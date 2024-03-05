Book Review: ‘A Letter to the Luminous Deep’ Blends Mystery With Sci-Fi

Writing letters is, in this day and age, a lost art. Kids no longer pass notes across desks when the teacher isn’t looking; they send quick texts from phones held discreetly in their laps. Postcards and notes to relatives pepper more museum displays than fridge doors and bulletin boards. The simple act of putting pen to paper itself is becoming increasingly uncommon, and yet, the romantic appeal of receiving an envelope in the mail with our loved one’s name and address scrawled in the top left corner has yet to leave our collective consciousness.

Enter Sylvie Cathrall’s debut novel. Steeped with rich language and a spellbinding setting beneath the waves of the sea, A Letter to the Luminous Deep is told entirely in letters sent back and forth between characters, making the book read more like a long lost journal than a modern novel you can pull off the shelf of your nearest bookstore.

The Bonds of Family

After noticing some odd activity outside the windows of The Deep House, an architectural marvel built among coral beds and glimmering sea life, E reaches out to Scholar Henerey Clel to report her findings. To her surprise, Henerey writes her back, and the two begin a correspondence to discuss E’s home, surroundings, and later, their personal lives.

Less than a year after trading letters, E and Henerey disappear, with the legendary Deep House falling into ruin after a seaquake.

Mourning the disappearances- and assumed deaths- of their siblings, E’s sister Sophy and Henerey’s brother Vyerin begin trading letters of their own, quickly establishing a mutual goal of uncovering what happened to their beloved siblings. Sophy and Vyerin decide to read and share the letters written by E and Henerey to see if any clues reside there.

As Sophy and Vyerin share more of their personal lives, their research expands to other journals, writings, and mail recorded by and sent to E and Henerey. What they discover radicalizes their view of the world itself.

With beautiful characters, a unique underwater setting, and no shortage of scientific intrigue, A Letter to the Luminous Deep has earned its place among other contemporary science fiction and fantasy authors, including the likes of Heather Fawcett (Emily Wilde’s Encyclopedia of Faeries) and Rebecca Ross (Divine Rivals).

A Letter to the Luminous Deep will be released wherever books are sold on April 23rd, 2024.