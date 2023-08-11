23 Books That Could Get You Some Serious Side-Eye

There’s no dispute about the view that avid readers are considered smart, but some titles can make others question your taste. There may or may not be issues with the book itself, but according to members of an online forum, some common tropes will get you a side-eye when reading any of the following twenty-four titles.

1- The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene

This book has a mixed readership. While one finds it extremely interesting in terms of historical examples, they understand other people’s concerns. The book essentially tells you how to start a cult.

2- Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson

One member mentions seeing a woman sitting at the bar with headphones, sipping tea as she held this book upright. This title can either make one look cool or insufferable.

3- Atlas Shrugged by Ayn Rand

This book has garnered much readership yet much criticism. The general notion among countless members is that the average reader of this title is about to be insufferable. This moral apologia for capitalism raises many eyebrows.

4- The Game by Neil Strauss

A title with a cult following, a member thinks that it is hard for anyone to openly admit to reading it. While the book itself has more to it than meets the eye, reading about pickup artists sets the wrong impression at first glance.

5- The Catcher in the Rye by JD Salinger

This young adult novel is subject to much controversy in numerous communities of avid readers. Due to its explicit themes and profanity, many are bound to do a double-take if they catch someone reading it.

6- A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara

A complex piece, this title has a cult following thanks to its dark, well-developed narrative. However, some may find the display of abuse and trauma to be overdone at points since such graphic descriptions contribute little to the plot.

7- Cyclonopedia by Reza Negarestani

The controversial nature of this horror fiction can be excessive for some. The themes of speculative theology and demonology, alongside several political references, can make the text complex for some and overkill for others.

8- Leave Society by Tao Lin

This, along with any other title from Tao Lin, may cause heads to turn, though not due to some profound issues with the material. Some find that the author’s work is meant to be taken less seriously, so some dedicated fans might want to hold their horses.

9- Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki

A popular name in the world of self-help, this book has a massive following. However, as many of its ideas become mainstream, some may find them to be an oversimplification of life’s struggles.

10- The Bell Curve by Richard Herrnstein and Charles Murray

This pessimistic take on American society focuses on stratification on the grounds of IQ. While one calls it racist, critics believe that the authors’ application of IQ as an indicator of success is too deterministic.

11- Dianetics by L Ron Hubbard

For one member, Dianetics would warrant a big pause from them. While they can see other books, such as Atlas Shrugged, being read literacy purposes, they don't look at this title in the same way, given it can be a gateway to Hubbard's other, more sinister, works.

12- Fight Club by Chuck Palahniuk

A well-written and well-loved piece, the text gifts readers with an array of complex ideas and politics. The book is less likely to raise concern for its content, but according to one, they know several people who idolize the characters for all the wrong reasons.

13- What Is Scientology? by L Ron Hubbard

This book has given birth to a religion, a cult where the mind is deemed reactive when faced with trauma, and only analytic capacities can grant an experience of reality. Let’s just say not many are fond of authors that invent cults that double as a business.

14- The Fountainhead by Ayn Rand

Like Atlas Shrugged, this novel by Rand isn't as sinister, but again affirms the beliefs held by the author. They also recall losing a friend who read such texts as they soon began exuding a strange attitude.

16- One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel García Márquez

This novel's coarse and explicit language isn’t a treat for many readers. Many critics feel the work is merely a cosmopolitan story, even in representing an indigenous community. Others struggle to grasp the actual point of the book as it is buried under layers of complexity.

16- Wait Until Spring, Bandini by John Fante

A user comments how John Fante’s work is almost comically sexist and racist. This title and others from Fante exhibit prejudice against several diasporic communities in Los Angeles. However, some feel that the narrator’s negative example is meant to be taken as a critique of class hierarchy and white supremacist logic.

17- The Wasp Factory by Iain Banks

This text isn’t for the light-hearted due to its graphic presentation of violence against animals and humans. While a fascinating, realistic fiction with a tinge of horror, the dark magical thinking and sadism make this a head-turning title.

18- The 4-Hour Workweek by Timothy Ferris

This radical rejection of nine-to-five work patterns can capture many's frustrations with overwork and the lack of free time. However, many find the book to blame the middle class for its lack of imagination instead of real structural barriers.

19- Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis

This popular self-help title aims to be an uplifting read. However, the author’s preaching of opinion as scientific facts without medical credentials upset many readers, leaving the text feeling like a doctrine.

20- Lolita by Vladimir Nabokov

Numerous users express their disagreement with the text due to its concerning theme. A commenter wonders if readers genuinely feel this title is about “forbidden love” or if they enjoy reading about a predatory protagonist.

21- The Four Agreements by Miguel Ruiz

A user who reviews jail calls at work says that almost every time they've heard about this book, it was always from a person convicted of a violent felony. While the reading options in prison are limited, there is still no justification for the disproportionate number of “very scary” people who seem to love that book.

22- Dead Inside by Chandler Morrison

Even when one reader tried to go through this book out of curiosity, they skipped half of it and eventually threw it away. Now, if someone were to tell them that they enjoyed this title, all hell would break loose.

23- A Million Little Pieces by James Frey

With the author eventually confessing to the fabrication of this text, many have reasons to be uncomfortable with its readership. For a member, the only person who had a good reason to read it was a talent agent for a pro team who wanted to recognize patterns of deceit in his dealings better.

Source: (Reddit).