30 Documentaries To Watch During Black History Month

Documentaries have long allowed filmgoers to learn about history, notable people, and the world around them. Much of the significant history of Black life in the US, whether it’s the history of individuals, movements, or joyous musical events, has been captured in documentaries.

Looking back at Black history, these documentaries lead to decades of phenomenal films.

1. Portrait of Jason (1967)

Portrait of Jason was filmed over twelve hours in an apartment where filmmaker Shirley Clarke and her crew interviewed hustler and aspiring cabaret performer Jason Holliday, the only person on screen for the entire film.

Holliday is Black and gay, and the film explores his experiences throughout his life, with him regaling the filmmakers and audience with stories. But as the film continues, things become tense between Holliday and the filmmakers, whose voices can be heard offscreen as they seem to berate him.

Questions of what’s authentic and what’s performed abound, making the documentary even more fascinating. Celebrated filmmaker Ingmar Bergman called Portrait of Jason “The most extraordinary film I’ve seen in my life.”

2. Black Panthers (1968)

French New Wave filmmaker Agnes Varda traveled to California in the late 1960s and made one of the most remarkable and valuable documents of the Black Panther Party. In Black Panthers, Varda interviews protestors who gathered in Oakland to protest the arrest of Black Panther Party founder Huey P. Newton and Newton himself.

Newton speaks on the tenets of the Black Panther party and his mistreatment in prison, while others talk about the importance of Newton’s case as a political symbol. Black Panthers is an insightful look inside a movement key to Black history in America.

3. King: A Filmed Record… Montgomery to Memphis (1969)

Released the year after Martin Luther King’s assassination, King: A Filmed Record… Montgomery to Memphis uses nearly a decade and a half of newsreel footage to bring, as it states, a filmed record of King’s nonviolent battle for civil rights.

From the Montgomery bus boycott in the mid-1950s to his murder in 1968, King: A Filmed Record gives viewers an honest look at the now mythic figure of American history.

4. I Am Somebody (1970)

I Am Somebody isn’t just historic for what it documents, a strike by 400 Black hospital workers in Charleston for better treatment, but also for what it is: the first televised documentary directed by a Black woman.

The short documentary gives audiences an on-the-ground view of the battle of the strikers, overwhelmingly women, and their supporters. As their numbers grow, the South Carolina governor calls in the National Guard. The workers are ultimately victorious with the help of Coretta Scott King and other organizers.

I Am Somebody is a powerful, informative, and invigorating short documentary that shows collective action can change the world. You can watch it on YouTube.

5. The Murder of Fred Hampton (1971)

The Murder of Fred Hampton began as a portrait documentary, filming the organizing efforts and public speaking engagements of Illinois Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton. But when Hampton was killed in a police raid on his home, the film was forced to take a different direction.

Filmmakers Howard Alk and Mike Gray used their cameras to investigate and document Hampton’s unlocked apartment after the raid, using this footage and collected interviews to argue that the Chicago Police murdered Hampton. It was later revealed that the FBI had worked with informants and the Chicago Police Department to assassinate Hampton.

6. Malcolm X (1972)

Not to be confused with Spike Lee’s narrative biopic of the same name released two decades later, the documentary Malcolm X, released in 1972, comprises footage of the eponymous activist in interviews and speaking engagements. There is a voiceover from James Earl Jones reading excerpts from The Autobiography of Malcolm X.

Like King: A Filmed Record, the documentary serves as an inspiring look into the work and impact of a staggering figure of Black history in the 20th century.

7. Wattstax (1973)

Wattstax takes viewers to the eponymous music festival of Black music organized by Stax Records in 1972 to commemorate the seventh anniversary of the Watts Riots of 1965. Featuring performances from Isaac Hayes, The Bar-Kays, Carla Thomas, and many more, the documentary invites audiences to participate in the celebration of Black joy.

But it also includes sequences that show the neighborhood seven years after the riots, including interviews with residents. It’s a remarkable film that was recognized by the Golden Globes with a nomination for Best Documentary upon its public release and years later by the Library of Congress when it entered the National Film Registry in 2020.

