10 Books With Epic Worldbuilding To Escape Into

World-building makes or breaks a fantasy or sci-fi novel. Setting up a fictional world complete with mythical characters and humanoid creatures requires ample background information and lots and lots of pre-planning.

J.R. Tolkien is a master of world-building. The Lord of the Rings, without the extensive background information plotted and constructed by this genius of a man, becomes a random story no one would believe. Tolkien devoted years to mastering the world before even attempting to concoct a cohesive story.

Which other novels besides The Lord of the Rings mastered the literary technique? Here are ten Redditor's opinions.

1. The Books of the Raksura

One user mentioned, “The Books of the Raksura series by Martha Wells has the most phenomenal fantastical world-building of anything I've read in a while. Got some great characters too! The first one is called Cloud Roads and can be read as a standalone if you want to just try it without committing to the whole series (though I binged the whole thing).”

Perfect for those who want a series about fitting in.

2. Red Rising

For another user, Red Rising‘s “Characters are so incredibly well-drawn and layered, in a fascinating universe, with amazing action and a character-driven story. There are five books, and you'll devour them all.”

Perfect for those who want a series about politics, classism, and war.

3. The Last Policeman Trilogy

U/ wehopethatyouchoke03 said, “Mystery against a backdrop of pre-apocalypse America that’s six months away from being hit dead-on by a massive asteroid that will likely kill nearly all life on the planet. So, so good.”

Perfect for those who want a story begging the reader to question priorities given circumstances.

4. The Hunger Games

A few users mentioned their fondness for the acclaimed late 2000 series about survival in a corrupt government.

Perfect for those who want a quick, adrenaline-pumping read with likable characters.

5. Lockwood & Co.

User U/Altruistic_Yam1372 shared, “Lockwood & Co. is a pretty fun series that you can devour quickly. It has fun, witty characters, a gradual but good world-building, good humour, and good scares.”

Perfect for those who want a more YA-focused thriller.

6. Ninth House

Another user said, “If you've already enjoyed some of Leigh Bardugo's work, I highly recommend her book, Ninth House. It's modern fantasy, which has never been my thing, and it is decidedly not YA. The world-building is exquisite, the story is intense, and the sequel was just released.”

Perfect for those who crave dark fantasies with secret society plotlines.

7. The Cradle Series

“ If you want something to devour with brilliant characters this is perfect. The last book should be published this year, I'm so excited!” One person exclaimed.

Perfect for those who want fleshed-out characters, quick-paced adventure, and an enchanted story.

8. The Vorkosigan Saga

The individual that suggested this series said, “If you've not read stuff by Lois McMaster Bujold before, you are in for a treat, her characters are so great.”

Perfect for those who want to plunge into a hilarious ongoing space opera saga.

9. Naomi Novik's Scholomance Trilogy

This trilogy takes straight As seriously. If you fail your class at the Schlomance academy, you die.

Perfect for those looking for a YA series to validate their hatred of the grading system.

10. The Discworld Series

The Discworld Series is an anthology collection. The sci-fi comedy novels all take place on Discworld but don’t sustain a particular plot between each book.

Perfect for those interested in learning about the intricacies of balance, particularly on elephants or turtles.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.