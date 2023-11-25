Book Series to Read After You’ve Finished A Court of Thorns and Roses

A Court of Thorns and Roses swept through the internet, going viral on TikTok and Bookstagram. The Fae romance series features tangled conspiracies, sexual scenes, unbelievable magic, and exciting action scenes. One of Sarah J. Maas' three book series, the novels expand the universe she created. Following the lives of Feyre, her sisters, Tamlin, Rhysand, and the various courts of the Fae land of Prythian, the series quickly stuck in the hearts and minds of bookworms everywhere.

But once the series is over, what then? While A Court of Thorns and Roses might feel irreplaceable, other incredible fantasy books and series might fill the gap left once the last page of A Court of Silver Flames is turned.

1. Throne of Glass series

Sarah J. Maas' very first book series, Throne of Glass, won critical acclaim and the hearts and minds of millions of fantasy fans. The series follows the teenage assassin Celaena Sardothien in a world without magic as she navigates a world the ruling, evil king corrupted. Along the way, she stumbles upon conspiracies, forges new connections, and faces off against twenty-three assassins for her freedom.

2. Crescent City series

Another of Sarah J. Maas' incredible fantasy series, Crescent City, follows the half-Fae, half-human character Bryce Quinlan as she seeks revenge and finds herself embroiled in a searing romance. Unlike Maas' other fantasies, this series dives into a world that blends contemporary ideas with the fantastic, creating something that feels almost like the Underworld series. While A Court of Thorns and Roses fans might find Crescent City challenging to embrace, after the first few chapters, they'll find that they can't put the book down.

3. Shadow and Bone Trilogy

Fans of fantasy have likely already heard of the amazing trilogy by Israeli-American author Leigh Bardugo. While Netflix canceled the show, the book series itself lives on and delivers all of the incredible, hair-raising action and adventure fans love. The series follows Alina Starkov as she learns of her own powers lurking just beneath her skin. The world of Shadow and Bone pulls from reality as Bardugo crafts countries and governments that seem to resemble a twisted version of Russia, Amsterdam, China, and more, but with incredible magic, terrifying conspiracies, and heart-pounding romance.

4. Six of Crows series

Set three years after the events of Shadow and Bone, Six of Crows follows a crew that fans of the show know. Set in Ketterdam, a city that seems to resemble a Steampunk Amsterdam, the series follows a motley crew of outlaws that operate outside of the bounds of society. Kaz Brekker, the mysterious leader; Inej Ghafa, the stealthy Wraith; Nina Zenik, a Grisha Heartrender; Matthias Helvar, a witch hunter; Jesper Fahey, a sharpshooter; and Wylan Van Eck, an explosives expert, make up the crew attempting to pull off a deadly heist that will end in riches beyond their wildest dreams and the world saved from certain destruction if they can only work together. The series might not involve the Fae of A Court of Thorns and Roses, but with no shortage of magic and mystery, A Court of Thorns and Roses fans will find something to fall in love with.

5. Serpent and Dove Trilogy

Fans of A Court of Thorns and Roses will find a lot to love in this series by Shelby Mahurin. French-inspired, this series follows Louise le Blanc and Reid Diggory. A witch who hides her true identity, Lou fled her coven to take shelter in the city of Cesarine, a city in which witches are hunted and burned. Reid belongs to the Church as a Chasseur, a witch hunter, and follows the creed “thou shalt not suffer a witch to live.” The two are thrown together in marriage and must face the world and the challenges Lou's hidden identity brings with it. The series continues into two incredible installations that follow the growing cast of characters as they face down a world that does not want them.

6. Shiver Trilogy

For fans who crave something a little more modern, the Shiver Trilogy from award-winning author Maggie Stiefvater scratches the itch. The trilogy offers a bit of the steamy romance that A Court of Thorns and Roses fans love and all of the action they could need. An interesting take on werewolves, the series follows Grace, who can't seem to shake the stare of a yellow-eyed wolf that wanders the woods behind her home, and Sam, the yellow-eyed boy who lives two lives. The short books keep readers turning the pages late into the night with nail-biting suspense.

