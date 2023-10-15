Mountains, Shine, and Falls: Blairsville GA Girl’s Getaway

The North Georgia mountains are a popular escape, but what city do you pick for a girl's weekend? The answer is Blairsville GA. Exhilarating outdoor fun, moonshine, and picturesque waterfalls are just a few of the city's highlights. Centrally located near North Carolina and an easy destination to drive to from the Atlanta airport, Blairsville is the girl's weekend getaway that you're craving.

There's an adventure around every corner in Blairsville, and there's no better way to explore it than with a group of girlfriends. It's a haven for nature lovers with plenty of lakes, hiking trails, and waterfalls. Even the famous Appalachian trail winds through Blairsville. When you're ready to recoup from the excitement, Blairsville has plenty of local, chef-owned restaurants to enjoy and craft cocktails to drink. It's the perfect mountain getaway for a weekend; a few days is enough time to complete all these must-dos!

The Best Blairsville GA Girl's Getaway Ideas

Unless you're exploring the downtown Blairsville area, be prepared for a bit of driving between destinations, with steep elevation changes at times. Weather can change quickly in the mountains, so it's best to plan for any weather.

Brasstown Bald

Whether you're looking for a fitness challenge or want to take the shuttle, Brasstown Bald is Georgia's highest peak. It towers at 4,784 feet above the Chattahoochee National Forest. Take the short (but extremely steep) hiking path to the top of the mountain, or hop aboard one of the continuous shuttle buses for a shortcut to the top. The top of the mountain has views of four different states: Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

A museum at the top of Brasstown Bald has tons of Georgia history. Climbing to the top is worth the moments of zen you'll find as you admire one of the state's best views. I love going in October for a view of peak leaf season. However, the panorama views are worth it every time of the year.

Shop & Dine in Downtown Blairsville

A Blairsville, Georgia, girl's weekend is complete with shopping and good eats. The downtown city square was built around its iconic Historic Union County Courthouse in 1899. Park around the square and enjoy an afternoon of boutique shopping.

That courthouse building still stands in the center of downtown Blairsville. Find local fudge shops, clothing boutiques, and farm-to-table southern restaurants to enjoy. The local Cabin Coffee Co. is the perfect spot for a morning cup of joe, and Lucky's Taqueria is the best way to cap off a girl's day. They're just two of the great dining options in Blairsville.

Grandaddy Mimm's Distilling Co.

Kick back and grab a craft cocktail at Grandaddy Mimm's Distilling Co. Half distillery and half bar; Grandaddy Mimm's is a Blairsville GA must-do. Their cocktail menu changes seasonally with fresh flavors and concoctions featuring their famous moonshine.

County music star Tommy Townsend owns Grandaddy Mimm's Distilling Co. He uses family recipes passed down by his grandfather Jack McClure – a notorious bootlegger from the Blue Ridge Mountains. Grandaddy Mimm's moonshine is created in Blairsville, and guests can tour the facility. Learn the history of moonshine, watch the distilling process, and see how it's bottled. After the 30-minute tour, pick eight samples for $5 to taste!

Hike Helton Creek Falls

After a short drive through the North Georgia backroads, you'll stumble across one of the most beautiful waterfalls. Helton Creek Falls is a two-layer waterfall that only requires a quarter-mile hike to see its beauty. The trail accesses the lower falls at both the bottom and the top of the falls and ends at the bottom of the upper falls.

There are several spots along the trail to catch your breath and many unique Instagram-worthy photo spots. Wear your hiking shoes, girls, and pack a delicious snack to enjoy at the top of the falls.

Odom Springs Vineyards

Enjoy the lush rolling hills of North Georgia at the family-owned Odom Springs Vineyards. Farming is a way of life in Appalachian history, and the Odom family celebrates that with over 60 acres of farm for their vineyard. Discover dry reds and whites, red blends, and even a blush wine as part of the Odom Springs Vineyards label.

The vineyard is a perfect place to relax, and they also have the Odom Springs Lodge to stay at. The lodge accommodates up to 12 guests and is near the area's best attractions.

Trahlyta Falls

Located inside Vogel State Park, Trahlyta Falls is another family-friendly hike beginners can do. The hike is an easy 0.8-mile trail that begins at the Visitor Center. It circles the picturesque Trahlyta Lake and offers clear views of Blood Mountain.

After a short descent to reach a set of wooden stairs, the observation platform at the bottom gets you right up close to the 110-foot-tall waterfall. If you're looking for a slightly less adventurous way to see Trahlyta Falls, check out the view from Gainesville Highway. Pullover just before the main entrance to Vogel State Park and admire the falls from just outside your car.

Richard B. Russell Scenic Highway

If your dreamy North Georgia adventure is more tame, check out the beautiful Richard B. Russell Scenic Highway. Also known as Hwy 348, the road stretches 23 miles from Helen to Blairsville GA.

Drive along and admire the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountain vistas. It's one of the most beautiful drives in the fall season. Take advantage of the three roadside scenic overlooks along the highway, which offer picture-perfect views (especially during fall foliage season).

Mountain Crossings at Neel Gap

The Civilian Conservation Corps built Mountain Crossings, which started construction on the stone building in 1934 and finished in 1937. Coincidentally, the same year, the Appalachian Trail was completed. Since 1983, it's been an outfitter and gift shop along the Appalachian Trail. The coolest part of Mountain Crossings is the only spot where the Appalachian Trail passes through a building. Hikers venture through this local tourism destination on their way to Maine.

It's an exciting place to learn about hiking and check out the Appalachian Trail. Girlfriends can visit Mountain Crossings for the spectacular views, listen to incredible stories, and find a unique souvenir. If you feel more adventurous, walk a few miles of the Appalachian Trail!