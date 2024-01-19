Book Review: Remarkably Bright Creatures Showcases Mystery and Pacific Northwest Charm

Octopuses are smart- in fact, they’re notoriously so. Numerous studies have indicated these ocean creatures can solve puzzles, work through mazes, and use simple tools like shells and rocks. One New Zealand aquarium even discovered their resident cephalopod stealing fish from other exhibit tanks.

You may say that octopuses are remarkably bright.

Remarkably Bright Creatures is Shelby Van Pelt’s debut novel. A Pacific Northwest native, Van Pelt weaves her love for the coast with the concept of family, loneliness, and, of course, the intelligence of ocean creatures.

Marcellus, a giant Pacific octopus, resides in the Sowell Bay Aquarium, where he learns about the world around him through observation and experimentation. He’s no stranger to breaking out of his tank to steal a tasty morsel from a neighboring tank, and he knows more about the humans who care for him than they realize. Marcellus takes a particular interest in Tova, who cares for the aquarium by night and often interrupts his escapades.

Tova enjoys Marcellus’ antics almost as much as he does, and she allows him to spend time outside his tank, concealing his activities from other aquarium staff. She should be spending time with her retired friends, taking in the rest of her years in peace with her feet up.

Only Tova hasn’t known peace for years. Her 18-year-old son, Erik, went missing years ago, and no one has heard from him since. Her husband recently passed, leaving her by herself in the home the three of them shared. Working at the aquarium fills her time and gives her purpose, regardless of the opinions of others.

Marcellus realizes something is amiss when a stranger moves into town and helps Tova with her overnight aquarium duties. While observing the humans who surround him daily, he discovers what happened to Erik. Desperate to bring his friend a bit of closure before his time is up, Marcellus puts his brains to good use, working hard to connect the puzzle pieces and share Erik's story with Tova as his body begins to weaken.

A nominee for Goodreads’ Best Fiction and Best Debut Novel awards in 2022 and a Read With Jenna book club selection in the same year, Remarkably Bright Creatures offers a unique perspective on the small-town mystery genre. Van Pelt’s ability to craft complex characters and delicately unravel plot points adds to the intrigue of Tova’s story.

Perfect for Barbara Kingsolver and Jojo Moyes fans, Remarkably Bright Creatures deserves a space on your bookshelf– and in your heart.