Lights, Camera, Anticipation: 23 Books That Fans Are Anxiously Awaiting Adaptations For

Have you ever encountered a delightful novel only to be disappointed that it doesn’t have a decent adaptation?

Well, you’re not alone, as an online community of readers shares 23 titles they wish to see renditioned.

1. Uglies by Scott Westerfeld

According to countless fans, this series had much potential for a film adaptation. One commenter was particularly surprised it wasn't adapted during “the YA dystopian craze.”

According to one reader, a movie is an exciting prospect as they can’t imagine how unsettling the pretties could look up close: “I’m picturing something like the Instagram FaceApp cookie cutter look — like how all the Insta models look the same because of it.”

2. Gone by Michael Grant

This six-part series has so much material that a reader thinks it'd be great on the small screen as a “one book/one season type of deal.” Unfortunately, whenever the author mentions a possible adaptation, dropping teasers, it never leads anywhere.

3. Vampire Academy by Richelle Mead

While this series received a movie and TV show adaptation, many readers didn’t feel either rendition was up to the mark. According to one fan, the movie tried too hard to appeal to a younger teen audience instead of older teens, whereas the TV series deviated from the original work. “I will forever be sad we never got a decent adaptation.”

4. The Farseer Trilogy by Robin Hobb

One reader is astonished that no one has yet adapted Robin Hobb’s books. They believe this three-part series to be incredible for a fantasy show. The author has additional books to expand on the lore, providing abundant material to work with. From a commercial standpoint, many predict that such a show would be successful since the books already have a considerable following.

5. Animorphs by KA Applegate

With more books than one can keep count of, this series would make for a fantastic show. While the 1998 adaptation wasn’t well-received, a user believes that “tech and special effects have progressed enough to make the series work this time around.” However, an animated version would still be ideal.

6. Rivers of London by Ben Aaronovitch

Yes, the author of Doctor Who has gifted readers with another banger series. One enthusiast describes this series as “Harry Potter (2001-2011) meets Life On Mars (2006-2007).” The world of magic and enchantment colliding with crime and fiction is a dream many hope to see come true.

7. Gallagher Girls by Ally Carter

What appears to be a mere boarding school for spoiled teenage girls is actually a training facility for spies. With a gripping plot for a teen drama set in a spy school, a reader is surprised that Netflix hasn’t made a show out of it yet.

8. The Raven Cycle by Maggie Stiefvater

Fantasy readers much love this quartet, and it is perfect for a show adaptation. While there were rumors of an adaptation several years ago, members are upset that there has been no such mention in quite a while.

9. Tomorrow by John Marsden

A commenter has no idea why “they made one movie and then decided to make a short TV series a few years later. Such a wasted opportunity.” Another reader believes while the movie was good, it didn’t capture the overseas audience enough to warrant continuation. As many wish for an HBO series, the expense may make it improbable.

10. Cirque Du Freak by Takahiro Arai

Otherwise known as The Saga of Darren Shan, this Japanese manga was adapted as a film titled Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant (2009). However, despite the decent attempt at the film, a member feels that the manga is meant for a TV series adaptation instead.

11. Unwind by Neal Shusterman

There's no such thing as too much YA dystopian literature. While there is talk occasionally, it's been years, and no adaptation seems imminent. Without question, this biopunk series would make for a fantastic show with spine-chilling themes.

12. Red Queen by Victoria Aveyard

While a TV show already exists, the readers find that the adaptation doesn’t do justice to the author’s work. One member believes a show with an “apocalyptic vibe” instead of generic fantasy could do much better.

13. Maximum Ride by James Patterson

According to one avid reader, this series was their “whole personality as a 12-year-old.” However, they aren’t fond of the movie adaptation done by internet sensation Jenna Marbles. Hence, members hope to see renditions that stay true to the books.

14. The Abhorsen Chronicles (Old Kingdom) by Garth Nix

Magic, sci-fi, and high fantasy: these were the ingredients chosen to create the perfect trilogy. As characters are caught in an attempt to prevent an ancient evil from surfacing, many readers are left anticipating a TV series adaptation of this brilliant idea.

15. Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo

Readers are still anticipating the adaptation of this much-loved fantasy series. If you loved watching Shadow and Bone (2021-2023), based on the same author's works, just imagine how promising Six of Crows would be.

16. Gemma Doyle Trilogy by Libba Bray

This trilogy has garnered an incredible readership. However, fans particularly wish for an adaption of A Great and Terrible Beauty. One can only imagine the thrill of witnessing a gothic Victorian atmosphere on screen.

17. Warriors by Erin Hunter

A feline fantasy is all one could ask for. In the series, there’s everything from a house cat joining a clan to numerous battles fought by wild cats who wish to secure their forest homes. It could make for a great show or even a soap opera.

18. The Skinjacker Trilogy by Neal Shusterman

This book series helped one reader get out of “the stereotypical thinking of what happens ‘beyond.’” Hence, they'd be happy with the series getting a show. Meanwhile, another person comments that the eerie feeling of things still existing on the other side still haunts them.

19. The Kinsey Millhone Alphabet Series by Sue Grafton

This series makes many readers wish there were more than twenty-six letters. While not what one would call “serious literature,” the series can most definitely make for a fun show with a “female-led detective procedural,” says one.

20. House of Night by PC Cast

Many can never get enough of vampire fiction. A member believes this series would qualify for an excellent HBO TV show. However, with the vampire craze long gone, an adaptation may not be the best idea anymore.

21. Throne of Glass by Sarah J Maas

This high fantasy novel has a vast readership and a high demand for an adaptation. With massive world-building and detailed character design, the series would make for a gripping TV show.

22. Crank Trilogy by Ellen Hopkins

One member hopes to see this series as a full-feature film of the first book or a mini-series of all the books. While they believe it would be a jarring and depressing watch, it will help viewers understand the harms of misusing substances.

23. The Young Elites by Marie Lu

It’s hard for many to think of young adult sci-fi and skip this gem. As the darkness of the characters lures readers in, one can’t help but wonder what binge-worthy potential a TV show adaptation would hold.

