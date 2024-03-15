25 Books on Writing Every Writer Needs To Read

One of the best ways to improve your writing is by reading. The more you read, the more you’ll learn from other writers who have honed in on their craft. While great writing is a personal and subjective topic, there are books that several agree that every aspiring writer should read at least once. These books will take your writing skills to the next level and teach you how to write like your favorite authors.

1. On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft by Stephen King

Stephen King is a legendary author known as “The King of Horror.” His books have sold over 350 million copies worldwide, and several have been made into movies, which is why this book is a must-read for all writers. In this book, King reveals the tools every writer needs to possess to write an enthralling novel. He’s raw, honest, and doesn’t hold back about his struggles within his career. It’s a powerful read that will inspire you to keep working on your craft.

While the book is written by a fiction writer, the lessons it reveals can be useful to all writers, not just those thinking of crafting their novels. King shares valuable lessons for all writers, like how, as a writer, you will offend some readers, and that's okay.

2. The Elements of Style by William Strunk Jr.

Every writer should have a style manual in their repertoire of writing books. The Elements of Style is a practical guide on writing concisely but engagingly, which every writer will benefit from. William goes over the rules of grammar and other elements of style to teach you how to write effectively in a way that captivates readers.

In this book, you'll learn several life-changing writing tips, such as the importance of active voice, avoiding repetition, and splitting up long sentences to create a piece of writing that flows. No matter what kind of writer you are, these practical tips will guide you in writing strong, concise, and clear sentences.

3. On Writing Well: The Classic Guide To Writing Nonfiction by William Zinsser

Do you have a novel in the works, or have always dreamt of writing a book but don’t know where to start? If so, this book by William Zinsser is for you. In On Writing Well, Zinsser offers powerful tips and fundamental principles to help you become a great writer. Regardless of the genre you write, these tips will come in handy when you start working on your first draft.

Zinsser highlights the importance of writing simply and clearly. Instead of trying to use fancy words and heavy sentences filled with overwhelming descriptions, he encourages writers to take a step back and simplify their writing. In this guide, you’ll find insightful examples to draw inspiration from and be encouraged to reflect on the mistakes you could be making as a writer.

4. What I Wish I Knew Before I Moved to Hollywood by T. R. Locke

In this funny, honest memoir, T.R. Locke describes his journey of following his aspirations of being an actor and writer, which he nearly gave up on. He gives insight into how to find happiness while on the journey toward success that will motivate and inspire you. Locke reveals how he nearly left his dream behind to pursue a more stable and comfortable life and what can happen if you take a chance on your dreams.

If you enjoy reading and learning from real-life experiences, you won't want to skip out on this book. It's filled with experiences from real-life singers, screenwriters, directors, and TV stars that reveal the reality of chasing your dreams and working in the creative field. Whether you want to become a freelance writer or dream of writing the next blockbuster hit, you'll find this book useful and relatable.

5. Story: Substance, Structure, Style, and the Principles of Screenwriting by Robert McKee

Robert McKee is an author and lecturer who holds screenwriting workshops and helps inspire screenwriters to tap into their unlocked potential. His infamous 3-day seminars are popular amongst creatives, and in this book, he shares many of the points and tips he teaches in that seminar.

He uses his years of experience to explain the fundamental principles of writing that all writers could benefit from. While the book's title mentions screenwriting, the tips aren't just for screenwriters but also for journalists, authors, playwrights, and non-fiction writers. As a writer in the field, you’ll learn what makes a good story and what it takes to write one.

6. Zen in the Art of Writing by Ray Bradbury

This is an uplifting how-to manual for becoming a successful writer. While every writer's story is different, there's no denying that you will learn a powerful lesson or two from Ray Bradbury's inspiring book. Bradbury offers encouraging words on following your instincts and embracing your unique ideas while using his career as a writer of poems, films, plays, and novels.

Bradbury is an enthusiastic dreamer who encourages you to do the same. He offers solid advice, including writing daily and constantly working on your craft. You'll gain insight into how to create and feel confident in your voice and style as a writer, which will help you excel in your craft.

7. Writing Down the Bones: Freeing the Writer Within by Natalie Goldberg

Natalie Goldberg, a noteworthy author and speaker, blends Zen practices and the art of writing for a unique read. Goldberg believes that writing is a practice no different from meditation, and even if you don’t follow meditation or Buddhist-related practices, you can benefit from the advice in this book.

Natalie emphasizes the importance of daily practice and honing in on your craft, inspiring you to stay consistent and devoted. She touches on all aspects of writing, from getting started and not stopping (don't cross anything out, just keep writing) to learning to be a better listener to become a better writer.

8. The Emotional Craft of Fiction: How To Write the Story Beneath the Surface by Donald Maass

Donald Maass, author of over 16 novels and a literary agent, delves into the emotional modes of writing. Writing a story can be intimidating, especially when you need help figuring out where to start.

Maass goes over the fundamentals of plot and character with emotions that translate through writing. He breaks down how you can use the plot as moments of emotional opportunity, the importance of invoking high emotions, and what makes certain stories so gripping.

