Bomb Cyclone Pummeling U.S. West Coast, San Francisco Be Ready

An extreme weather phenomenon known as a “bomb cyclone” has just reached the western coast of the United States, aiming to make a direct hit in the San Francisco Bay area and surrounding communities.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Wednesday as residents prepared for record-breaking rain, hurricane-force winds and possible loss of power for as long as the storm occupies the area. The worst of the bomb cyclone is slated to occur throughout Wednesday evening into Thursday.

Twitter users around the U.S. have taken to social media to chime in with their thoughts on this unusual weather activity, and in true Twitter fashion, their comments ranged from funny to serious to sarcastic – and everywhere in between.

If anybody was curious about what a “bomb cyclone” actually is, this user helpfully drops some helpful information onto his Twitter timeline:

Resurrecting this nugget:



The term “Bomb Cyclone” was not invented by meteorologists to scare you. It's comes from the term bombogenesis, which happens when a storm's central pressure drops at least 24 millibars in 24 hours.



This is not new.



It's been around since the 1940s. — The Real Andrew Kozak (@AndrewKozakTV) January 4, 2023

Before the storm intensified, it was classified as an atmospheric river. That particular transformation happened way too fast for this user:

I'm just like when did we go from Atmospheric river to BOMB CYCLONE??? pic.twitter.com/HWBJWBLWZ3 — Alie Jones 🧜🏾‍♀️👑 (@Aliegator) January 4, 2023

User StephanieAsmit2 took the time to pass along some heartfelt well-wishes to anybody in the northern California area:

Good luck and Godspeed to anyone in the path of this Bomb Cyclone. I hope the predicted “atmospheric river” is less frightening than it sounds. 💜 https://t.co/xJDTf5uJ6Q — Stefania Antifa Bijoux 🏳️‍🌈 (@StephanieASmit2) January 4, 2023

This particular user says this storm is nothing to joke about – and she's right, it's slated to be one of the biggest and most dangerous storms in recent California history.

People making fun of Californians for the storm??? Um… y’all it’s literally a level 5 bomb cyclone? Our buildings/cities aren’t made for this lol — 🌙Faye Targaryen🍃 (@elvngrl) January 4, 2023

It's better if you read this tweet out loud in a deadpan Aubrey Plaza voice:

should I stand outside in the level 5 storm bomb cyclone pineapple express just to feel something — cass (@averageneko) January 4, 2023

This California resident is woefully unprepared for the intense rain and winds that the bomb cyclone is certain to bring to his neighborhood:

i’m from california i’m only made for mild weather what do you mean a “bomb cyclone” is headed my waypic.twitter.com/4CfkXwfZZL — furless (@ineedseoks) January 4, 2023

California has been suffering through a nearly decade-long drought, and it looks like the bomb cyclone is giving the state the water it's been requesting, as Twitter user Levine1445 helpfully points out:

Californians: We need rain, we are in a drought!



Mother Nature: Alright then. Well you wanted rain, here is a powerful bomb cyclone…



Stay safe everyone in CA! — Matthew Levine (@Levine1445) January 4, 2023

User racsterls is bemoaning the fact that weather's marketing department seems absolutely underfunded:

Pineapple Express Atmospheric River Bomb Cyclone.



feels like weather needs to invest in some better product marketing naming conventions. — Rachel Sterling | @racsterls@home.social (@racsterls) January 4, 2023

