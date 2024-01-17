The Best Book to TV Show Adaptations To Hit The Screen

Every so often, a book comes along that captivates audiences so completely that it transcends the written word and makes its way to the screen. While many books over the decades make the jump to feature film, a select few make it from book to TV show.

While the Harry Potter franchise shows a stunning example of how successful books-turned-movies can become, that seems to be an outlier in the world of books-to-screen. In order to capture the true breadth of a book, especially a series, creators have turned to TV shows to truly show everything they can, capturing every incredible moment from page to page. Some of those shows stand out as particularly incredible.

1. The Summer I Turned Pretty

The show premiered in the summer of 2022 and went viral, the hashtag #TheSummerITurnedPretty accumulating billions of views. The show, based on the book series by Jenny Han of the same name, focuses on Isabel “Belly” Conklin on the eve of her sixteenth birthday as she and her mother and brother arrive in Cousins Beach, as they do every summer, to spend the summer with the Fisher's.

Belly's crush on Conrad Fisher complicates her time at the beach house as she grows and blossoms into a beautiful teen Conrad finally notices. The show navigates the pain of young love and complicated family relationships with incredible tenderness and a soundtrack featuring Taylor Swift and Beyoncé that the internet still obsesses over.

2. The Fall of the House of Usher

The Netflix miniseries arrived to much fanfare thanks to the cult following the infamous author Edgar Allen Poe.

Based loosely on various writings by Poe, the show follows otherwise unrelated Poe characters that the showrunners strung together to create a storyline that captures some of his most terrifying tales and characters. The show spans seventy years and follows Roderick Usher, the CEO of a corrupt pharmaceutical company, and his sister, Madeline.

3. The Wheel of Time

The 2021 high fantasy series excites audiences, pulling them into a beautifully crafted world that features magic, intrigue, and romance. A great prophecy that foresees the coming of one who will save the world from a great evil or destroy it again encourages Moiraine Damodred to seek a group of five young people who may be the key. The series follows the storyline of a 1990 book series of the same name written by Robert Jordan.

4. You

Starring Penn Badgley, You centers on Joe Goldberg, an obsessive bookseller who falls in love too fast. And when he falls out of love? He falls hard.

Based on the 2014 series of the same name, You captivates audiences in seconds thanks to Badgley's voice-over and the constant jump scares, twists, and turns. The show quickly became a hit on Netflix and has continued to remain one of their top series' over the seasons.

5. Big Little Lies

The star-studded 2017 HBO miniseries follows the story of five women living in Monterey, California, whose intertwined lives find them embroiled in a murder investigation.

Based on the novel by Liane Moriarty, the mothers of Monterey (played by Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Nicole Kidman) scrap and fight amongst themselves over birthday parties, schoolyard fights between kids, and past history they share until the darker aspects of their lives come to the forefront, forcing them together in ways they never expected.

6. Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Premiering in early January 2023, the show based on Rick Riordan's best-selling Young Adult series drew over 13 million views in the first six days from its premiere, immediately cementing itself as a series to watch.

The show follows the titular character as he discovers his godly lineage, revealed as the son of Posideon and a demi-god. With his entire life turned upside down and a new home at Camp Half-Blood, the summer camp for all the offspring of the Greek gods, he finds himself embroiled in a world of godly conflict he may or may not be ready for.

Aged only twelve, armed with a pen that can turn into a sword and supported by his two newfound friends, a satyr, and a demi-god, Percy dives into his new world and its challenges.

7. Sharp Objects

Starring Amy Adams, Chris Messina, and Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects tells the story of Camille Preaker, a crime reporter suffering from alcoholism. Recently released from a stint in a psychiatric hospital, Preaker returns to her hometown to investigate the murders of two girls. Back in her family home with her mother, she finds she can't avoid confronting the demons of her past.

The HBO miniseries is based on Gillian Flynn's debut novel of the same name and received critical acclaim at its release.