9. The Modern Library Writer’s Workshop: A Guide to the Craft of Fiction by Stephen Koch

Stephen Koch, a novelist, historian, and teacher, taps into his wisdom to offer practical tips to aspiring writers. He explains the entire writing process, from a moment of inspiration to finishing your first draft. His depth of knowledge is powerful and an excellent tool for all types of writers.

If you ever feel stumped with your writing, this is the book you should reach for. Koch's encouraging words will inspire you to pick up your pen again and start working on something new or return to that project that took the wind from your sails.

10. First You Write a Sentence.: The Elements of Reading, Writing… and Life by Joe Moran

If you’re looking for a book that gets into the nitty gritty of writing, this is it. Joe Moran provides valuable tips that are straight to the point. You’ll learn about using verbs over nouns, the art of punctuation, and how to write well-crafted, concise sentences.

Whether you're struggling to find the right words without sounding too wordy or can't quite grasp how to structure a proper paragraph, Moran offers his writing wisdom as an unfailing guide. He highlights the importance of using simple, ordinary words that, when used correctly, will help you craft compelling sentences that stick with your readers.

11. The Emotion Thesaurus: A Writer’s Guide to Character Expression by Angela Ackerman

Writing characters who express their emotions naturally is a momentous undertaking. If a character is unrelatable or doesn't express emotions genuinely in a way readers can connect to, your book won't be as successful as it can be. The Emotion Thesaurus helps writers convey real emotions through their characters in a way that doesn't seem forced or exaggerated.

In this guide, Ackerman explains the importance of natural body language cues, emotion intensity, emotion-related writing challenges, and how to overcome those challenges. If you're having trouble portraying genuine, raw emotion through your characters, this book will inspire you to move past that mental block and create characters your readers enjoy reading about.

12. The Science of Storytelling by Will Storr

Stories shape who we are and how we see the world, and they are vital to our identity. Author and journalist Will Storr will teach you how to master the art of storytelling and take your readers on a journey they won't forget.

Storr's scientific approach to delving deep into what makes stories tick is what sets this book apart from the rest. He uses psychological research and neuroscience to explain how to craft compelling stories that touch those who read them, which you, as a writer, can use to inspire your craft.

13. The Mountain Is You: Transforming Self-Sabotage Into Self-Mastery by Brianna West

Writers are often their worst critics, with many constantly dealing with self-doubt and imposter syndrome. The Mountain Is You looks deeper at self-sabotage, why we do it, and how to stop resisting change and the unknown. If you feel like you're facing a mental block in your career or limiting self-beliefs stopping you from taking risks, this book is for you.

West explains how the hardest obstacles we face are often caused by ourselves and how breaking free of certain patterns can open up potentially life-changing opportunities. While the book is not exclusively for writers, it’ll teach those in the profession how to step out of their way, do the necessary internal work, and build the resilience to reach their true potential.

14. Bird by Bird by Anne Lamott

Whether you’re crafting an essay or working on a new novel, writing can be overwhelming at the start. Anne Lamott provides a step-by-step guide for successfully navigating the writing process in this book. She uses her sense of humor and honesty but doesn’t shy away from the darkness and the difficult challenges of life and writing.

In this book, you'll learn about the various parts of the storytelling process, including not-so-great first drafts, characters, dialogue, and knowing when you're finished. It also tackles the obstacles of writer's block and publication, which she explains with her quick sense of humor for a light and helpful read.

15. Hidden Potential: The Science of Achieving Greater Things by Adam Grant

All writers can use this powerful personal development book as a tool in their careers. This compelling book by Adam Grant, an American author and professor, explores society’s fascination with high achievers and those born with talent while overlooking the journey some of us must take to be great.

One of the reasons this book is so inspiring for writers is because it explores how talent can be developed with the proper practices. Writers are constantly working on their craft and improving their writing skills, and Grant expresses just how good we can become through consistent practice. The book explores the importance of growth, strength of character, and the ability to learn as ways to help writers pursue their potential.

16. Into the Woods: A Five-Act Journey Into Story by John Yorke

Have you ever wondered why we write stories and what makes us so enthralled with them? John Yorke is a British television producer and script editor fascinated with stories and why we tell them. In Into The Woods, Yorke looks at the greats and their ideas of what's behind the art of storytelling, including Aristotle, Gustav Freytag, and Charlie Kaufman, to name a few.

In Into The Woods, you’ll learn about the structure of a narrative and how to make readers gravitate towards yours. Yorke uses relatable examples from expert screenwriters and their methods to show you the different methods you can use to make your story a literary masterpiece.

17. Still Writing: The Perils and Pleasures of a Creative Life by Dani Shapiro

This profound and honest memoir by Dani Shapiro explores the life of a creative person. She fuses meditation and writing advice to provide thought-provoking tips for writers who are at the beginning of their craft or those who need to remember why they started writing to begin with.