8. Ethnic Notions (1987)

Marlon Riggs was a pioneer in Black documentary filmmaking. Throughout his career, the gay Black filmmaker made several incredible contributions. His first documentary, Ethnic Notions, explores the often horrifying history of anti-Black art and caricatures from before the Civil War through to the civil rights movement.

Often a difficult film to watch, Ethnic Notions shows just how pervasive and foundational anti-Blackness has been to the history of American popular culture.

9. Eyes on the Prize: America’s Civil Rights Movement (1990)

A fourteen-hour documentary released in two parts, Eyes on the Prize takes time to convey a detailed account of the civil rights movement from the 1950s through to the continuing struggles and accomplishments of the movement in the 1980s. The series used archival footage to show viewers the fight for civil rights on multiple fronts, including interviews with opponents and civil rights activists.

Originally aired on PBS in two parts, Eyes on the Prize: America’s Civil Rights Years 1954–1965 in 1987 and Eyes on the Prize II: America at the Racial Crossroads 1965–1985 in 1990, the docuseries has been hailed as a landmark piece of television and won two Emmys and Peabody Awards.

10. Paris is Burning (1990)

Paris is Burning is a major documentary about Black and queer history. The film takes viewers into the ballroom culture of New York City in the late 1980s. It combines sequences highlighting the artistry of performers with interviews that offer a glimpse into the joys and difficulties of being queer Black and Latino.

It includes several revealing interviews with trans performer Venus Xtravaganza, who was murdered before the film finished shooting. It’s a stunning film that’s rightfully entered the National Film Registry for preservation.

11. Black Is… Black Ain’t (1994)

Less than a decade after his first film, Marlon Riggs’ final film was released posthumously after his death due to complications from AIDS. Black Is… Black Ain’t dives deep into the various forms of Blackness in America, as well as intra-community homophobia and misogyny, emphasizing that there is no single definition of what “Black is.”

Throughout the film, Riggs addresses the camera from his hospital bed as his health deteriorates, making clear how aware the filmmaker was of Black Is… Black Ain’t as his final statement. The film is a fantastic statement that only makes it more devastating that Riggs died at just 37.

12. 4 Little Girls (1997)

Like Riggs, Spike Lee has significantly contributed to Black documentary cinema. In 1997, Lee made his first feature documentary, 4 Little Girls. It explores the lives of the eponymous four girls who were killed in the 1965 16th Street Baptist Church bombing.

The film paints a picture of both the girls and the Church’s place in the fight for civil rights through archival footage and new interviews with friends, family, and activists. George Wallace, who was the hardline segregationist governor of Alabama at the time of the bombing, is also interviewed.

13. When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts (2006)

Almost a decade after 4 Little Girls, Lee made another documentary about a critical moment in Black American history. When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts shows the destruction caused by Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans.

The documentary, which aired as a miniseries on HBO but has also been called a film, includes interviews with residents, politicians, historians, engineers, and more. Along with considering the destruction and the resilience of the residents of New Orleans, the film emphasizes the failure of the governmental response. It’s another film about an issue in its time that offers a portrait of a community and an indictment of the government’s failure to care for its Black citizens.

14. Freedom Riders (2010)

Freedom Riders tells the story of the eponymous interracial group of activists who rode buses into southern states with segregationist laws. The documentary includes interviews with many activists who recount stories of the violence they faced for taking a stand against segregation. It’s a powerful film that illuminates a significant battle in the broader fight for civil rights.

15. The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975 (2011)

The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975 was created by Swedish filmmaker Göran Olsson after the discovery of hours of material shot in the eponymous years by Swedish journalists in a basement of the Swedish equivalent of PBS.

Olsson organizes the footage, which includes interviews with Kwame Ture (formerly Stokely Carmichael) and Angela Davis, among others, into nine segments with commentary from contemporary Black artists, activists, and academics. It’s less a comprehensive history and more a snapshot of the various policies the Black Power Movement was involved in. It talks about combating through organizing, the War on Drugs, and the Vietnam War.

