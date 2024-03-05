31 Books To Read To Understand the Israel-Palestine Conflict

The conflict between Israel and Palestine has been going on for many years and has become one of the most contentious headlines in the news. If you are confused about what side to stand on, here are some books you can read to understand the Israel-Palestine conflict.

In Search of Fatima: A Palestinian Story

This memoir is about being a middle-class Palestinian and explains author Ghada Karmi's childhood and her ordeals growing up in Golders Green. It explains the feelings of being displaced and gives heart-wrenching details about not having an identity after fleeing Palestine.

Arabs and Israelis: Conflict and Peacemaking in the Middle East

This textbook provides context to the Middle Eastern conflict and a broader context as to how Gaza came to be in its current state. Written by Egyptian, Israeli, and Palestinian scholars, it explains everything you need to know about national identities, the war, and more.

On Palestine

On Palestine explains the war going on in Israel and Palestine, the struggle that goes into trying to liberate Palestine, what the international community needs to do, and what the road ahead for Palestinians looks like in the current climate.

A History of Israel

A History of Israel by Ahron Bregman explores Israel's vast and turbulent history, from the first Zionist Congress to the present day. It explores themes of Jewish Immigration, War, and the relationship between Israel and Palestine identities.

A History of Zionism

Written by Walter Laquer, this title explores the complex origins of Zionism, from the prehistory movement to the European background, all the way to present-day Zionism and the establishment of Israel.

Arab and Jew: Wounded Spirits in a Promised Land

With extensive research, this title goes into depth about the prejudices that both Arab and Jewish people face that have only been intensified by politics, war, and terrorism. This book explores the process of indoctrination that begins in schools, socioeconomic differences between Israel and Palestine, and many more intense topics.

Looking For Palestine: Growing Up Confused in an Arab-American Family

Looking For Palestine is an honest memoir from Najla Said about growing up as a second-generation Arab-American and struggling to understand her identity. Born to a prominent Palestinian figure and a Lebanese mother, this memoir goes into detail about how strongly Said denies her own identity and religion through the form of baptism and self-hatred.

Rise and Kill First: The Secret History of Israel’s Targeted Assassins

Describing Israel as a country that has assassinated the most people since World War II, this book goes into depth about the targeted killing that Israeli secret agents have performed and the tactics that go into the killing. The book goes into detail about assassinations that have happened in a variety of countries to multiple militaries and governments around the world. From slow, meticulously planned killings to brutal murder, Rise and Kill First explains it all.

The Balfour Declaration: The Origins of the Arab-Israeli Conflict

A declaration signed during the First World War by Arthur Balfour allowed Jewish people to settle in what was then Palestine. This expertly researched book details how this has been one of the most important documents to be signed in the last hundred years.

This title explains how the declaration came to be and the unforeseen events that have since happened as Jewish people began to settle in Palestine.

The Way to the Spring: Life and Death in Palestine

An award-winning journalist writes an account of living in the West Bank by speaking and staying with families who live there. Ben Ehrenreich tells the story of many Palestinians who live in the biggest cities of Palestine as well as the smallest and the effect that war has had on their country and habitation.

They Called Me a Lioness: A Palestinian’s Fight for Freedom

This title was written by a Palestinian activist whom the Israelis imprisoned at the age of sixteen after a confrontation with the military. Living in a small village in the West Bank, she soon found herself in the center of Palestinian resistance when an illegal Jewish settlement blocked off the community spring. They Called Me a Lioness offers a tale of resistance from when she was a toddler to today, where she is still campaigning for Palestine’s freedom in nonviolent protests.

Can We Talk About Israel? A Guide for the Curious, Confused, and Conflicted

This title explains the Israel-Palestine conflict and explaining the century-long battle that has existed between the two states. The book attempts to explain the feelings of both Israeli and Palestinian parties and why Israel and the conflict spark intense feelings and debate across the globe.

Eighteen Days in October: The Yom Kippur War and How It Created the Modern Middle East

Fifty years have passed since the Yom Kippur War, a conflict that has undoubtedly shaped the Middle East into what it is today. This book details the Yom Kippur War, how it happened, and how Israel nearly came to a defeat but went on to victory.

Palestine 1936: The Great Revolt and the Roots of the Middle East Conflict

Oren Kessler explains the history of the great revolt that happened in the Spring of 1936 and carried on for multiple years as Palestinians came together to fight for their independence, which led to Palestine having the identity it does today. This book shows the point of view of both the Zionist state and the Palestinian state and how they both handled the conflict.

The Arab-Israeli Conflict

The Arab-Israeli Conflict book is a contemporary history book that explains how a conflict that started in the post-war era has become one of the most prevalent conflicts in today’s society. The latest edition talks about the fighting that happened in October 2003, which led to the Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the death of Yasser Arafat.

