Macy’s. One thing that has changed over the years since then is that Black Friday has grown into a week or more of ads and savings when you include the days before sales, the days of sales, and the extended sales afterward, too! That has all continued to grow over the years.

And then there’s Small Business Saturday and blockbuster Cyber Monday with more opportunities to shop and save on great deals, this time from the comfort of home (or work, and I swear I won’t tell your boss, I promise!).

That’s why I have done my homework and developed my rules to help you and my tips that can make you the best bargain hunter around this holiday season!

When Do Black Friday Sales Begin

Well, it’s tricky. Black Friday is technically the day after Thanksgiving. However many retailers have begun offering deals already, making the entire month of November fair game for pre-Black Friday discounts. While the schedule varies from store to store, most of the best deals start on Wednesday, November 27, or Thanksgiving Day.

Other deals won’t be available until Black Friday itself. Once Black Friday kicks into full gear, the values will mainly continue through the weekend and pick up steam again on Cyber Monday.

Because the schedule of Black Friday deals varies so widely from store to store, it’s hard to know which values are indeed the season’s best. That’s because there are differences between true brick-and-mortar retail stores and online ones. Those differences can affect their inventory and availability, and pricing.

Many stores will have their sale deals begin starting on Thanksgiving, presumably in the morning for online shopping and later at 5 PM for brick-and-mortar stores. However, pre-Black Friday deals are already live on websites two weeks before Thanksgiving!

Amazon – The Biggest Retailer in The Universe

While Amazon has opened a small (but growing) number of brick-and-mortar stores across the U.S., the bulk of its Black Friday discounts will continue to be available on Amazon.com.

Because Amazon is primarily an online store, it's not waiting until the end of the month to start offering its Black Friday deals. Instead, Amazon launched its Happy HoliDeals sale on November 1 with discounts across gaming, tech, entertainment, and other categories.

Then, starting November 22, more deals will be available on Amazon, including a wide range of intelligent devices. Amazon will always have deals going live, so check back often, even as much as every day. Right now, here’s the Amazon scorecard:

Do Your Homework Before You Shop

You can now check out the ads from significant retailers online long before they hit your local newspapers. The competition has become so fierce that the retailer's plan and aren’t inclined to keep them a secret, as was true back in the day when “Macy’s wouldn’t tell Gimbel’s.” This gives you a huge advantage. You now have two weeks to research and compare prices to find the items you want or need.

Use the opportunity to check online comparison sites such as pricegrabber.com to see whose deals are the best before you shop. Plus, you’ll also have time to read all the product reviews. You can then determine whether you are interested in the early bird sale items or even the Wednesday night-before items as your booty for the event. Each day will have its very own ads and doorbusters to compare. I know it’s a terrible practice to now be adjusted to shopping on Thanksgiving Day itself, but we all might as well get used to it. Yes, you have no control over it.

Three Key Basics of Shopping Black Friday Sales

First, to avoid confusion with items, models, colors, prices, deals, etc., bring the ads or printouts to compare when you shop. Many items look alike, and stores often substitute items in sales to increase the selection. This may or may not be a good thing for you. You may be out of luck if the item you want is gone or substituted.

Most stores have limited quantities of the best deals and won’t issue rainchecks

Second, don’t assume everything you see is a bargain. Just because it’s Black Friday doesn’t always mean all items are a real deal. Many things are specially produced just for these events and maybe a stripped-down cheaper version of something you wanted. There’s a saying that “sometimes the mean can be expensive, “so if you buy cheap, you may buy again sooner than you’d like to replace it. Be wary and compare item specifications to the ones you had your eye on before Black Friday.

And third, know the store policies before you buy anything. Check online or in-store for their policies, like returns, price adjustments, rain checks, use of coupons, competitive price matching, etc. The written policies trump anything a well-meaning store associate may tell you. The guidelines should be found quickly and will be provided to you if you ask. If you don’t like the policy, don’t make the purchase. If your bargain includes a rebate, find the area where the rebate forms are and grab one to take home with you.

And Don’t Forget The Cash Back

Don’t forget the promo codes and cashback, whether you're shopping online or in stores. Start at Rakuten (formerly Ebates) to find an additional deal on top of your agreement, and get that money-back check after the holiday!

Final Thoughts

Some items you see that have great prices in November can and will be significantly reduced as you get closer and closer to Christmas. It’s a fact that to clear inventory when most people are shopping, stores will take big markdowns up to Christmas Eve. So knowing that lots of people wait and shop at the very end of the season.

Would I recommend it? Probably not for those “must-have” items. But waiting can save you more money if you find what you’re looking for. It’s a gamble that could pay off if you take that risk.

Are you prepared to start your holiday shopping now? Do you enjoy shopping, or do you dread it, and why? What tips do you have to help get through the busy, hectic spree of bargain hunting this year?