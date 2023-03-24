The Blue Checkmark Purge Begins Soon And Twitter Isn’t Happy

by
elon musk
Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

Back in October '22, Musk finalized his $44 billion takeover of the behemoth company, heralding a new dawn for Twitter employees and some worrying revelations about certain parts of the US Government.

But on March 23, they announced that they will now remove the fabled blue checkmark. This means anyone with a checkmark will be advertising to the world that they pay for their status. “On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks,” they tweeted. “To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here: https://t.co/gzpCcwOpLp.” 

I have suspicions that Elon Musk had this plan all along. As one can imagine, the Twittersphere had a few opinions on the matter. Elon Musk did warn them this was coming back near the takeover, though this didn't stop some serious dissent — and some light trolling.

Here is what people are saying about losing their blue checkmark.

Persona Non-Grata

Firstly, lots of users are unimpressed with Musk's treatment of the app in general:

Such a sentiment is echoed through the thread. I am not sure why people have such beef with the app. I honestly don't see the problem if you are a business, unlike this lady:

A Forgotten Victory

However, we must spare a thought for those who fought to get their checkmark, like this poor guy, who feels his achievements are now devalued.

It Makes No Sense

Some users don't see the point in doing this, especially as it can obscure who is credible or who is just pretending to be. This guy is talking sense, though I think this was the whole purpose of the paywall.

Others agree, like this gentleman who gives a forecast of what to expect:

It Makes Perfect Sense

However, not everyone is against Elon's maneuver. This user applauds the move; he's had enough of not knowing who is pretending to be legit and who isn't.

While others just don't care. Only the weak would pay to be verified, according to this account.

April's Fools?

Curiously, a cohort of suspicious April Foolers thinks this is all a ruse – one week before April Fools Day!

The April Fools' suspicions are rife. Then again, we are talking about the Troll-in-Chief, Elon Musk. He wouldn't, would he? It is hard to pin down such an unpredictable character.

Time will tell. Though, I have my suspicions Mr. Musk is secretly chuckling somewhere. Let that sink in.

 

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.


+ posts
Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

Previous

From “Plan 9” to “Cocaine Bear”: What Makes a Cult Classic?