16. The Loving Story (2011)

In 1967, the Supreme Court decided on Loving v. Virginia and made history by striking down anti-miscegenation laws nationwide. The story of the case began in 1958 when Mildred Jeter, who was Black, and Richard Loving, who was white, were married in Washington, DC. They returned to their home state of Virginia only to be charged with violating the law and sentenced to a year in jail.

The Loving Story includes archival footage of the couple. It shares private moments in their home and public appearances. There are also interviews with their surviving relatives and lawyers. The film is both a celebration of the love between these two individuals and a document of their contribution to American history.

17. Free Angela Davis and All Political Prisoners (2012)

Free Angela Davis and All Political Prisoners centers on Davis’s trial for kidnapping and conspiracy to murder after guns purchased in her name were used in a kidnapping attempt that turned fatal. The film was made using both archival footage and interviews with Davis.

The film is much more than a documentary about her trial; it’s about her life and ideologies as a Black feminist communist. It’s a remarkable piece of filmmaking that spotlights one of Black history’s most influential figures forty years after she was acquitted in a purely political trial.

18. I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

James Baldwin was an American literary titan whose works helped change perceptions of race and sexuality. I Am Not Your Negro brings Baldwin’s indispensable intellect to bear on the history of racism in America.

Based on Baldwin’s unfinished memoir Remember This House, I Am Not Your Negro is told in five chapters which expound Baldwin’s perspectives on various aspects of racism in America, including segregation, the portrayal of Black men in media, and the exploitation of Black labor. Each of these chapters weaves together the stories of civil rights leaders and personal friends of Baldwin Medgar Evers, Martin Luther King, Jr., and Malcolm X, all of whom were assassinated.

It’s a powerful and sometimes horrifying film to watch because, as Samuel L. Jackson reads Baldwin’s words: “The story of the Negro in America is the story of America. It is not a pretty story.”

19. O.J.: Made in America (2016)

While I Am Not Your Negro examines race in America through the writing of James Baldwin, O.J.: Made in America uses O.J. Simpson as a focal point to explore other aspects of American culture, including race, celebrity, and sports.

The seven-and-a-half-hour documentary, which aired in parts on ABC and ESPN but also played in theaters, spends significant time on these various aspects of America and how they impacted Simpson’s life. It’s a biographical documentary that’s just as much about the nation that made Simpson as it is about the man himself. It won multiple Emmys, the Academy Award for Best Documentary, and a Peabody.

20. 13th (2016)

Ava DuVernay’s 13th examines how the 13th Amendment led to the criminalization and mass incarceration of Black people. The 13th Amendment ended slavery in the United States, “except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.” Meaning that slave labor remained legal as long as the laborer was a convicted criminal.

13th explores and exposes how, since the end of the Civil War and the ratification of the 13th Amendment, this legal loophole for forcing people into servitude has created a system in which Black people are disproportionately incarcerated. It’s an eye-opening and infuriating documentary that will remain a must-watch until changes are made to the Constitution entirely outlawing slavery.

21. The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson (2017)

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson follows activist Victoria Cruz as she investigates the still unsolved case of trans rights activist Marsha P. Johnson’s death. It was initially ruled a suicide despite many suspicions of murder.

The documentary uses its investigation to explore Marsha’s life as an activist and the formation of Street Transvestite Action Revolutionaries (STAR), which she founded with her friend Sylvia Rivera.

The film is remarkable as it highlights the contributions of a Black trans woman to the ongoing battle for trans rights, as well as the NYPD’s lack of interest in adequately investigating her death in 1992.

22. LA 92 (2017)

Made entirely of archival footage, LA 92 offers a view of the 1992 riots following the acquittal of the LAPD officers who were captured on film beating Rodney King a quarter century after the events.

LA 92 is more than just an on-the-ground view of the chaos that erupted in the city when justice was denied. The documentary includes archival footage about the 1965 Watts riots, key historical events in LA politics and policing, and the killing of Latasha Harlins, whose killer was let off with an extremely light sentence.

LA 92 delivers critical context and a riveting document of the 1992 riots.