What many readers love about this book is the intimacy with which Shapiro explains the writing process and how she expresses that, as writers, many of us feel the same way throughout our journeys while feeling alone. If you need inspiration to continue your writing journey, this book will give you that boost of motivation you've been missing. It'll remind you why you started and why it's important to keep going.

18. The Art of Memoir by Mary Karr

Author Mary Karr explores the art of writing a memoir and shares her experience of navigating life as a creative. The Art of Memoir features excerpts from her favorite memoirs and bits from other writers who share their real career experiences, which is always refreshing and inspiring to read as a fellow writer.

Karr breaks down her writing process and the vital elements of a great literary memoir. In this captivating read, you'll learn how to use your memories of the past to dig deep and create a piece of writing that resonates with readers.

19. 1000 Words: A Writer’s Guide To Staying Creative, Focused, and Productive All Year Round by Jami Attenberg

1000 Words is packed with insightful writing, creativity, and productivity essays. After facing a looming deadline she was dreading, Jami Attenberg started writing 1,000 words daily for two weeks and then shared her process online with the world. Soon after, thousands of people joined in, and it became a movement under #1000WordsofSummer.

In this writer's guide, Attenberg will teach you to write without fear or judgment and overcome the dreaded writer’s block, even when writing is the last thing on your mind. She provides you with strategies to use to create a writing plan for yourself throughout the year so that even when you lose steam, you'll have something to fall back on.

20. Writer to Writer: From Think to Ink by Gail Carson Levine

Gail Carson Levine, a bestselling author, shares insider tips and tricks for writing captivating prose. She delves into how to bring a story to life by revealing her vast writing knowledge and experience, which all writers can benefit from.

Whether you're working on a new novel, poetry, or writing just for the sake of it, Levine reveals her knowledge of what it takes to make a story come to life. From alluring characters to crafting an unforgettable opening, you'll learn the essential aspects of an enthralling story. She also answers readers' questions from her blog to provide relevant and relatable advice. This book is an excellent tool for new writers struggling at the beginning of their careers and veterans needing a refresher on their skills.

21. Story Genius: How To Use Brain Science To Go Beyond Outlining and Write a Riveting Novel by Lisa Cron

This writing guide explains what makes a story riveting and how you can write your own. Lisa Cron examines the science behind what our brains crave in a story and how to use that to create a literary masterpiece.

Cron has a few useful tips for you if you've ever poured hours of hard work into a piece only to read through it and feel underwhelmed. She explains that winging it and focusing strictly on the plot are two strategies bound to fail. She offers an alternative you'll want to try instead. Follow Cron on her step-by-step journey to creating a gripping story your readers won't forget.

22. Refuse To Be Done: How To Write and Rewrite a Novel in Three Drafts by Matt Bell

Have you ever spent hours writing a novel, article, or piece of work, only to skim through it in a mere few minutes during the editing and rewriting process? In this book, writer and teacher Matt Bell explains why we should focus more on rewriting techniques and tasks, as it’s an overlooked process.

Refuse To Be Done guides you through the writing and editing process, from jotting down ideas to crafting a completed draft. You'll learn about Bell's most vital writing tasks and techniques, which you can use to rewrite your novel in three drafts. Regardless of whether you're a veteran writer or new to writing, there are plenty of valuable takeaways for you to use in this guide.

23. Self-Editing for Fiction Writers: How To Edit Yourself Into Print by Renni Browne and Dave King

Do you struggle to edit your writing effectively? Editing is no easy process, and it can often seem daunting and overwhelming, especially when it's your work. In this book, Dave King and Renni Browne offer powerful editing techniques to revamp your work for a flawless finished piece.

Browne and King include techniques they created and use helpful examples from books they edited to show how an editor would go through your work. You'll learn about the mistakes every writer should avoid, which may leave you surprised to find what you could be guilty of.

24. How To Write Dazzling Dialogue: The Fastest Way To Improve Any Manuscript by James Scott Bell

Have you ever read a story and gotten completely lost in a conversation between characters? If so, that's an example of masterful dialogue, something that all writers want to nail in their writing. Getting the plot right is challenging, but the dialogue can make or break your book.

Your dialogue can lose the reader’s attention or draw them in, which is why How to Write Dazzling Dialogue by James Scott Bell is a gem for writers. It explores writers' top issues with dialogue, how to avoid them, how to improve your dialogue, and all the tools you need to craft compelling dialogue readers want to read. Bell also provides examples from published books and screenplays to see what mesmerizing dialogue sounds like.

25. The Anatomy of Story: 22 Steps To Becoming a Master Storyteller by John Truby

John Truby is an American screenwriter, teacher, author, story consultant, and director. He has an impressive list of students who have gone on to write blockbuster hit scripts, including Scream, Shrek, and Sleepless in Seattle. In The Anatomy of Story, Truby shares the valuable wisdom he so often imparts in his classes to help writers write an effective narrative.

He explores how writers can use their experiences to create captivating stories and heroes who grow meaningfully throughout the story. You’ll learn the techniques needed to create characters readers relate to and care for, which will move your audience.