7. Realm Breaker Trilogy

The brand new trilogy by Victoria Aveyard takes fantasy and pushes the boundaries. While the story itself follows standard fantasy tropes and rules, the characters themselves are incredibly diverse in both race and sexual orientation, allowing for the representation of a beautifully broad range of experiences. The trilogy follows Corayne an-Amarat, who houses a secret power even she does not understand. After a visit from two mysterious strangers, an immortal and an assassin, Corayne quickly finds herself embroiled in conspiracies and danger, the likes of which could destroy the world as she knows it. The fate of the world rests on her shoulders as she embarks on an impossible journey with an unlikely cast of characters.

8. Legacy of Orïsha series

For fans of A Court of Thorns and Roses that crave something a little more diverse, something that explores a world beyond the white, European-inspired fantasy so many series represent, will fall in love with this West-African-inspired tale. The Legacy of Orïsha is a rich, moving series that follows Zélie Adebola, a motherless maji whose power could hold the key to bringing magic back to the world and destroying the corrupt monarchy that controls her world. Beautifully told and interwoven with African myths and legends, the series defies so many fantasy stereotypes to create a genre that feels more honest and inclusive and far more exciting.

9. Witches Steeped in Gold series

Another series that embraces inclusivity and diversity, Witches Steeped in Gold, follows two witches and sworn enemies as they learn to band together to take down the threat to their power and their lives. The Jamaican-inspired series powerfully combines fantasy storylines and tropes with the POVs of two fleshed-out, powerful main characters. The voice and storytelling rival that of Maas' incredible abilities in A Court of Thorns and Roses and will sweep fans away into a new world of magic and intrigue.

10. The Empyrean series

Most A Court of Thorns and Roses fans have heard of this series and the debut novel, Fourth Wing. For those who have yet to dive into the incredible, fleshed-out world, a series of magic, dragons, and powerful women awaits. The series follows a college for dragon riders, an interesting and brand-new take on the idea of a partnership between dragons and humans, and centers on Violet Sorrengail, the daughter of the commanding general, as she embarks on a journey to become one of the elite – a dragon rider. Violet's human body presents a challenge as she attempts to learn to master the art of dragon riding, but she finds that her abilities are far greater than she expected. With the spicy romance that ACOTAR fans love and in-depth magic that fantasy readers can't get enough of, The Empyrean series will blow them away.

11. The Folk of the Air Trilogy

From the incomparable fantasy writer Holly Black comes an incredible series that dives into the world of the fey and the Faerie Courts. This series embraces a dark and gritty underbelly far more than A Court of Thorns and Roses, but therein lies the intrigue and drama that continues to draw fans since the series debuted. Jude lost her parents at the age of seven after they were brutally murdered and since dwells in the Faerie Court, a place she longs to belong. At seventeen, she seeks her place in court and must openly defy Prince Cardan, the youngest son of the High King. The series misses the spice of A Court of Thorns and Roses, but what it lacks in spice, it makes up in world-building and incredible characters that will leave audiences desperate for more.

12. The Red Queen series

Another from the incredible Victoria Aveyard, The Red Queen series centers on Mare Barrow, a young girl born into the lower class of Reds in a world that starkly divides itself between Reds, non-magical commoners, and Silver, magic-wielding elites. Mare discovers that a power unlike any other rests in her veins, and while working in the Silver Palace, others discover that power as well. Engaged to the prince, Mare finds herself one step away from disaster. As she secretly helps the Red Gaurd, a militant resistance group, Mare tries to keep herself safe and bring down the Silver Regime.

13. Letters of Enchantment series

This brand-new fantasy series from Rebecca Ross explores the enemies-to-lovers trope in a world in which the previously sleeping gods have begun to war again. Iris Winnow, an eighteen-year-old journalist, attempts to hold her family together as her mother battles addiction and her brother goes missing from the frontlines of battle. Pitted against her rival at the Oath Gazette, Iris attempts to find her brother and win the columnist promotion that will help to secure her family's safety.

