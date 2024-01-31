24 Covers of Bob Dylan Songs That Are Better than the Original

Few would suggest that Bob Dylan isn’t a great songwriter. Over 1500 artists have covered his songs, indicating that he’s hugely respected and his legacy will live beyond him.

However, not every music lover enjoys the singer and musician Bob Dylan. The folky nature of his voice divides opinion, and several of those cover versions are better than a Dylan original.

1. All Along The Watchtower: The Jimi Hendrix Experience (1968)

When I first heard this song, I couldn’t believe Bob Dylan wrote it. “All Along the Watchtower” has all the classic Hendrix elements, from that soulful voice to the mesmerizing guitar riffs. It’s unrecognizable from the original and a perfect example of how artists can develop Dylan tracks.

2. All I Really Want to Do: The Byrds (1965)

The Byrds were described as a “Bob Dylan cover band.” They have more to offer, but there is a reason for that tag, as the band has recorded 18 of his songs. “Mr. Tambourine Man” is an obvious option, but I prefer “All I Really Want to Do,” which shows The Byrds at their best with gorgeous harmonies and chiming guitars.

3. Make You Feel My Love: Adele (2008)

Bob Dylan is a prolific songwriter, and while many think of him as a 60s and 70s artist, he’s remained active since. “Make You Feel My Love” was initially released on his 1997 album Time Out of Mind, but most music fans will only know the 2008 track by Adele. I'd recommend listening to Billy Joel's version if you want an even better take on this song.

4. Like a Rolling Stone: The Rolling Stones (1965)

I could have chosen many different options for this song, but it’s only fitting to give the honor to The Rolling Stones. Mick Jagger’s unmistakable voice brings “Like a Rolling Stone” to life and makes you listen to the brilliant Dylan lyrics.

5. Subterranean Homesick Blues: Red Hot Chili Peppers (1987)

It’s another song that a range of artists has covered, but one version I didn't consider was the bizarre rendition by Tom Watt. Known as Lofty in the BBC hit soap opera Eastenders, Watt should have stuck to acting. I’d recommended the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ rocking version of “Subterranean Homesick Blues,” you can also check out their stunning cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Higher Ground.”

6. It Ain't Me Babe: Nancy Sinatra (1966)

We will remember Nancy Sinatra as a one-hit wonder, but she offered much more than “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’.” Her successful 1965 release was a novelty record, so it doesn’t do her justice. Nancy covered Bob Dylan’s “Like a Rolling Stone,” but she makes this list for her brilliant version of “It Ain't Me Babe,” where a feminist angle brings the original lyrics to life.

7. Absolutely Sweet Marie: Jason and the Scorchers (1984)

It’s another song where I could have chosen a more obvious cover. George Harrison’s version of “Absolutely Sweet Marie” is better known, but I think Jason and the Scorchers improve the Bob Dylan original most. Singer Jason Ringenberg’s cowpunk vocals give the song a classic country rock feel.

8. A Hard Rain’s a-Gonna Fall: Bryan Ferry (1973)

Roxy Music singer Bryan Ferry is another massive Bob Dylan fan. He’s covered no fewer than 15 Dylan songs as a solo artist and was a contender for “All Along the Watchtower” and “Make You Feel My Love.” He makes this list because he made “A Hard Rain’s a-Gonna Fall” his own, and I had no idea who wrote it until five minutes ago.

9. The Times They Are a-Changin’: Tracy Chapman (1993)

Tracy Chapman is the winner among many more contenders for this unforgettable song. I don’t intend to upset Dylan fans, but I am in the camp that finds his voice monotonous. In “The Times They Are a-Changin,’’ Tracy Chapman’s beautiful, almost vulnerable vocals significantly improve the original version.

10. Lay Lady Lay: Duran Duran (1995)

One song best suited to Dylan’s vocal style is “Lay Lady Lay.” His original is the most famous version, but I urge you to listen to Duran Duran’s track. It brings the song up to date, and it’s one of the UK band’s most surprising tunes.

11. This Wheel’s On Fire: Brian Auger and the Trinity with Julie Driscoll (1969)

It could have been a list of songs you never knew were written by Bob Dylan. “Wheel’s on Fire” is an iconic tune that sums up the 1960s, and Julie Driscoll’s dreamy vocals are a big part of that sound. It’s a significant upgrade on the original, which Dylan recorded with The Band, and I’d also recommend listening to the 1987 version by Siouxsie and the Banshees.

