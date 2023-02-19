About That Blockbuster Super Bowl Ad

The Greatest Show in The World

The Super Bowl last Sunday had halftime treats as usual. From Ben Affleck playing a Dunkin' server to singers looking after wolves, there was something for everybody – including a memorable battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

One commercial stood out, however. Blockbuster Video surprised the world with a spot in the halftime lineup.

Until The Bitter End

The commercial showed a post-apocalyptic landscape, from which one plucky little cockroach emerges having survived the fallout, only to find itself on the doorstep of the last remaining Blockbuster store. The final caption reads, “Until the Bitter End.”

While most of us did a double-take, shocked that there was still a Blockbuster store somewhere, Oregonians smiled with pride: the last store is in the city of Bend.

The last remaining Blockbuster ran an ad during the Super Bowl on their Instagram account. Honestly, it's better than most of the spots from the big name brands. pic.twitter.com/sTMe4cOMbu — John Benavidez (@ProfBenavidez) February 13, 2023

It seems fitting that the state which prides itself on alternative lifestyle choices still keeps a place in its heart for Blockbuster.

It seems Blockbuster still has a place in many people's hearts too, according to this reader:

I worked at a local video store. Best job I've ever had. Blockbuster drove us out of business eventually. But, still rooting for this one. Nothing more fun than going to the video store hoping to get the one movie you wanted. $3 new releases. Now you can buy DVDs for that — Fries (@LammGolf) February 13, 2023

Rose-tinted Glasses

This strikes a chord with me. Nothing said it was Friday night more than a family trip to Blockbuster, the new kid in town, offering a huge selection of the latest movie titles. Plus, you didn't have to wait until the only VHS copy was available.

This sentiment repeated itself across Twitter; the nostalgia was in full flow. User yami said:

I miss going to Blockbuster Friday nights to see if they had the latest movies. Ah memories — yami (@YamiNadinefan) February 11, 2023

The talk of Blockbuster continued in this vain, with MemePhilosopher joining the Friday night memory love-in. We who grew up in the '90s all agree.

Best commercial I’ve seen in years. I wish I could rent from them. — MemePhilosopher (@MemePhilosoper) February 13, 2023

Thanks, but No Thanks

However, Blockbuster didn't leave an excellent taste in everybody's mouths. This user objected to the rose-tinted glasses reverence.

Why do we have nostalgia for a company that was objectively terrible. The selection sucked, late fees were exorbitant, it exploited its workforce and it smelled weird. — Tommy Gunn (@TommyGu93841782) February 11, 2023

Another tweet from Matt Thompson asked a question most of us were probably thinking, speculating as to how this format still survives. Apparently, people in Bend still love Blu Rays and DVDs.

I'm just curious who still rents physical copies of movies. — Matt Thompson (@LHCBMatt) February 11, 2023

Wait, What?

A debate appeared on how a mere video rental store in Bend, OR, could afford this. I am with this Twitter user; how on Earth does anybody, let alone Blockbuster Video afford a spot in the world's most expensive ad spot ever?

Aren't they like 20 mil per spot? — Holmey in Newport Beach (AOMICdM) (@USCHolmey) February 11, 2023

Fortune Favors The Brave

Nevertheless, it worked. The video store in Bend has since reported they have been inundated with customer inquiries. The Blockbuster store's (rotary dial?) phones have been ringing off the hook since Sunday's commercial.

The phone at the last Blockbuster store in the world has been ringing off the hook since Super Bowl Sunday. https://t.co/hJVmowfQ10 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 16, 2023

So, there you have it. I wonder how long this gallant video store will keep its doors open. Maybe the state of Oregon is due an influx of tourism. This ad spot may prove to be a masterstroke for the good people of Bend.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.