10 Books We Should Have Never Read When We Were Young

Have you ever read a dark and disturbing book when you were too young? You're not the only one. Someone recently asked, “What books did you read at a young age that you definitely shouldn't have?” Did it screw you up or disturb you in any way? If so, how?” Here are the top-voted responses.

1 – Scary Stories To Tell in The Dark by Alvin Schwartz

One user confirms the answer of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, not for the stories, but the pictures, saying some of those were very traumatizing.

2 – Interview With The Vampire by Anne Rice

A respondent remarks that around age 11, they read Interview With The Vampire by Anne Rice. A part of the book really stuck with them. A character in the book turned a smoking cigarette into a long, cylindrical ash. So, the respondent says they spent much of their teenage years trying to do the same.

3 – Stephen King Books

One person jokes that many Stephen King readers are about to speak up on this thread. Then, they said that in second grade, after bragging about being able to read adult books, a friend pulled Salem's Lot off her mom's nightstand. Afterward, the person slept with a popsicle stick crucifix by the bedside well into high school.

Someone else comments that around eight years old, they started reading IT but only made it to chapter 2 because the book scared them so much. It wasn't until they were 30 before they read another Stephen King book, A second replies that they read IT when they were nine and made their sisters accompany them to the bathroom for months afterward.

Another admits that reading Gerald's Game messed them up in many ways, not by the story, but by the awareness that he was real at the end. As a grown woman, this commenter admits that this book terrified her in her own house.

4 – 100 Strokes of The Brush Before Bed by Melissa Panarello

Alternatively, another user admits to reading 100 Strokes of the Brush Before Bed at age 12. It turned out to be inappropriate erotica. The user recalls that they read it in two days for that reason.

5 – Memoirs of a Geisha by Arthur Golden

One person confesses that as an 11-year-old, Memoirs of a Geisha provided some interesting new concepts about sex. The person wonders what their mom thought when she saw them reading this book, especially since they weren't allowed to watch The Simpsons because it was “rude.”

6 – Night by Elie Wiesel

One respondent writes they were eleven when they read the book Night by Elie Wiesel. With an English teacher for a dad, the home had a lot of bookshelves. The respondent remembers the hot day, not wanting to eat dinner, and keeping the radio on when they went to bed. The reader was worried about telling anyone about reading the book for fear they would get in trouble. The fact that someone could be so evil deeply impacted this reader.

7 – V.C. Andrews Books

Somebsharedares that they were intrigued and confused by Flowers in the Attic and My Sweet Audrina by V.C. Andrews. At 12 years old, they read the book for 24 hours and felt connected to the people starving in the Attic. The reader stopped eating, reasoning that if the characters couldn't eat in the Attic, why should the reader?

Another agrees with the suggestion of Flowers in the Attic due to the sexual assault, starvation, and poisoning, which made them question the author's mental health.

8 – Jean M. Auel Books

One forum member states that Jean M. Auel sent them into early puberty, and another agrees. The second person says their mom forgot all the racy parts when she handed the book to them.

Another replies that by reading The Clan of the Cave Bear series at a young age, they expected to conquer life like Ayla and have a lover like Jodalar. In hindsight, they see how this thinking is wrong.

Then, someone writes that they listened to the series on tape with their parents, which was so awkward.

9 – Watership Down by Richard Adams

One contributor shared that they found and read Watership Down and Animal Farm from the school library at age ten, choosing it because they loved reading animal stories. The contributor wondered why the animals were so mean. Another writes that even though it is a great book, it's not suitable for kids, and the cartoon is even worse.

10 – David Sedaris Books

Admitting that they read all of David Sedaris's books when they were 12, one person recalls learning about meth for the first time from this book and never wanting to try it due to the specific details the author described.

Source: Reddit