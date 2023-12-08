14 Books That Unleash a Storm of Feelings With Each Page Turn

In the world of literature, not every book finds unanimous praise. Some ignite storms of emotions, stirring fury in readers. Here are a few controversial reads that challenge conventional tastes and expectations.

1. The Secret by Rhonda Byrne

Many people's anger was kindled against The Secret due to its lack of empirical evidence supporting the Law of Attraction, citing that the book relies heavily on anecdotal accounts.

As if that wasn't enough, it oversimplified complex life issues and sometimes unfairly blamed individuals for their misfortunes—like cancer. The book's encouragement of positive thinking to control all life outcomes was seen as unrealistic and discouraged a deeper understanding of personal responsibility and external factors for some.

2. Twilight by Stephenie Meyer

Bella Swan is the source of ire in the popular fantasy romance book Twilight. She was often depicted as passive and overly dependent on her romantic interest, Edward Cullen. Readers argue that her character lacks agency and tends to revolve her life entirely around Edward, which some people find to be a problematic portrayal of female characters in literature.

3. My Sister's Keeper by Jodi Picoult

Those who felt frustrated by reading My Sister's Keeper expressed discontent with what they saw as a tendency toward predictability in the plot, a perception of emotionally manipulative storytelling, and characters they considered one-dimensional.

They felt that the profound ethical dilemmas presented in the story were not always explored sufficiently. Plus, the story seemed to completely undo the premise at the novel's beginning.

4. Divergent by Veronica Roth

Divergent received mixed reviews. While some appreciated the fast-paced plot and engaging dystopian world, others were critical of its character development. Chief of this criticism was Tris—her character development is all over the place.

At the beginning of the series, she is portrayed as a selfless and brave individual who chooses to leave her family faction for a new one. However, as the story progresses, her character seems less consistent, occasionally making decisions that seem incongruent with her personality. This disconnect in her behavior has been a point of contention amongst readers.

5. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child by J.K. Rowling, John Tiffany, and Jack Thorne

Many disgruntled fans felt that the series iteration deviated from the earlier books' tone and style. Moreover, some critics hated the route that the author chose for Hermione.

They felt that the original series's assertive, intelligent, and resourceful Hermione had been altered to fit a different, less familiar persona as a politician. Some saw this change in her character as inconsistent with her established traits and seemed to grind their gears.

6. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

Detractors of Where the Crawdads Sing have lamented the improbable plot, particularly about the protagonist Kya's self-sufficiency and survival in the marsh. Some found the book's dual timelines confusing, and a few believed the ending was somewhat rushed and left loose ends. Despite these criticisms, the novel's lush setting and character development garnered praise from many readers.

7. Allegiant by Veronica Roth

Allegiant is the final book in the Divergent series that reveals the true nature of the dystopian society. Some people found this revelation convoluted and overly complex, making it challenging to follow and diminishing the impact of the story's central conflict. The intricate world-building, while ambitious, was viewed by audiences as a stumbling block that detracted from the overall narrative quality.

8. 1984 by George Orwell

1984 is an interesting book because it draws you in with the concepts of a totalitarian regime without individual freedom. The frustrating part is that you root for the protagonist to buck back, just for it to end in nothingness.

He doesn't overcome adversity, and the novel portrays a grim reality where the individual is ultimately powerless against the oppressive regime.

9. The Southern Belles of Honeysuckle Way by Linda Bruckheimer

In The Southern Belles of Honeysuckle Way, readers encounter a tale set in the American South, where four women struggle with complex relationships and their shared history. While the novel is appealing for exploring Southern culture and the intricacies of female friendships, many readers are less enthused by the slow and uninteresting character pacing.

10. Eat, Pray, Love by Elizabeth Gilbert

Eat, Pray, Love falls into the category where you either genuinely liked it or completely hated it. A couple of individuals said they never managed to get through it all because it felt like the author was so whiny and entitled that it was infuriating. While many people raved about the book for years, the biggest gripe is that none of it felt authentic regarding the author's traveling adventures.

11. Fifty Shades of Grey by E.L. James

This novel falls short due to its shallow character development, lack of meaningful themes, and a thin plot, resulting in a genuine disappointment.

While the internet has seen its share of revolutionary works, Fifty Shades leaves you pondering the public's taste and where it may have taken a wrong turn. There are likely numerous other spicy novels out there that would captivate your interest far more than the tale of Christian and Ana.

12. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

Many dislike this book due to its perceived overly simplistic philosophy, repetitive themes, and predictable plot. The characters weren't developed enough, and the writing relied on heavy symbolism.

Additionally, some criticize the book for perpetuating cultural stereotypes and its brevity. While it has a dedicated fan base, these aspects can lead to mixed opinions about Paulo Coelho's famous novel.

13. Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger

When it comes to The Catcher in the Rye, some people, myself included, just didn't quite click with it. Many people had to read this in high school, but even as an adult, some disconnections needed to be discussed.

The main character, Holden Caulfield, can come across as pretty annoying, and the story seems to wander without a clear direction. Plus, there's no traditional happy ending for Holden, which can be a bit of a downer. This mix of adolescent disillusionment and disconnect splits opinions; some find it real and relatable, while others feel left out.

14. The Storyteller by Jodi Picoult

Stories about the Holocaust are always tricky. The Storyteller features a young Jewish woman grappling with her neighbor's revelation that he was a guard at Auschwitz, where her grandmother survived. He pleads with her to kill him, leading to her moral turmoil throughout the book.

She uncovers horrifying stories about him from her grandmother and poisons him, but later discovers she killed his kinder younger brother, who had pretended to be the worse older brother to induce her hatred and assist in his own death. Some readers despise the book due to its unsettling moral ambiguity and the portrayal of a German soldier as a sympathetic character.

Source: (Reddit).