14. Song of the Lioness series

Though the series from Tamora Pierce published first in 1983, the significance of the Song of the Lioness series lies in the way it continues to influence fantasy writers. While fans of A Court of Thorns and Roses might miss the Fae and more fantastical elements, they'll love the strong female lead who flaunts the norm and pushes to find her place in the world of pages, squires, and knights. Disguised as a boy, Alanna of Trebond works her way through the stages of knighthood, attempting to prove to the world and herself that women belong in the knighthood, too. As her strength grows, so, too, do her magical powers, and she finds herself embroiled in conspiracies and entangled in romances.

15. Shades of Magic Trilogy

Before writing her bestseller, The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab wrote the Shades of Magic series. Described as a “gaslamp fantasy,” the series follows Kell, one of the last of his kind, capable of traveling between three parallel Londons – Grey, Red, and White. Once upon a time, it was four, with Black being the final parallel. A smuggler by trade, Kell finds himself in an exchange gone wrong and escapes into Grey to save himself. There, he meets Delilah Bard, a cut-purse, and the two must fight the rising dangerous magic to save Grey and all the other worlds of London. A beloved fantasy series, these books don't follow the same sort of magic as A Court of Thorns and Roses, but the storytelling and world-building instantly draw in readers.

16. Earthsinger Chronicles

Spread across four books, the Earthsinger Chronicles by L. Penelope falls into the “epics” category, following the orphan Jasminda as she realizes she might know the key to rescuing her world. Born into a world divided, Jasminda knows only of a world in which two kingdoms lie separated by a division called the Mantle. But she soon learns that fragments in the Mantle threaten the safety of her world if she can't find a way to stop them from worsening. Banding together with Jack, a wily spy, Jasminda fights to save the world and prevent the destruction of all she knows and holds dear.

17. Tiffany Aching series

From the brilliant mind of Terry Pratchett comes a brilliant and exciting addition to his Discworld series that follows Tiffany Aching, a young witch-to-be. The Chalk is a lush, green, quiet world, and Tiffany likes it that way. But when Fairyland and the monsters that live within threaten her way of life, she realizes she might need to dig her heels in to fight for what she loves. And then Fairyland kidnaps her brother. Banding together with the Nac Mac Feegle, the sword-wielding, curse-yelling, sheep-stealing, kilt-wearing, six-inch-tall blue men who call the Chalk home, Tiffany fights her way into Fairyland to rescue her brother and save the Chalk, armed only with her smarts, her boots, and a cast iron skillet.

18. Outlander series

Diana Gabaldon's Outlander continues to enthrall fans decades after the publishing, but the award-winning Starz show brought the book series to new heights. While the quality of the show, from costumes to storyline to casting, rivals that of other major shows like Game of Thrones, the series offers an even more in-depth view of the incredible romance between time traveler Claire Randall and the Scottish Highlander James Fraser. The tale begins in 1940s Scotland, right after the conclusion of World War II, but very quickly transports readers to 1740s Scotland at the dawn of the Jacobite Rebellion. ACOTAR fans will love how sprawling and involved the sweeping historical romance feels.

19. Kingdom of the Wicked Trilogy

Set in a fantastical version of Sicily, the series from Kerri Maniscalco enthralls readers in mere pages. Emilia and her twin sister Vittoria belong to a secret race of witches who live in Sicily, hidden from the knowledge of the mortals surrounding them. After Vittoria fails to appear at dinner service at their family's restaurant, Emilia finds her desecrated corpse and determines to avenge her death at any cost. On her journey for vengeance, Emilia meets Wrath, a prince of Hades tasked with the challenge of finding the creature behind the murders of women across Sicily. The two of them hunt for answers, traversing through dangerous settings and meeting a vast cast of characters.

20. Modern Faerie Tales

Holly Black created another incredible series, this time an expansion of the world she created in The Folk of Air series. The series includes the titles Tithe, Valiant, and Ironside, and each follows different main characters as their lives bump up against the Faerie Courts and the Unseelie Courts. The tales weave in touches of modernity with the magic and mystery of the world of the faeries for a collection of stories readers can't put down.