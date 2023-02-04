15 Excellent Books by Black Authors To Add to Your Must-reads List

As the world grows tired of hearing stories told only by old White men, more and more people are calling for books written by Black authors.

Redditor u/BoymanAndGirldog asked subreddit r/suggestmeabook for some new reading material. “Would love to read your favorite book by a Black author,” they wrote, “open to any suggestion.”

“I love non-fiction, and memoirs, but am open to novels as well. I also truly love poetry and short essay collections. Looking for your favorite books by black authors really of any genre though.” “I love non-fiction, and memoirs, but am open to novels as well. I also truly love poetry and short essay collections. Looking for your favorite books by black authors really of any genre though.”

Here are the 15 best books by Black writers Reddit recommended.

How Long Til Black Future Month by NK Jemison

u/Psychonautical123 answered, “If you'd like to dip into sci-fi/fantasy, I highly recommend NK Jemison! She has a book called How Long Til Black Future Month that is a collection of short stories. It was expanded upon and became a standalone novel called The City We Became, which I LOVED.”

How Long Til Black Future Month is set in New Orleans in the immediate aftermath of New Orleans, but from the perspective of a parallel universe hoping to learn from our mistakes.

Jackie Kay's Poetry Collections

u/CuttynKitSark suggested, “Any poetry collection by Jackie Kay I highly recommend, especially Red Dust Road as an individual poem. The play is also spectacular if you can get hold of a copy of the playscript.”

Wild Seed by Octavia Butler

u/MorriganJade shared, “My favorite book by a black author is probably Wild Seed by Octavia Butler.”

Wild Seed is a fantasy novel that follows Doro and Anyanwu, two immortals whose love story spans from 17th-century Nigeria to 19th-century United States. Doro is all powerful, fearing no-one until Anyanwu, a healer and shape-shifter.

Born a Crime by Trevor Noah

u/MamaJody had a few suggestions, including Trevor Noah's memoir, Born a Crime. They wrote that it was their, “absolute favourite memoir, with a caveat though that you should absolutely listen to him narrate it. It is just incredible.”

Born a Crime chronicles Noah's childhood in South Africa during apartheid as the biracial (which is to say illegal) child of a Black woman.

Giovanni's Room by James Baldwin

No list of amazing Black authors to read would be complete without at least one mention of James Baldwin. u/MamaJody recommended Giovanni’s Room. They wrote that the book is: “Short and exquisite, but it might break you into pieces .”

A staple on queer reading recommendation lists as well, Giovanni's Room follows the affair between David, a newly engaged American ex-pat, and Giovanni, during 1950s Paris. David has a dark night of the soul after his fiancée, Hella, finds out about his relationship with Giovanni.

Kindred by Octavia Butler

The last book u/MamaJody suggested was Kindred by Octavia E. Butler, which they call “a masterpiece.”

On Dana's 26th birthday, she leaves the sunshine and warmth of 1976 California and is sent back in time to Maryland at the height of the American slave trade. She must survive the physical and psychological horrors of slavery to protect one of her ancestors to make sure she's still born.

Half an Inch of Water and The Trees, both by Percival Everett