1948: A History of the First Arab-Israeli War

This history book breaks down the first Arab-Israeli war, which set the foundations for conflicts afterward. The author explains the issues present in the military and political developments which led to a refugee crisis. It also investigates the roles that Great Britain, the United States, and the Soviet Union had in this war.

Enemies and Neighbors: Arabs and Jews in Palestine and Israel, 1917-2017

Ian Black investigates the relationship between Israel and Palestine a century after the Balfour Declaration. This book investigates the Zionist state and Palestine’s reaction, as well as events such as the Palestinian catastrophe in 1948. It also explores how a two-state solution seems impossible and delves into what the future may hold for both Israel and Palestine as Jewish settlements continue to expand.

The Unbiased History of Israel and Palestine: The Struggle for Land, Identity and Survival

Curated with extensive research, this book delves deep into the Israel-Palestine conflict, the origins of their strained relationship, and the historical and cultural factors that played a part in the constant conflict. It covers the rise of the Zionist state as well as Arab nationalism and how they collided to create a deep, unending peril.

Environmental Warfare in Gaza: Colonial Violence and New Landscapes of Resistance

Containing images of the environmental impact on Gaza, this book showcases the horrors that Palestine has faced, from elaborate fencing around the Gaza Strip to herbicides being sprayed on their crops. This book delves into the environmental warfare that has been experienced all over the once lush greens of Palestine and the human and environmental impact that Israel’s actions have.

Israeli Apartheid: A Beginner’s Guide

This book is a great way to begin to understand the Israel-Palestine conflict. It includes information on key moments such as the ongoing blockade and attacks on Gaza since 2008, as well as the new policies put in place to target Palestinians. Including quotes from Palestinians affected by Apartheid and many resources for the reader to research, this book answers many of your questions.

Unsilencing Gaza: Reflections on Resistance

Gaza is the heart of Palestinian nationalism as well as resistance to the Apartheid. This book delves into the ongoing isolation of the Gaza Strip and how it has become further and further removed from society by Israeli forces. Not only this, but it also investigates US foreign policy and how it affects Palestinians. This novel is written from a Jewish standpoint, with the author sharing her experience in modern-day Gaza as a child of Holocaust survivors.

Israel and Palestine: Competing Histories

If you’re looking for a concise book that explains Israel and Palestine’s complicated relationship, choose this one. It collects the historical research and theories that explain their strained relationship. It condenses it into timeline order while covering major events and the beliefs of key people throughout the years, such as Edward Said and Binyamin Netanyahu.

Overcoming Zionism: Creating a Single Democratic State in Israel/Palestine

Kovel explains how Israel would be better off as a one-state democracy with Palestine as it used to be in the past. His novel goes on to explain how Zionism and democracy are incompatible, as well as explaining the emotional and psychological effects of Zionism.

Out of the Frame: The Struggle for Academic Freedom in Israel

In this book, author and historian Ilan Pappe shares his story of fighting against the Israeli Academy to tell the truth about the 1948 Nakba. Pappe has been a controversial figure in Israel for a long time, and in this novel, he speaks about his experience growing up in mainstream scholarship in Israel.

The Privatization of Israeli Security

This book explains the privatization of Israeli security that occurred between the years 1994 to 2014 and the complications that came with it. The book addresses why security is needed and the implications of militant security.

The West Bank Wall: Unmaking Palestine

The construction of the West Bank Wall began in 2002 and has led to intense debate about whether or not they should be allowed to have this wall despite it being declared illegal by the International Court of Justice. To this day, the wall still exists. This novel explores the Palestinian experience of living on the side of the wall and the intentions that came with it.

Peaceful Resistance: Building a Palestinian University Under Occupation

This book tells the story of Birzeit University, the oldest university in Palestine. The author goes into detail about how the university managed to stay standing despite the odds, including brutal attacks from Israeli soldiers on unarmed students.

The Last Earth – A Palestine Story

The Last Earth tells the story of modern Palestine and the migrations of those searching for their identity in a dystopian history. The author interviews dozens of Palestinians to get their story and experiences to compile into this book, creating intimate and compelling accounts.

Hamas: A Beginner’s Guide

Hamas is a strong point of contention around the world, and the information about them can be confusing. Hamas: A Beginner’s Guide explains everything you need to know about the democratically elected party. It goes into detail about how Hamas became as successful as they did while also providing a critical standpoint of their actions and attitudes towards Israel.

The Myths of Zionism

Zionism can be a tricky subject, and this book tackles its historical, cultural, and political roots from ancient history to the modern day. John Rose tackles the outlandish stories that exist regarding Zionism and their lack of truth.

My Father Was a Freedom Fighter: Gaza’s Untold Story

This book is a harrowing and personal tale of the people who are on the frontlines in both Palestine and Israel, giving outsiders a look into the neverending violence. It’s a brutally honest account that expresses author Ramzy Baroud's father’s story of taking up arms in the occupation to try and provide for his family, as well as stories of those who live in the heart of Gaza.