Save Thousands This Black Friday With These Unbelievable Travel Deals

Most Americans, when asked, secretly admit they often find physical gifts to be less desirable compared to gifted experiences – and 63% rank surprise travel as the best gift.

So if saving a few hundred dollars on a new television sounds like the Black Friday deal of your dreams, how does saving several thousand on a future vacation sound?

This year's sizzling Black Friday travel deals may turn out to be the biggest hit of the holiday season, especially with 77% of Americans reporting they'd rather receive experiences over physical gifts for the holidays.

Whether it’s a getaway to the beaches of Mexico, tropical rainforest resorts in Costa Rica, or just a quick trip closer to home, Black Friday is a great opportunity to score travel deals that create more lasting memories than traditional gifts.

Data On Black Friday Sales

Over the years, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have become two of the most important days for sales in the travel industry. Last year, brands like Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises broke single-day booking records during their Black Friday sales, transforming the day after Thanksgiving into one of the most profitable in both companies' histories. A number of other cruise lines and booking companies across the travel industry reported similar record-breaking sales days amidst Black Friday sales.

The success of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales last year has led to more price-slashing sales this year for savvy travelers.

“Since we launched our first Black Friday promotion, we have offered outstanding value, not only savings on the nightly rates, but also added value,” says Juan Vela Ruiz, Vice President of Velas Resorts, when speaking about the traveler-favorite discounts at one of Mexico's most luxurious resort chains.

Grand Velas Resort Discounts

All-inclusive resort packages have long been one of the most tempting Black Friday deals for travelers, offering some of the year's best deals. Velas Resorts offers six luxurious resorts across popular destinations in Mexico, such as Los Cabos and Riviera Maya. The brand's 20% savings on the nightly rates in its annual Black Friday savings deal is a temptation for vacationers. Even for travelers planning short getaways, the savings can be upwards of a few hundred to a few thousand dollars.

While blanket discounts on all-inclusive room rates are impressive, they're just the start of Black Friday booking opportunities.

“This year, we added elements such as credits to use on resort experiences like a new artisanal chocolate tasting and Mexican wine and cheese pairing at the brand new Grand Velas Boutique Los Cabos, opening at the end of the year. We also offer suite upgrades and discounted rates for kids and teens included in the Black Friday Promotion,” says Ruiz.

It's a significant upgrade for travelers looking to plan ahead for vacations. For many, it could make experiences ordinarily out of reach more affordable or make a bucket list trip more feasible.

Black Friday Sales For Everyone

Resort vacations aren't the only type of trip offering incredible sales for the season. Even boutique resorts and remote eco-lodges are offering hard-to-beat discounts.

Cielo Lodge, a boutique property in the jungle of Costa Rica offering six suites above the forest canopy, is offering their first-ever Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal. A 20% discount on canopy suites includes full room and board, organized activities, and local transportation during the shoulder season in April.

With daily room rates of $1,016, savings on a 4-night stay would total $812, a significant Black Friday savings. Deals like this offer enough savings to make a bucket list dream of exploring the coast of Costa Rica and the country's lush interior possible for travelers on a budget.

Wine lovers will find even bigger deals at SB Winemaker's House & Spa Suites, a boutique estate nestled among the vineyards of Mendoza, Argentina. It is considered one of the world's best wine regions, and the estate is owned by Argentina’s first female winemaker. A Black Friday discount of 30% for a new Nature, Wine & Art Experience in January 2024 offers savings of over $1,000 for travelers.

The five-night experience at the boutique estate includes massages, spa access, a Chef's Table dinner, winery tours, and wine pairings. Hands-on workshops with local artists are also possible.

Other Black Friday Savings

Black Friday and Cyber Monday travel deals cover more than accommodations. Major brands such as tour operators G Adventures and Contiki are offering exceptional sales and freebies to travelers this year, following record-breaking sales in previous years.

For travelers looking for flight deals on Black Friday, there are many options available. However, few are as appealing as Air Tahiti Nui's first-ever “Tiare Pass,” one of the best Black Friday deals travelers can find.

Travelers can purchase a Tiare Pass for $1,525. The pass includes a round-trip ticket from the United States to each destination the airline serves. Valid for one full year, the pass offers fliers departing from Los Angeles and Seattle the opportunity to visit Paris, Tahiti, Tokyo, and New Zealand for one affordable price, resulting in savings of more than $2,000 annually.

The Tiare Pass can be booked during a 25-hour sale period, available while supplies last (up to 250 passes) from 9 AM PST on November 25 to 10 AM PST on November 26. The ticket package is expected to sell out quickly.

Participating in Black Friday travel deals this month is a great opportunity for travelers looking forward to new experiences. Whether it is a gift to friends or family or a personal dream vacation, it's the perfect way to kick off the holiday season with savings.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.