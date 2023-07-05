12 Books Readers Wish They Never Picked Up

There are millions of books in the world. Naturally, more than a few aren't going to make it to the top of your favorites list. But how do you avoid the bad seeds on your hunt for new reads?

Luckily for you, members of an online forum recently discussed some books they wish they never picked up. Steer clear of these titles- don't say we didn't warn you!

1: Go Ask Alice by Anonymous

One commenter begged readers to avoid Go Ask Alice. The book is a diary of an anonymous teenager who runs away from home and struggles with the realities of homelessness in New York City in the 1960s. While the commenter did appreciate the book, they couldn't bear the plot of having one bad decision follow another, to the point they had difficulty finishing the title.

2: The Selection Series by Kiera Cass

Someone bought the entire Selection series at a thrift store because they were highly recommended. Unfortunately, they soon discovered why the series was donated to begin with. They couldn’t get through the first 30 pages of the first book and called the series “painfully bad.”

3: The Secret by Rhonda Byrne

Back in the early 2000s, The Secret by Rhonda Byrne rose through the best-seller charts as everyone jumped on the manifestation bandwagon. The Secret is a guidebook on the Law of Attraction, a manifestation belief that has seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years. Unfortunately, many who read the story became afraid of Thought Crimes, with some becoming convinced bad things would happen to them just because they thought about it.

4: The Girl on The Train by Paula Hawkins

What was presented as a haunting mystery actually turned out to be a bland narrative with a trio of boring narrators. As one person put it, the only thing you wind up rooting for is the book to end.

5: Harry Potter and The Cursed Child by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany

If you ask a die-hard Harry Potter fan how they feel about the sequel to the series, The Cursed Child, you'll probably get the same answer: it's one of the books they wished they'd never read. One commenter said the play managed to destroy every single character from the original series.

6: Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover

Colleen Hoover is a name that is on every BookTok's lips. However, not everyone is a fan of Hoover — especially her earlier work.

One reader called the book truly horrendous. Another wished they could get the hours they spent on the book back.

7: Fifty Shades of Grey by E.L. James

When it comes to viral sensation Fifty Shades of Grey, readers either love the book or love to hate it. Readers complained about the predictable plot and unlikeable characters.

8: The Slap by Christos Tsiolkas

If you thought about reading The Slap by Christos Tsiolkas, some readers on Reddit really recommend that you don't.

Someone in the thread called this book “unredeemable drivel.” Another commenter questioned why such a scrambled book could be nominated for awards.

9: The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*** by Mark Manson

Despite being a best seller, one person suggested avoiding The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F***, saying the author confused confidence with narcissism.

As evidence, they point to a chapter the author dedicated to talking about an ex-girlfriend being obsessed with him. In the book, the author and his current girlfriend mocked the ex after inviting her out for lunch.

10. 13 Reasons Why by Jay Asher

By now, you've probably heard of the controversial Netflix show of the same name. 13 Reasons Why is targeted towards young adults, but its mature themes make it better suited for older audiences. Numerous commenters found this title depressing at best and triggering at worst. Others took issue with its glamorization of mental health issues.

11. Imaginary Friend by Stephen Chbosky

This title starts off exciting, and readers are immediately transported into a complex world. And then comes the second half. A commenter referred to the last portion of this novel as one long, tedious action scene. The ending was disappointing and did not live up to the hype.

12. Where The Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

One person referred to this book as “boring poetry,” while another reader said it was a waste of time. However, both commenters praised the setting and characters- they just weren't fans of the plot.

Source: (Reddit)