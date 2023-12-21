Is the BMW XM the Worst Vehicle of 2023?

Since debuting as a production vehicle this year, the BMW XM has polarized the automotive industry with its off–kilter aesthetic and hefty price tag. But is the XM the total catastrophe that some are calling it?

The Case Against the BMW XM

According to Top Gear, the BMW XM is automotive design at its worst. A form of BMWs engineers intended to serve many functions, the XM is unfolding in all of them. Trying to split the difference between being a luxury vehicle, SUV, sports car, a hybrid, and a family-friendly option reveals its flaws.

It lacks the smooth ride and seamless handling of rival performance vehicles while offering passengers a level of comfort that’s as far from cloud nine as any car with a nearly $160,000 sticker price could be. At that price point, the XM is also too expensive for most families looking for a name-brand SUV to take the kids to soccer practice. As far as hybrids go, Top Gear considers the XM’s fuel economy to be middle of the pack, which, again, for the XM’s price range, is nothing to write home about.

Considering how many SUVs, hybrids, family vehicles, and sports cars are on the market, going with one that excels in one of those areas (and for cheaper) is a better bet for consumers. Going by XM’s 2023 sales numbers, buyers have chosen to do that this year.

According to a report from BMWBLOG, 762 units of the XM were sold in the United States during quarter two of this year, which is not great, even for the XM’s exorbitant price range. However, quarter three sales fell to just 443 units, and the U.S. is the world’s largest market for the XM. (Yikes!)

Is the BMW XM Really That Bad?

Yes, its price tag is utterly outlandish. However, Car and Driver gave the XM a much kinder review, calling it a “crossover with serious sporting intentions.” They found its design “aggressive” instead of the “catastrophe” that Top Gear labeled it.

The former also complimented the XM’s “fastback shape” while noting that this hybrid also comes with a twin-turbocharged V-8 that generates 644 horsepower (which is nothing for someone to thumb their nose at).

Car and Driver also noted that the XM has a large infotainment center that doubles as a digital gauge cluster and features BMW’s newest iDrive 8.5 software, giving the infotainment screen a smartphone quality. Of course, the XM also comes with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, a premium stereo system, and a Wi-Fi hotspot.

The XM also sports excellent driver-assist safety features such as lane-centering, adaptive cruise control, automated emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and lane-departure warning.

So, is the 2023 BMW XM overpriced? Yes. But is it the worst car of the year? We don’t think so. But if we had almost $160,000 for a vehicle, we would choose a different one.