23. Whose Streets? (2017)

As LA 92 looked back twenty-five years, Whose Streets? looked back just three to the 2014 Ferguson Uprising following police officer Darren Wilson’s killing of unarmed teenager Michael Brown.

Whose Streets? is a document of the days of chaotic and violent unrest that followed the killing and the work of several activists who ensured that the anger about Brown’s death was organized and became a global movement.

24. Mr. Soul! (2018)

Filmmaker Melissa Haizlip’s Mr. Soul! isn’t a personal remembrance of her uncle Ellis Haizlip. It’s a vital document of the importance of his TV show SOUL! which aired nationally on PBS. From 1968 to 1973, the variety show SOUL!, hosted by the Black and gay Ellis Haizlip, brought all levels of Black culture into homes nationwide.

The show featured interviews with political leaders, actors, and more, including Sidney Poitier and Nation of Islam spokesman Louis Farrakhan, whom Haizlip challenged about his homophobia. Mr. Soul! combines archival footage, fantastic musical performances with contemporary interviews, and Blair Underwood reading some of the late Haizlip’s writing to shine a light on the show whose purpose was “to give people a chance to share in the Black experience.”

25. Amazing Grace (2018)

The film footage of Aretha Franklin’s performance at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles that became the album Amazing Grace was improperly synced when filmed in 1972, leading to a major delay in the film’s release. But in 2018, after years of editing, the synced film finally saw the light of day. It was immediately hailed by critics and audiences alike as a major documentary that captured the incredible talent and charisma of one of Black culture’s greatest icons.

26. Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (2019)

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am allows Morrison, a pioneering Black woman novelist, and those who have appreciated and helped canonize her work, including Oprah Winfrey, to tell the story of her life and writing. Released the year Morrison died, The Pieces I Am is both a revealing biographical documentary for those who have loved Morrison’s work for years and a fantastic introduction to her ideas that urges newcomers to seek out and read her novels.

27. Summer of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (2021)

Like Wattstax, Summer of Soul brings viewers into the joy of a Black music festival, this time the Harlem Cultural Festival of 1969. It featured performances from the likes of Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, and many more. Unlike Wattstax, Summer of Soul arrived in front of audiences more than fifty years after the festival. It portrays and includes contemporary interviews with musicians and attendees decades after the event.

The combination of archival footage and modern-day interviews helps paint a picture of how meaningful the event was and allows for a discussion of why it’s not as well remembered as Woodstock, which occurred the same summer.

28. Is That Black Enough For You?!? (2022)

Film critic turned filmmaker Elvis Mitchell’s Is That Black Enough For You?!? offers viewers a deep dive into the history of Black cinema in the US, with a particular focus on the Blaxploitation films of the 1970s. Far from an academic survey, Is That Black Enough For You?!? includes personal stories from Mitchell and relaxed interviews with Black creatives from filmmaker Charles Burnett, who is in his 70s, to Zendaya, only in her 20s.

The documentary is fun, informative, and sure to add multiple movies to viewers’ watchlists.

29. Kokomo City (2023)

Black history continues to unfold daily, and just as many of the historical films mentioned here offer us a view of history at the time. Kokomo City is sure to be remembered as a document of Black trans prostitute life in the 2020s decades from now.

The beautifully shot black-and-white film includes interviews with various escorts in New York and Georgia and the men who love them. The subjects talk about the difficulties and dangers of their lives, many escorting to survive, while also sharing stories of success and joy with incredible humor and wit.

Kokomo City is a document of a community within the Black community that highlights that there are still a lot of fights to be won in the ongoing battle for civil rights and safety for all Black people.

30. Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé (2023)

While Kokomo City seeks to make Black trans women more visible, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé celebrates the most visible Black woman in the world. Renaissance takes viewers into Beyoncé’s world as she organizes the massive production that is a world tour and features highlights from the tour’s many shows, including its opening in Stockholm and its final date in Kansas City, Missouri.

There’s no way for us to know yet how impactful Beyoncé will be in the future of Black culture. But there’s no doubt that Renaissance will be a precious document for generations to come.