8. Bridgerton

Based on a beloved regency romance series from the early aughts, Bridgerton quickly stole the hearts of romance lovers the world over. Written by Grey's Anatomy‘s Shonda Rhimes and the first show her production company, Shondaland, created for Netflix, the show features a diverse regency England with folks of all races included in the historical drama.

Focused on London's elite, the show revolves around the Bridgerton family and the steamy drama that seems to follow them as they hunt for love and compete with rivals to find it. To date, it remains one of Netflix's most successful book to TV show adaptations.

9. Outlander

Based on Diana Gabaldon's sprawling historical romance series, the show follows Claire Randall (or is it Beauchamp? Or is it Fraser?) as she finds herself transported back in time from 1946 Scotland following the end of World War II to 1743 at the dawn of the Jacobite Uprising, the failed rebellion that would destroy the clans of Scotland and their way of life.

Thrust into a world she doesn't understand, Claire must fight to survive…nd also marry a gorgeous Scottish Highlander named Jamie Fraser. Their love and the show spans centuries, twisting and turning in exciting ways that keep audiences clicking “next episode.”

10. Shadow and Bone

Adapted from Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse, the show pulls from her Shadow and Bone series and her Six of Crows duology, creating a beautifully crafted and deftly woven universe that pulls audiences in still despite the recent cancellation by Netflix. The show centers on Alina Starkov, a young girl with hidden powers she herself doesn't understand, as she combats a world that seems bent on tearing itself, and its inhabitants apart.

11. Little Fires Everywhere

Based on Celeste Ng's 2017 novel of the same name, Little Fires Everywhere follows two vastly different women, played by Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon, as the weight of their secrets begins to bear down on them. Washington plays Mia Warren, an artist with secrets she can't seem to outrun, and Witherspoon plays Elena Richardson, a journalist who can't understand her family. The women's lives meet when Mia rents a house from Elena, and their children grow close, but neither woman is prepared for the fallout. I

12. Game of Thrones

No roundup of book to TV adaptations would feel complete without this touchstone. Game of Thrones sprawls across the fictional world of Westeros, involving dozens of players in the game for the throne of the realm. With dragons, thought to be extinct, bastards, conspiracies, and plenty of steamy scenes, the show, now concluded, continues to capture audiences, thanks in large part to the continued success of the wildly popular spinoff, House of the Dragon.

13. The Leftovers

Featuring Justin Theroux, Carrie Coon, and Christopher Eccleston, The Leftovers begins after the “Sudden Departure,” some sort of extinction event wherein 2% of the world's population mysteriously vanishes into thin air. The post-apocalyptic show looks at the apocalypse unlike any other dystopian text, creating far more questions than it answers.

The town's police chief, Kevin Garvey (played by Theroux), attempts to keep order in a town that can't manage to get past their loss as a diverse cast of characters grapples with the disappearance of their loved ones and the lack of answers they can find.

14. The Queen's Gambit

Anya Taylor-Joy shines in a role that feels made for her. The Queen's Gambit follows Elizabeth Harmon, an orphaned chess prodigy with a drug problem, as she vies for a place as a chess elite. Based on the book of the same name, the Netflix miniseries was watched by 62 million households shortly after its release, quickly becoming one of Netflix's biggest scripted shows. The show undoubtedly helped to launch Anya Taylor-Joy into stardom.

15. The Handmaid's Tale

Written by Margaret Atwood in the 80s, The Handmaid's Tale took a dystopian look into our future and seemed to eerily predict the way the world would turn on itself, particularly the women of the world.

Atwood once said that she wrote using only events that actually occurred throughout history, quickly cementing the book as one of the most terrifying dystopian novels out there. The show, headlined by Elisabeth Moss, exploded across screens, launching itself into television history as it premiered against the backdrop of Donald Trump's election and inauguration.

16. Normal People

Based on a novel by Sally Rooney, the Hulu miniseries follows Marianne Sheridan and Connell Waldron throughout their time in undergraduate and graduate school in Ireland. Their complex relationship, coupled with their challenging home lives, creates a deeply poignant dynamic that audiences fall in love with. Marianne and Connell struggle to properly express their feelings for one another throughout the series, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.

