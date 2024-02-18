The Most Awesome Black Superheroes Defending the World

Black History Month brings the perfect opportunity to celebrate not only the real Black heroes but also the fictional ones. These caped crusaders have saved the universe countless times in comics, cartoons, and film. But sometimes they don’t get the appreciation they deserve.

Celebrate Black History Month by checking out these dynamic Black superheroes.

1. Static

Exposed to experimental tear gas in Dakota’s Big Bang gang battle (or, in the new continuity, at a Black Lives Matter march), Virgil Hawkins gained electric superpowers. Virgil uses his knowledge of science to bring out the full potential of his abilities in creative ways.

Later in this character’s history, he became a member of the Teen Titans and eventually joined the Justice League as one of its most powerful heroes.

2. Mr. Terrific

Mr. Terrific’s tech genius and logistic prowess make him one of the Justice League’s most valuable assets. He’s only the third-smartest person on Earth, but it’s been hinted that he wrote the list himself to make his enemies underestimate him.

3. Green Lantern (John Stewart)

As a founding member of the DCAU’s Justice League, John became the preferred Green Lantern of a whole generation. His background as an architect allows him to create incredibly complex yet structurally solid constructs with his Green Lantern Power Ring.

4. Miles Morales

Although he made his debut in 2011, Miles truly reached icon status as the protagonist of 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Still brand new to his powers, he had the mission to save the multiverse thrust upon him after witnessing the death of his universe’s Peter Parker. This hero has both a scientific mind and a creative side, which gave birth to the best-looking Spider-Man suit in years.

5. Rocket

It’s not often that the sidekick inspires the hero instead of the other way around. Rocket gave Icon the idea of becoming a superhero. She fights alongside him using his alien tech for flight and forcefield powers. Even as a pregnant teenager, she put herself on the line to keep Dakota safe.

6. Bumblebee

As her name suggests, Bumblebee can fly, shrink herself down to the size of an insect, and sting baddies with her blasters. In the 2003 Teen Titans cartoon, she leads the Titans East and has such tremendous willpower that she’s immune to Brother Blood’s brainwashing.

7. Cyborg

Booyah! Cyborg holds a spot among the most iconic Teen Titans members, but since the New 52, he worked as a founding member of the Justice League. Though he lost most of his original body, he proves that doesn’t make him less than human, but more than human. It also makes him one of the most popular black superheroes among fans.

8. Spyke

Introduced in X-Men: Evolution, Storm’s nephew Evan Daniels served as a core member of Professor X’s superhero team. The skater boy had to grow up quickly after a sports drink toxic to mutants caused him to go through a secondary mutation. He left the X-Men to live underground as the leader of the Morlocks, becoming a champion of mutants who couldn’t blend in with society.

9. Oya

“The Girl Who Wouldn’t Burn” shone as one of the Five Lights who proved mutant-kind would rebound after Scarlet Witch’s curse. Controlling both the power of fire and ice, she’s the original Shoto Todoroki.

10. Bulletproof

Thanks to a failed experiment by his evil twin, Zandale Randolph gained incredible powers of strength, durability, and flight. He remained a heavy hitter for the Guardians of the Globe ever since his introduction and even once took up the mantle of Invincible as a favor to Mark.

11. Storm

She’s more than just a mutant; she’s practically a goddess…not to mention one of the defining black superheroes.

Storm has been one of the most powerful and iconic members of the X-Men ever since her debut. Her weather-controlling powers allow her to bless her friends with a refreshing rain or smite her enemies with a cruel lightning strike.

12. Black Lightning

As an Olympic gold medalist, an educator, and a father of two, Jefferson Davis fills the hero prerequisites even without his electrical powers. When duty calls, he puts on his Black Lightning costume to protect everything from his home neighborhood to the multiverse. His superhero resume includes being a founding member of The Outsiders and even serving as Chairman of the Justice League.

13. Black Panther

T’Challa rules over the technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda. The title of king also comes with the responsibility to protect the country as Black Panther. He became one of the MCU’s most popular characters thanks to the portrayal of him by the late Chadwick Boseman, beginning in Captain America: Civil War.

14. Spawn

Debuting in 1992, Spawn quickly cemented himself in comic book history. The infamous anti-hero remains one of Image Comics’ most famous characters. In death, Al Simmons made a deal with the devil that allowed him to walk the Earth once more as a hellspawn. With his new lease on life, he uses his demonic powers to battle evil and atone for his past sins.

15. Vixen

With the Tantu Totem made by the mythical Anansi, Vixen has the power of the entire animal kingdom at her disposal. She can quickly shift from the speed of a cheetah to the unstoppable charge of a rhino to defeat her foes and protect the innocent.

16. Anansi the Spider

This hero gets his namesake and powers from the West African folk figure Anansi. He made his debut in the Static Shock TV show when Virgil and his family took a vacation to Ghana. The trickster hero confounds both friends and foes alike with his ability to create mystical illusions.

17. Frozone

“Where’s my super suit?”

Lucius Best kept up the superhero game even after the government crackdown sent supers into hiding. He and Mr. Incredible kept up their heroism on the sly for years, but when Syndrome endangered the city, he leapt to action without hesitation.

18. Zack Taylor (Mighty Morphin Black Power Ranger)

Answering Zordon’s call, Zack Taylor became the first Mighty Morphin Black Power Ranger with the Mastodon Zord at his command. He fights Rita Repulsa's minions with a martial art he invented called Hip-Hop Kido.

19. Aquaman (Kaldur'ahm)

This hero’s illustrious history began when he earned the title of Aqualad by saving Aquaman’s life. With skills he honed as Aquaman’s sidekick, Kaldur became the leader of Batman’s covert ops team. After spending years as a deep-cover double agent, he earned the promotion to Aquaman and, alongside Wonder Woman, co-chaired the Justice League.

20. Luke Cage

No one else has the guts to shake Dr. Doom down for a debt other than the mighty Power Man, AKA Luke Cage. His invincibility makes him a great ally to both Harlem and the Avengers.

21. Icon

Icon crash-landed on Earth during the 19th century and took on the form of a Black baby. After this, he spent over a century living among humans in secret. He finally decided to use his abilities to help humanity after inspiration from the teenage Raquel, who would become his sidekick, Rocket. Fun fact: Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas loved Icon, and this made creator Dwayne McDuffie so conflicted he had to take a break from writing the series.

22. Firestorm

Firestorm has had multiple incarnations, but the modern face of the character has been a black man for twenty years. Jason Rusch in the comics and Jefferson “Jax” Jackson in the CW’s Arrowverse. Firestorm has physics and chemistry-based powers that allow him to manipulate matter on an atomic level. And that’s on top of flying and shooting energy blasts.