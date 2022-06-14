Nothing says summer like blueberries! Pie, strudel, cobbler- blueberries are delicious and loaded with antioxidants. These summer blueberry recipes are perfect for all blueberry lovers.

15 Recipes That Declare Our Unending Love For Blueberries

Berries are nature's candy, and blueberries are the best summer berry! These delicious recipes declare our undying love for blueberries and celebrate summer in all its glory.

Whether you are going blueberry picking as part of a fun summer activity or buying some delicious berries from the store- these blueberry recipes are a perfect taste of summer.

Image Credit: Pixabay.

Blueberry Cobbler

This Blueberry Cobbler is a quick, easy dessert, perfect for showcasing those summer blueberries! It comes together with just 10 minutes of prep and is amazing with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or whipped cream to top it all off!

Image Credit: Spend With Pennies.

Wild Blueberry Ice Cream

This luscious wild blueberry ice cream is made with sour cream instead of regular cream for a unique tangy flavor you've just got to try.

Image Credit: The View From Great Island.

Small Batch Blueberry Muffins Recipe

These small-batch blueberry muffins are pure heaven and chocked full of ripe blueberries. The recipe makes just four standard-sized muffins.

Image Credit: A Weekend Cook.

Mini Pop-Tarts

These mini vegan blueberry pop tarts with lemon icing and sprinkles can be any shape or size. The lower sugar content and a burst of color make them fun for Pi day, picnics, and potlucks.

Image Credit: Vegan and Dollhouse.

Blueberry Rhubarb Jam

This Aromatic blueberry rhubarb jam is made without pectin. This jam is a lovely upgrade from a simple rhubarb jam. It is perfect on toast or an English muffin.

Image Credit: Where Is My Spoon.

Vegan Blueberry Cinnamon Rolls

These vegan blueberry cinnamon rolls are soft, buttery, and packed with blueberries! They are easy to make and use common pantry ingredients.

Image Credit: Rainbow Nourishments.

Sugar-Free Blueberry Cheesecake Ice Cream with Lavender

This Easy sugar-free blueberry cheesecake ice cream is a delicious dessert made from just five ingredients! You can make this recipe without an ice cream maker.

Image Credit: Happy Kitchen.

Layered Blueberry Salad

You'll love the combination of crunchy lettuce, creamy dressing, and sweet berries in this Layered Blueberry Salad. This delicious recipe combo is the perfect side dish for any spring celebration.

Image Credit: Marathons and Motivation.

Refreshing Blueberry Lemonade

Cool refreshing blueberry lemonade is what you need to beat the summer heat. This refreshing “berrilicious” lemonade is a wonderful twist to classic lemonade. With a combination of tart lemons and sweetness from fresh blueberries, your new favorite summer drink is here!

Image Credit: Curry Trail.

Blueberry Frozen Yogurt

This blueberry frozen yogurt is a stunningly rich color. This perfect summer dessert will make you want to dive in headfirst. This slightly tangy, sweet blueberry frozen yogurt is a great summer treat that you can serve for breakfast or dessert.

Image Credit: Curry Trail.

Lemon and Blueberry Keto Cake

This easy blueberry cake requires just two bowls and is topped with a smooth, creamy frosting for a dessert that's just mouthwatering. And while simple, the presentation is beautiful enough for any special occasion!

Image Credit: The Delicious Spoon.

Keto Blueberry Cobbler Recipe

This healthy keto blueberry cobbler recipe with almond flour is ready in just 30 minutes! It's a delicious way to enjoy juicy summer berries.

Image Credit: Wholesome Yum.

Healthy Blueberry Crisp Recipe

This Healthy Blueberry Crisp Recipe is gluten-free, dairy-free, and refined sugar-free. Naturally sweet & delicious, the perfect dessert.

Image Credit: The Clean Eating Couple.

Blueberry Lemon Crumble

Blueberry Lemon Crumble is loaded with plump blueberries and lemon zest for a tart and tangy treat. The crumble topping is buttery and crisp, making this dessert outrageously good and easy to bake in just minutes!

Image Credit: Quiche My Grits.

Blueberry Cheesecake Pops

These Blueberry Cheesecake Pops are packed with everything you love about cheesecake, including sweet blueberries, cream cheese, Greek yogurt, and graham cracker crumbs! What's not to love about a frozen cheesecake on a stick?

Image Credit: Quiche My Grits.