12. Positively 4th Street: Johnny Rivers (1968)

I’m not the only person to prefer Dylan covers to the original versions, but I hadn’t expected the artist to agree. In his book, Chronicles Volume One, Bob Dylan admits that he likes Johnny Rivers’ take on “Positively 4th Street” more than his own. There are other versions, but Dylan’s endorsement means that Johnny Rivers wins.

13. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door: Sandy Denny (1975)

It’s a list based on personal preferences, and many would have picked the Guns N’ Roses version of this song. “Knockin’ On Heaven's Door” is a mournful tune and doesn’t suit Axl’s growling voice. Out of numerous choices, I’m opting for Sandy Denny, a complex character on the folk scene whose vulnerable vocals capture the meaning of this track.

14. I Shall Be Released: Nina Simone (1968)

Nina Simone’s civil rights activist work gives this tune meaning. “I Shall Be Released” was initially produced by Bob Dylan in 1968, but, like many songs on this list, a different artist gave new life to the lyrics. Simone covered five Dylan songs in total, but this is the standout.

15. Going Going Gone: The Voidoids (1982)

When punk bands cover classic artists, I’m never sure if they’re being respectful or sarcastic. In the case of “Going Going Gone” by The Voidoids, I’m sure it’s the first option. In releasing this song, the New York Punks proved that Bob Dylan tunes can cross into any genre.

16. Mr. Tambourine Man: Stevie Wonder (1966)

After overlooking The Byrd’s classic version of “Mr. Tambourine Man,” I needed a replacement. William Shatner’s bizarre spoken-word take on this song was a contender, but Stevie Wonder won. His soulful vocal does the track far more justice than Captain Kirk could.

17. Desolation Row: My Chemical Romance (2009)

As you’d expect, My Chemical Romance’s version of “Desolation Row” bears little resemblance to the original. The band rocks through this song in their style, turning it into an anthem, which Bob Dylan’s original version failed to achieve.

18. If Not For You: George Harrison (1970)

Beatles guitarist George Harrison left the band because he wasn’t taken seriously as a songwriter, so it’s ironic that this cover version is so fondly remembered. Harrison’s 1970 album All Things Must Pass showcases his brilliance as a writer and solo artist, but “If Not For You” is one of its highlights.

19. Blowin’ in the Wind: Peter, Paul and Mary (1963)

Sam Cooke’s version of this protest song was a strong contender. He covers “Blowin’ in the Wind” with all the soul and feeling you’d expect, but this artist received the most exposure from many music fans. Some bands are included because they made the song their own, and many listeners didn’t realize it was a Bob Dylan Cover. Peter, Paul, and Mary fall into that category.

20. Tomorrow is a Long Time: Elvis Presley (1966)

Bob Dylan was known to be a fan of this version, as he named Elvis Presley’s take on “Tomorrow is a Long Time” one of his favorite covers. It’s closer to the original than most songs on this list, and maybe that’s why Dylan prefers it, but Elvis’ rich voice is at its beautiful best here.

21. Tom Petty: My Back Pages (1992)

The original artist also endorsed this song but in a different way. Tom Petty’s version of “My Back Pages” features an all-star cast of musicians, including George Harrison, Eric Clapton, Neil Young, and Bob Dylan himself. It features Petty’s distinctive vocal style, while the guitars put some meat on the bones of the original.

22. Forever Young: The Pretenders (1994)

I keep upsetting Bob Dylan fans, but this is another song that improves on the original. I’d even suggest Dylan’s track is a dirge, and the beautiful lyrics get lost along the way. The Pretenders' take on “Forever Young” is a stunning cover, with Chrissie Hynde’s haunting vocals allowing the meaning of those words to shine through.

23. Maggie’s Farm: The Specials (1980)

When Bob Dylan released “Maggie’s Farm” in 1965, he couldn’t have anticipated that the song would have a different meaning 15 years later. The Specials covered the tune in 1980 when Margaret Thatcher was the UK Prime Minister, and we were all living on Maggie’s Farm. The cover version reflects the mood of a rebellious nation.

24. Highway 61 Revisited: P.J. Harvey (1993)

I’ve tried to be impartial, but this list includes many of my favorite artists. Bob Dylan’s influence is vast, and that’s why such a diverse range of musicians from many genres have covered his tunes. There were several options for the best “Highway 61 Revisited” cover, but Polly Jean Harvey added levels of weirdness that put her at the top.