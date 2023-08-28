Journey Into Enchantment: 12 Books Featuring Mesmerizing World-Building

World-building makes or breaks a fantasy or sci-fi novel. Setting up a fictional world complete with mythical characters and humanoid creatures requires ample background information and lots and lots of pre-planning.

Without good world-building, a book can easily fall apart. Check out these 12 novels with intricately created worlds that will pull you into the story.

1- The Books of The Raksura by Martha Wells

The Books of the Raksura series by Martha Wells was mentioned by one person on social media. According to them, the series has some of the most amazing world-building they've read. They also praised the characters.

The first book is called Cloud Roads and can be read as a standalone if you want to just try it without committing to the whole series.

2- Red Rising by Pierce Brown

For another reader, Red Rising‘s characters are incredibly well-drawn and layered, not to mention the story is set in a fantastic universe. This is perfect for those who want a series about politics, classism, and war.

3- The Last Policeman Trilogy by Ben H Winters

According to one reader, The Last Policeman trilogy is also worth reading. They explained that the series is a pre-apocalypse mystery where America is mere months away from being struck by an asteroid.

4- The Hunger Games Trilogy by Suzanne Collins

A few users mentioned their fondness for the acclaimed late 2000 series about survival in a corrupt government. If you want an adrenaline-pumping read with likable characters, this book is for you.

5- Lockwood & Co By Jonathan Anthony Stroud

One commenter shared they enjoyed Lockwood & Co. for its use of humor, witty characters, and element of horror. Though this is better suited for YA audiences, people of all ages can enjoy it.

6- Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo

Leigh Bardugo rose to fame thanks to her Shadow and Bone series and spin-offs. Her book Ninth House is a modern fantasy with exquisite world-building and intense characters.

7- The Cradle Series by Will Wright

If you want a book with fleshed-out characters, quick-paced adventure, and an enchanted story, The Cradle Series will definitely be up your alley. Readers enjoyed the pacing of this story and the unconventional setting.

8- The Vorkosigan Saga by Lois McMaster Bujold

The individual that suggested this series praised the characters, but we'd be doing a disservice if we failed to mention that this is a space opera saga.

9- The Scholomance Trilogy by Naomi Novik

This trilogy takes straight As seriously. If you fail your class at the Schlomance Academy, you die. If you're not a fan of modern education, jump into this world.

10- The Discworld Series by Terry Pratchett

The Discworld Series is an anthology collection. The sci-fi comedy novels all take place on Discworld but don’t sustain a particular plot between each book. Grab a copy today if you're interested in the intricacies of balance, particularly on elephants or turtles.

11- The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern

The Night Circus is a whimsical story with dark undertones. Though it is set in our world, numerous fantasy elements make the story and its titular circus stand out.

12- The Name of The Wind by Patrick Rothfuss

The Name of the Wind is the first book of a planned trilogy and has incredible Tolkienesque worldbuilding. As you read the main character Kvothe's journey, you'll travel to forests, cities, and mountains.