17. Pachinko

From 1915 to 1989, Pachinko follows a Korean family across four generations and decades of trauma, strife, love, loss, joy, and hope. Beginning with Sunja, who leaves her Japanese-controlled town in Korea for the Koreatown of Okinawa. The Apple TV+ show, based on the 2017 novel by Min Jin Lee, gives an in-depth and unflinching view of the struggles of Korean immigrants in Japanese society.

18. Station Eleven

The critically acclaimed show manages to cement its place in the ranks of incredible dystopian television and the best book to tv show adaptations.

Set twenty years after a flu pandemic that swept through the world and caused the collapse of civilization, it follows a band of survivors who manage to survive as a traveling band of entertainers. On their travels, they encounter a violent cult whose leader has a historical attachment to their troupe and sets off a chain of events.

19. Mindhunter

This series pulls from a 1955 true crime book to create a psychological thriller that enthralls audiences. Revolving around two FBI agents who operate the Behavioral Science Unit and launch a project to interview imprisoned serial killers to understand their minds. The show takes audiences into the fictional inner workings of the minds of serial killers from Charles Manson to the Son of Sam, giving an eerie and terrifying look at how the mind can twist.

20. The Witcher

Netflix's wildly popular show, based on Andrzej Sapkowski's series, stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, the Witcher to those in the know, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Freya Allan as Cirilla of Cintra.

Centered on Geralt, a monster-slaying mutant, and his strange and mysterious connection to Ciri, with Yennefer operating on the fringes as their world's most powerful sorceress, the show works deftly to create a world that immerses audiences in a single episode.

The misadventures of Geralt and the struggle of Yennefer and Ciri keep audiences on the edge of their seat, waiting for what might jump from the dark next.

21. The 100

A post-apocalyptic show based on the Young Adult series by Kass Morgan, The 100 became a cult favorite thanks to the powerful storylines that center on a band of juvenile delinquents cast from their spaceship to experience an Earth post-nuclear fallout.

The life-support system on their spaceship called the Ark has begun to fail, and the delinquents seem to be the only hope the population of the ship has for survival. Led by Clarke and Bellamy, the delinquents fight to survive in the new world and to find the answers they were sent for.

22. The Vampire Diaries

Released on the heels of the Twilight series, The Vampire Diaries quickly gained popularity and cemented itself in the hearts of vampire lovers. The show, based on the series by L.J. Smith, follows Elena Gilbert, a seemingly average girl in a seemingly average town.

When a dark, mysterious boy moves to town, and people begin dying around her, she begins to wonder what might be going on. And then the mysterious boy's brother enters the picture. Damon and Stefan Salvatore are more than meets the eye and their secrets, and feuds, are centuries old.

23. Longmire

This neo-Western crime show follows Walt Longmire, a recent widower and a sherrif in Absaroka County, Wyoming as he, his friends, and his daughter investigate major crimes. He works with Henry Standing Bear to navigate the tribal police and the politics that divide the tribal government from the United States government.

24. A Series of Unfortunate Events

Netflix tackles a show based on the beloved Young Adult series most millennials will remember. Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events follows the Baudelaire children as they are shuffled between various foster homes.

Throughout every new home they come to, they find themselves hunted by Count Olaf, who seeks to steal the vast inheritance Violet gains as soon as she comes of age. Starring Neil Patrick Harris and a cast of incredible actors, the show shines as one of Netflix's more interesting and out-of-the-box series'.

25. Anne with an E

Loosely based on the beloved, world-famous Canadian book series Anne of Green Gables, Anne with an E follows the bright, imaginative, lovely Anne as she joins the quiet and serious siblings Matthew and Maria Cuthbert as their adoptive daughter. Anne grows up in the quiet town of Avonlea on Prince Edward Island, dealing with class issues, bullying, and the woes everyone must face as they grow up.