BMW Fully Embraces “Competition” Models as The Future of Their “M” Series, Will Begin Phasing Out “Standard” Models

With each passing day, legacy car companies are announcing innovations and changes for almost every aspect of their products. Much of this news has revolved around discontinuing and introducing gas and electric-powered vehicles.

Many of these announcements have received mixed reactions from car enthusiasts. Many people love internal combustion engines and what they mean to the automotive culture and are angry to see them go.

But not every discontinuation announcement is tied explicitly to the electrification of modern vehicles; some of these changes are just part of the corporate decision-making process.

For example, esteemed automaker BMW announced they will discontinue the base models for their M series. Shortly, they will only be offering Competition models for sale.

What Does This Mean For The Future of The M Series?

BMW enthusiasts have likely noticed that the prestigious German carmaker only offers the latest editions of their X5 M and X6 M as Competition models. It's part of the company’s plan to make the Competition models the new base model for the M series.

BWM regards this as a forward-thinking move, with their CEO, Frank van Meel, positing that the Standard Model, the M440i, is no longer necessary. When considering the market demand for high-performance SUVs, it's hard to argue with the logic of this decision.

Meel recently stated that the M series Competition models have “become the new normal.” So, based on what consumers are buying, the M series base models are already on their way out. So BMW is going by the old adage, “Give the people what they want.”

And that seems to be all Competition, all the time for the M series going forward.

For example, this move will make BMW's M3 Competition the go-to vehicle for potential buyers searching for a high-performance sedan from the automaker. But anyone fretting over the idea that this means there won't be higher-performance options available need not worry; there will be.

BMW's Higher-Performance Plan

BMW plans to introduce CS and CSL models into their M Competition series for anyone looking for a next-level high-performance vehicle. For those unfamiliar with CS and CSL, they stand for Competition Sport and Competition Sport Lightweight, respectively.

These vehicles come with 553 horsepower, a manual gearbox, and all-wheel drive and are said to go from zero to 60 in under 3.5 seconds. In other words, this is a serious track toy.

What Does This Mean for The M Series Price Tag?

BMW has yet to name specific numbers for their new Competition base model. That said, the smart money bet is not for M series prices to drop, and the now lowest-performance M Competition model will see a price increase soon.

Source: (CarScoops).