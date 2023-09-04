Ghostly Getaways: 25 Books To Haunt Your Autumn Reading List

Few things are as fun as a chilling book during fall, and something about haunted houses fits the autumn aesthetic perfectly. Check out these 25 haunted house books that will make you think twice before buying a home or renting a house for vacation.

1. The Handyman Method: A Story of Terror by Craig Davidson and Andrew F. Sullivan

People recommend this book to fans of Black Mirror and The Amityville Horror, so I think that tells us everything we need to know. It has twists and turns that will keep you buried and the book, and you might have to buy a night light after reading this.

2. Burnt Offerings by Robert Marasco

Burnt Offerings is a 1973 American novel about a family who move into a seemingly lovely summer home. However, each family member becomes plagued by strange and disturbing experiences and begins to change drastically, turning into people none of them recognize.

3. Tell Me I’m Worthless by Alison Rumfitt

Tell Me I’m Worthless is a chilling and brutal novel that melds horror, politics, and social discourse into one mind-bending book. It’s about a haunted house that delivers paranormal scares as well as realistic terrors that will infiltrate your dreams. There are fascinating themes of gender that make this haunted house book unique and poignant.

4. The House on The Borderland by William Hope Hodgson

The House on the Borderland is all about delusions, so it’s ideal for readers who love books that walk the line between reality and insanity. A recluse stays at a remote, haunted house and experiences some terrifying hallucinations, encountering paranormal creatures and venturing to foreign dimensions.

5. The Shining by Stephen King

The Shining is a classic novel that every horror fan should read at least. It’s not just a haunted house; it’s a haunted hotel, taking the terror to a new level. And if you’ve seen the movie and think you know the story, you don’t. King’s book dives deeper into the dark history of the hotel and has many jarring scenes not in the film; plus, a different ending!

6. The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson

Another horror novel that was adapted to the screen is The Haunting of Hill House. This gothic horror tale is another classic, following the story of s scientists determined to prove the existence of ghosts and other supernatural elements. The book is a wild ride that will make your palms sweat.

7. The House Next Door by Anne Rivers Siddons

I adore American suburban surrealism, especially when it crosses into the horror genre. This eerie tale follows a couple who live in a lovely and calm suburb in Georgia, but things slowly become sinister, and the characters fall victim to scandals, insanity, and crime.

8. The Elementals by Michael McDowell

McDowell’s novel is about two families living in Alabama, grieving the death of a family member that connected them. The two families go on a summer vacation in an attempt to recover from the tragedy, but the creepy yet beautiful Victorian houses they stay in are more sinister than they appear.

9. Wylding Hall by Elizabeth Hand

This sensational haunted house novel follows a folk band, giving the book a musical flair that makes it distinct. Wylding Hall is a vintage country mansion where the band escapes to work on their music, but unsettling events occur that leave the band members in the middle of terrifying folklore.

10. Ghost Story by Peter Straub

Ghost Story takes place in a peaceful suburb where nothing goes wrong. The book is written in a campfire style, where four older men tell horrifying stories that distract them from their mundane lives and get their hearts racing until one story becomes all too real.

11. The Amityville Horror by Jay Anson

One of the most iconic haunted house stories ever told, The Amityville Horror by Jay Anson, will make you never want to buy a house. The frightening book was adapted into a 2005 film, but the book is far more disturbing and dives deeper into the story.

12. Inhabited: Classic Haunted House Stories by Warbler Classics

This book is a collection of tales about various haunted houses. It’s the perfect read for spooky season lovers who want to dive into a variety of terrifying stories that will have you double-checking your locks and avoiding your basement.

13. Florence and Giles by John Harding

What’s more terrifying than an old, creaky New England mansion? This novel is from the perspective of a 12-year-old girl, offering an interesting narrative that departs from many other books on this list. The book hooks you from the first page and never lets go.

14. Drawing Blood by Poppy Z Brite

Drawing Blood is a complex story about a young man who returns to his hometown years after his father murdered his entire family. The book has epic moments, a love story, and emotional scenes intertwined with classic gothic horror.

15. The Ghost Writer by Harwood

The Ghost Writer is a witty and gripping story written beautifully. It’s an old-fashioned ghost tale that will hit all the right notes if you want something traditionally spooky. The plot is littered with dark secrets and eerie foreshadowing that keeps you captivated throughout.

16. A House of Ghosts by W.C. Ryan

This scary book takes place at the start of WWI and features seances, spooky churches, and dark creatures that lurk in other spiritual planes. The novel has an antique vibe that makes the tale even more chilling, and it will plunge you into a world of terror.

17. Night Film by Marisha Pessl

Night Film is about a journalist who becomes wildly obsessed with the mysterious death of their former prodigy. The prodigy is a young woman whose father was a mysterious filmmaker, and the journalist investigates only to uncover darker secrets than he ever imagined.

18. No One Gets Out Alive by Adam Neville

The title of this novel is chilling enough, but the story within the pages will leave you huddled in a ball, full of fear. A young girl down on her luck and in a tough place emotionally and mentally struggles to find a place to live until 82 Edgehill Road calls to her.

19. The Turn of The Screw by Henry James

If you’re looking for a short and scathing read, The Turn of the Screw is the perfect novella. It follows a young governess who cares for two children but rules with an iron fist and a cold demeanor. The tale is eerie and mysterious, leaving you unsettled and chilled to the bone.

20. The Woman in Black by Susan Hill

The Woman in Black is one of the best haunted house novels. A young man attends a funeral in a small, creepy town and begins to see a woman in black appear in random places. As the woman continues to terrorize him, he loses his sanity and falls into utter terror.

21. The Secret of Crickley Hall by James Herbert

This compelling ghost story is about a young family who rents a haunted house and begins to notice odd and unsettling things around the home. Ghosts make appearances, doors unlock themselves, whispers echo through the house at night, and family members even go missing in this terrifying tale.

22. Haunted by James Herbert

The Haunted is an international bestseller that strikes fear into the hearts of even the biggest horror fanatics. The book takes place over just three nights, but in the short timeline, plenty of frightening events transpire as supernatural forces toy with the main character.

23. The Spite House by Johnny Compton

In this book, the main characters cannot escape their complex and troubled pasts. A young father and his two daughters move into a notoriously haunted house after he accepts a job in the area. From the start, the house clearly has enigmatic powers that torment and terrorize the family.

24. A House With Good Bones by Ursula Vernon

If you love Southern gothic stories, A House With Good Bones is a must-read. It tells the story of an entomologist who returns to her childhood home to spend time with her dying mother. Her mother exhibits strange behavior, and the more time she spends at home, the more mysteries arise.

25. How To Sell a Haunted House by Grady Hendrix

How To Sell a Haunted House is a thrilling and tense novel about family trauma and secrets. This is one of the more violent books on my list, so be prepared for some blood and death. The book may leave you feeling nauseous and disturbed, but it will definitely scare you.

Source: (Reddit).