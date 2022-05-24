Book Bobby Berk’s Palm Desert Airbnb for $22 a Night 

In the past 12 years, Airbnb hosts have earned $150 billion worldwide, with U.S. hosts earning almost half. And it’s not just the veteran hosts who are making the most of this opportunity.

New U.S. Airbnb listings garnered $1.8 billion in rentals last year, up 34 percent from two years ago. One of the latest hosts to join this income-producing platform is straight from Netflix – design expert and Emmy Award-nominated host of Netflix’s Queer Eye, Bobby Berk.

He applied everything he knew about interior design and hospitality to his latest project. Berk became a host in one of the most in-demand Airbnb locations – a California destination outside of a city center.

Bobby Berk’s Casa Tierra Property

His reinvented Palm Desert property is dubbed “Casa Tierra” (meaning ‘house of the earth’) as a nod to its incredible location nestled in the cliffs of Palm Desert, 30 minutes outside of Palm Springs, California. This 5,000 square foot custom-designed home has seven bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, as well as casitas and stunning covered balconies. Yet, this large modern property still feels cozy and welcoming due to its attention to detail.

While it’s conveniently located near El Paseo and walking and hiking paths, you’ll have complete privacy. Enjoy the pool, hot tub on cool nights, bocce ball court, state-of-the-art movie room, and yoga and mediation areas.

“Having visited homes and Airbnbs all over the world, I know exactly what I want as a guest. With this in mind, I was able to lean into my passion for design and renovation to transform my Palm Desert Home in a way that future guests will be excited about,” said Berk. “This project has been a fun and rewarding experience that’s resulted in a remarkable and captivating space – one that I’m proud and excited to host for special guests.”

Booking Casa Tierra

Berk will open the doors to Casa Tierra for select calendar dates starting Tuesday, May 24, 2022. All available rental dates will be listed, with special pricing offered at $22 for the first two two-night bookable dates occurring June 6-8 and June 9-11.

