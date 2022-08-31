Black Panther Actor Says Sequel Is Better Without Him

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever closed out MCU Phase Four. The new film, however, is missing some key characters. Most notable on this list is Chadwick Boseman, who tragically passed in 2020 after losing the battle with colon cancer. Michael B. Jordan will also be absent from the film, since his character Killmonger was killed off in the first movie.

Spot the Missing Actor

Surprisingly, though, the new film will hit the big screens without the Border Tribe's W'Kabi. Daniel Kaluuya opened up about the film and how he feels about not appearing in it.

“It’s what’s best for the story, what’s best for the film. I’m excited for it. I’m excited to watch it.”

He is reportedly not appearing in the film because of scheduling conflicts with Nope.

He does say that he has seen what Marvel is working on and is excited for fans to see it too.

