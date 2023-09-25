A Rich Literary Tapestry: 15 Classic and Modern Works by Black Writers

There are way too many books out there that have been written by old, White men. They're taught in schools, college campuses, and pepper the bookshelves of bibliophiles everywhere. Diversify your reading list by checking out these titles written by Black authors who give a voice to issues and provide perspectives you may have never considered before. 

1. How Long Til Black Future Month by NK Jemisin

How Long Til Black Future Month by NK Jemison
Image Credit: Orbit.
 
How Long Til Black Future Month is a sci-fi/fantasy book compiled of a collection of short stories. Each story has been carefully crafted by Jemisin who brings her unique voice to the themes of this novel. 

2. Jackie Kay's Poetry Collections

Jackie Kay's Poetry Collections Red Dust Road
Image Credit: Pan Macmillan UK.
 
Readers suggest any poetry collection written by Jackie Kay. Red Dust Road comes most recommended. There is also a play, which is equally spectacular. 

3. Wild Seed by Octavia Butler

Wild Seed by Octavia Butler
Image Credit: Grand Central Publishing.
 
Wild Seed is a fantasy novel that follows Doro and Anyanwu, two immortals whose love story spans from 17th-century Nigeria to 19th-century United States. Doro is all-powerful, fearing no one until Anyanwu, a healer and shape-shifter.

4. Born a Crime by Trevor Noah

Born a Crime by Trevor Noah
Image Credit: One World.
 
Born a Crime chronicles Noah's childhood in South Africa during apartheid as the biracial (which is to say illegal) child of a Black woman.

5. Giovanni's Room by James Baldwin

Giovanni's Room by James Baldwin
Image Credit: Vintage Books.
 
A staple on queer reading recommendation lists as well, Giovanni's Room follows the affair between David, a newly engaged American ex-pat, and Giovanni during 1950s Paris. David has a dark night of the soul after his fiancée, Hella, finds out about his relationship with Giovanni.

6. Kindred by Octavia Butler

Kindred by Octavia Butler
Image Credit: Beacon Press.
 
On Dana's 26th birthday, she leaves the sunshine and warmth of 1976 California and is sent back in time to Maryland at the height of the American slave trade. She must survive the physical and psychological horrors of slavery to protect one of her ancestors and ensure she's still born.

7. Half An Inch of Water and The Trees, Both by Percival Everett

Half an Inch of Water and The Trees, both by Percival Everett
Image Credit: Graywolf.

One fan explains that Half an Inch of Water is a “short story collection all set in modern rural America. He spins such an immersive world it was hard to pull myself out of it. The book as a whole felt like staring towards a dusty horizon.”

They also recommended The Trees, which they explained was on the “booker prize shortlist last year and, in my opinion, should have won.”

8. Deacon King Kong by James McBride

Deacon King Kong by James McBride
Image Credit: Riverhead Books.

James McBride's Deacon King Kong is one of former President Barack Obama's “Favorite Books” of 2021.

In September 1969, an old church deacon took a life for reasons he feels are justified. But there's a ripple through the neighborhood, through the witnesses, and the members of the deacon's church. 

9. The Final Revival of Opal & Nev by Dawnie Walton

The Final Revival of Opal & Nev by Dawnie Walton
Image Credit: 37 Ink.

Many point out that this novel is a fabulous read

This electrifying novel documents the rise and fall of (the fictional) meteoric interracial rock group Nev. Spanning from the 1970s to the 2010s, The Final Revival of Opal & Nev was named a best book of 2021 by Barack Obama, Reader's Digest, The Washington Post, and NPR.

10. Beloved by Toni Morrison

Beloved by Toni Morrison
Image Credit: Alfred A. Knopf Inc.

Toni Morrison's Pulitzer Prize winning novel follows Sethe, a former slave living in Ohio for the past 18 years. While Sethe might be living free, the memories of her life at Sweet Home, the farm where she was born into slavery, haven't let her go.

11. Salvage The Bones by Jesmyn Ward

Salvage the Bones by Jesmyn Ward
Image Credit: Bloomsbury USA.

Salvage the Bones spans the course of 12 days as Hurricane Katrina bombards the Gulf of Mexico. But in Ward's novel, the story focuses on Mississippi, which critics promise will expand your “understanding of Katrina's devastation beyond the pictures of choked rooftops in New Orleans.”

12. A Little Devil in America by Hanif Abdurraqib

A Little Devil in America by Hanif Abdurraqib
Image Credit: Random House.

Hanif Abdurraqib is a poet and essay writer who is able to incorporate Black history into his work, especially when it comes to his work on music and jazz. 

13. A Brief History of Seven Killings by Marlon James

A Brief History of Seven Killings by Marion James
Image Credit: Riverhead Books.

A Brief History of Seven Killings is fiction but built on Jamaica's very real, tumultuous history at the end of the 20th century.

14. Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison

Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison
Image Credit: Random House.

Published in 1952, Ellison's Invisible Man follows a nameless narrator growing up in the segregated South and his journey to becoming the chief spokesperson of the Harlem branch of “the Brotherhood.”

15. I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou

I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
Image Credit: Random House.

Angelou leads readers through her childhood with her brother, Bailey, growing up with her grandmother in a small Southern town. At the age of eight, Angelou discloses she was brutally attacked — a trauma that would echo through her life, haunting her into adulthood.

