Op-Ed: You Know, For Kids! How Blumhouse Rakes in Big Bucks With Child-Friendly PG-13 Fright Flicks

With revenues in the billions and a series of insanely lucrative ongoing series, Jason Blum’s Blumhouse production company is the hottest and hippest name in cinematic horror.

Blumhouse is the ghoul behind the Paranormal Activity, Purge, Insidious, and David Gordon Green's Halloween pictures, as well as buzzed-about hits like Whiplash, Split, Get Out, Happy Death Day, Upgrade, BlacKkKlansman, Us, The Invisible Man and Freaky.

Yet the wildly successful, influential production company’s biggest box-office hit isn’t David Gordon Green’s Halloween or Jordan Peele’s Academy-Award-winning Get Out or even M. Night Shyamalan’s moody psychological thriller Split.

Blumhouse’s most commercially successful film is instead last year’s Five Nights at Freddy’s, which grossed nearly $300 million on a $20 million budget.

Monster House

Five Nights at Freddy’s isn’t Blumhouse’s only PG-13, child-friendly breakout smash. Blumhouse previously experienced tremendous critical as well as commercial success with 2022’s much buzzed-about M3GAN. The internet-fueled surprise blockbuster grossed nearly $200 million on a $12 million budget.

Unlike Five Nights at Freddy’s, M3GAN did not have the advantage of a link to a multi-billion dollar video game series beloved by children. It couldn’t coast on its connection to a zeitgeist-capturing multi-media money-making machine. Instead, M3GAN had to actually entertain.

Given the extraordinary success of Five Nights at Freddy’s and M3GAN, Blumhouse would inevitably repeat those film’s money-making formula to greatly diminishing ends.

That brings us to Imaginary, another PG-13, watered-down Blumhouse production that cynically transforms things that have historically delighted and entertained children — in this case, teddy bears/imaginary friends — into figures of facile fright.

Think of this thematically linked trio as the But Evil-Verse. M3GAN inquires, “What if your child became hopelessly entangled with a smart doll that’s like a distaff Teddy Ruxpin—but evil!?!?

Five Nights at Freddy’s, meanwhile, made big bucks inquiring, “What if there was a Chuck E. Cheese/Showbiz Pizza place where children go to have fun and also sometimes die BUT EVIL!”

Finally, Imaginary asks us all to ponder the eternal question, “What if your weird stepdaughter had a teddy bear who is also her best friend and imaginary—BUT EVIL!

Sleeping Giants

The genius of this business model lies in its low stakes but high potential rewards. Imaginary looks like it will whiff at the box office, probably because it is terrible, but Blumhouse won’t lose much money since it only costs $10-12 million to make.

But when a movie like M3GAN and Five Nights at Freddy’s does hit and hits hard, the result is a blockbuster box office on a Blumhouse budget. Of course, the rewards go beyond that.

In theaters, M3GAN, like Five Nights at Freddy’s, benefitted from a PG-13 rating that ensured that children and teenagers could see the viral hit about the killer doll who looks like a lost Olsen sister without needing to drag along the parents.

M3GAN, Five Nights at Freddy’s, and Imaginary all have villains specifically designed to appeal to children because they’re nightmare horror movie versions of things they have historically loved — animatronic animals that sing and dance (after a fashion), high-tech smart dolls and teddy bears/imaginary friends.

Children also figure prominently in all of these films. M3GAN is about the killer doll bonding unhealthily with a little girl whose parents had just died. In Imaginary, another spooky little girl grows similarly obsessed with a teddy bear with nothing but ill intentions. There are lots of children in Five Nights at Freddy’s, but in keeping with its all-around morbidity, they’re dead ghost children inhabiting haunted electronics as well as the protagonist’s spooky little sister.

On streaming and DVD, M3GAN is available in both the PG-13 theatrical version and an unrated version that gives adults some of the gruesome violence and occasional profanity that they angrily demand from horror movies. It's not that much of a shocking difference, but it serves its purpose.

M3GAN had the best of both worlds: its family-friendly rating helped pull in audiences in theaters while its unrated home video version appeals to adults who don’t want their horror watered down for the widest possible audience.

Child's Play

Blumhouse has been so successful with R-rated horror movies for grown-ups and PG-13 movies for kids and teens that movies like M3GAN, Five Nights at Freddy’s, and Imaginary are being sold largely on the strength of Blumhouse’s reputation and catalog.

Blumhouse has established itself as one of the top brands in all of film, not just horror. When that brand teams up with a commercial juggernaut like Five Nights at Freddy’s, the result is a little movie that made hundreds of millions of dollars despite not being any frigging good at all.

Success begets success. Blumhouse probably could have green-lit a Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel before a script was written. There are no sure things in entertainment, with the notable exception of a PG-13 film version of Five Nights at Freddy’s. THAT promised to make money.

Needless to say, a follow-up to Five Nights at Freddy’s is in the works. At least it can’t be any worse than the first one — or can it? M3GAN 2.0 is unsurprisingly due out in May of next year.

Blumhouse will undoubtedly continue with a winning formula, which has the added advantage of making terror tales that serve as gateway films to sterner, scarier stuff, the way that PG-rated horror movies like Gremlins and Poltergeist helped previous generations fall in love with the controversial genre.

Other studios and production companies will inevitably follow suit, leading to a whole wave of horror movies for kids that are at least a little bit scary but not in a way that would traumatize children or worry parents.

Hey, it made R.L. Stine rich.