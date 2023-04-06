Body Language Hacks for a Winning Job Interview

While most job interviews last 60 minutes, studies show you only have seven seconds to make a good impression, making them a nerve-wracking experience.

Your first impression could make or break your future career; naturally, interviewees want to perform well under that pressure. And believe it or not, it’s not just the words you say that can impact the interview. 9% of job candidates leave a bad impression due to their overall confidence level, voice quality, or lack of a smile.

The pressure of impressing a potential employer while answering tricky questions can make even the most confident person feel anxious. However, one often overlooked aspect of interviewing is body language. Your gestures and mannerisms can make a big difference.

How you carry yourself and express nonverbal cues can impact your landing that job. Here are five body language hacks to help you nail your next job interview.

1: Make Eye Contact

Starting with the most important one: Eye contact is crucial in establishing trust and rapport with the interviewer. It shows that you're engaged and interested in the conversation. It also demonstrates that you have basic people skills.

When speaking, maintain eye contact with the interviewer for several seconds before looking away. Don't stare too intensely when listening, as this can be seen as aggressive or just creepy. Instead, look at the person speaking and nod occasionally to show that you're listening. Note that this is also true when interviewing remotely.

Eye contact will always set you apart.

2: Mind Your Posture

Your posture says a lot about your attitude and general disposition.

Slouching or leaning back in your chair can make you seem disinterested, unprepared, or lazy. On the other hand, sitting up straight and leaning forward slightly can demonstrate that you're attentive and engaged.

To help with this, try stretching before the interview. Stretching can help improve flexibility and prevent muscle tightness. Incorporate stretching exercises into your daily routine.

Be mindful of your posture throughout the interview and make any necessary adjustments.

3: Practice Confident Gestures

Gestures are another nonverbal cue that can convey confidence and competence.

Here are a few gestures to help you stand out from other candidates:

Smile : A warm and genuine smile can help you connect with the interviewer and show you're approachable and friendly. Hint: This is exactly what they are looking for.

: A warm and genuine smile can help you connect with the interviewer and show you're approachable and friendly. Hint: This is exactly what they are looking for. Nod your head : Nodding your head periodically can show that you listen actively and process information.

: Nodding your head periodically can show that you listen actively and process information. Lean forward : Leaning slightly forward can indicate that you're interested in what the interviewer is saying and that you're engaged in the conversation.

: Leaning slightly forward can indicate that you're interested in what the interviewer is saying and that you're engaged in the conversation. Hand gestures: Appropriate hand gestures can help emphasize key points and demonstrate enthusiasm.

4: Mirror the Interviewer's Body Language

Mirroring is a clever technique used to establish rapport and build trust.

Mirroring involves subtly mimicking the body language of the person you speak to. This can be done in a variety of ways.

Pay attention to the interviewer's posture, gestures, and facial expressions. This will help you determine their mood and level of engagement.

For example, if the interviewer leans forward, you can also mirror this by leaning forward slightly. If they smile a lot, they probably are happy people and would love to see smiles from you, too, provided your smile is sincere.

You don't want to come across as mimicking the interviewer, so use subtle mirroring techniques instead of overdoing it. This technique shows that you're on the same wavelength and can help establish a connection with the interviewer.

5: Pay Attention to Your Facial Expressions

Your facial expressions can reveal your true emotions, even if you're trying to hide them.

Smiling is obvious, as it can help put the interviewer at ease and make you seem friendly and approachable. However, be careful not to overdo it and appear insincere or fake. Avoid frowning or scowling, as this can make you seem unfriendly or unapproachable. Instead, try to maintain a neutral expression and use appropriate smiles to show that you're engaged and interested.

Body language is a crucial component of any job interview. Using these five body language hacks, you can convey confidence, competence, and trustworthiness to your potential employer. Remember to make eye contact, mind your posture, practice confident gestures, mirror the interviewer's body language, and pay attention to your facial expressions. With these tips in mind, you'll be well on your way to acing your next job interview.

